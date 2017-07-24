Why Some Cheer the Death of Evil People: John McCain’s Brain Cancer

By Cassius Kamarampi

Do you think it’s right to be satisfied with the death of a person who has done the world harm?

In 2017, two high-level notorious power players have died: David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski. Now another person in their league, John McCain, has been diagnosed with brain cancer, garnering the same type of reaction from many people as the deaths of the aforementioned power players.

David Rockefeller is known for being the grandson of billionaire oil magnate John D. Rockefeller, and having a hand in countless events throughout the 20th Century that damaged people all over the world.

He died on March 20th, 2017, causing a wave of applause from people who know what he is responsible for. For a detailed expose of why people hate David Rockefeller, watch this video.

Zbigniew Brzezinski is a former advisor to President Jimmy Carter, an associate of David Rockefeller. He co-founded the Trilateral Commission with Rockefeller, working toward the same population control goals as he.

He was a spokesperson for arming the Mujaheddin in Afghanistan and Pakistan in 1979, responsible for the very roots of what is now called something along the lines of “Islamic extremism.”

ISIS would probably not exist if it weren’t for him. For details on why people hate him, watch this.

He died on May 26, 2017, to the applause of many people around the world who know what he is responsible for.

ISIS probably wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for John McCain as well.

John McCain, Arizona Senator and power player, was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. For info on why people hate him, and his partial responsibility for the existence of ISIS, research it or you can start by reading this forum post.

As usual people are reacting to the news of a known malicious person being ill with joy: is that right or wrong?

On one hand, we live in a world where those responsible for the very worst crimes against humanity walk free. From police killing innocent people to “world leaders” ordering the deaths of thousands, usually the perpetrators are not held accountable.

With that reasoning, any instance of a mass murderer or war criminal passing away or getting a brain tumor can easily be seen as a kind of karmic retribution or justice.

On the other hand, if people spend too much energy hating the enemy, do they not to a certain extent “become” the enemy?

There is a certain unspoken line in this attitude that can be crossed, and it’s possible to be excessively hateful, or bitter, or vengeful when learning of the death or illness of a person like this.

Balance is key: you could say people like this deserve to be removed from the face of the Earth so they may cause no more suffering.

They certainly should face some kind of punishment for harming and killing people in my opinion, but a person receiving joy from the death of any person could find themselves on a slippery slope to a hateful attitude or worse.

In a certain way, many people aware of these criminals are detached from experiencing the effects of their actual crimes, so they might be venting their built up frustration from other things on this, or pinning the blame for other circumstances in their lives on easily recognizable figures such as Rockefeller or McCain.

But in my personal opinion, we have every right to experience joy or some type of modest relief learning of the death of a person who has harmed and helped kill thousands. In my opinion, these people face consequences for their actions so infrequently that people desperately need the morale boost of their demise, as grim as that sounds.

People who abuse their massive power like these, help keep us in such a state of bleak hopelessness about the future of the world, our morale can be so low as freedom-seeking people, that it seems impossible to not celebrate their demise.

What is your opinion? Leave a comment below, or research away if the topic interests you.

