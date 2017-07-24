Why Some Cheer the Death of Evil People: John McCain’s Brain Cancer

By Cassius Kamarampi
Do you think it’s right to be satisfied with the death of a person who has done the world harm?
In 2017, two high-level notorious power players have died: David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski. Now another person in their league, John McCain, has been diagnosed with brain cancer, garnering the same type of reaction from many people as the deaths of the aforementioned power players.
David Rockefeller is known for being the grandson of billionaire oil magnate John D. Rockefeller, and having a hand in countless events throughout the 20th Century that damaged people all over the world.
He died on March 20th, 2017, causing a wave of applause from people who know what he is responsible for. For a detailed expose of why people hate David Rockefeller, watch this video.
Zbigniew Brzezinski is a former advisor to President Jimmy Carter, an associate of David Rockefeller. He co-founded the Trilateral Commission with Rockefeller, working toward the same population control goals as he.
He was a spokesperson for arming the Mujaheddin in Afghanistan and Pakistan in 1979, responsible for the very roots of what is now called something along the lines of “Islamic extremism.”
ISIS would probably not exist if it weren’t for him. For details on why people hate him, watch this.
He died on May 26, 2017, to the applause of many people around the world who know what he is responsible for.
ISIS probably wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for John McCain as well.
John McCain, Arizona Senator and power player, was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. For info on why people hate him, and his partial responsibility for the existence of ISIS, research it or you can start by reading this forum post.
As usual people are reacting to the news of a known malicious person being ill with joy: is that right or wrong?
On one hand, we live in a world where those responsible for the very worst crimes against humanity walk free. From police killing innocent people to “world leaders” ordering the deaths of thousands, usually the perpetrators are not held accountable.
With that reasoning, any instance of a mass murderer or war criminal passing away or getting a brain tumor can easily be seen as a kind of karmic retribution or justice.
On the other hand, if people spend too much energy hating the enemy, do they not to a certain extent “become” the enemy?
There is a certain unspoken line in this attitude that can be crossed, and it’s possible to be excessively hateful, or bitter, or vengeful when learning of the death or illness of a person like this.
Balance is key: you could say people like this deserve to be removed from the face of the Earth so they may cause no more suffering.
They certainly should face some kind of punishment for harming and killing people in my opinion, but a person receiving joy from the death of any person could find themselves on a slippery slope to a hateful attitude or worse.
In a certain way, many people aware of these criminals are detached from experiencing the effects of their actual crimes, so they might be venting their built up frustration from other things on this, or pinning the blame for other circumstances in their lives on easily recognizable figures such as Rockefeller or McCain.
But in my personal opinion, we have every right to experience joy or some type of modest relief learning of the death of a person who has harmed and helped kill thousands. In my opinion, these people face consequences for their actions so infrequently that people desperately need the morale boost of their demise, as grim as that sounds.
People who abuse their massive power like these, help keep us in such a state of bleak hopelessness about the future of the world, our morale can be so low as freedom-seeking people, that it seems impossible to not celebrate their demise.
What is your opinion? Leave a comment below, or research away if the topic interests you.
Cassius Kamarampi is a researcher and writer from Sacramento, California. He is the founder of Era of Wisdom, writer/director of the documentary “Toddlers on Amphetamine: History of Big Pharma and the Major Players,” and a writer in the alternative media since 2013 at the age of 17. He focuses primarily on identifying the exact individuals, institutions, and entities responsible for various forms of human slavery and control, particularly chemicals and more insidious forms of hegemony: identifying exactly who damages our well being and working toward independence from those entities, whether they are corporate, government, or institutional.
(Image credit: thegops, RT, Polico, wpclipart)
This article (Why Some Cheer the Death of Evil People: John McCain’s Brain Cancer) was originally published on The Mind Unleashed and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.
It is my belief that the reason why true Anarchists are the most likely to outlast the rest of the human race is because the above concern does not bother them, and the above opinions are the product of someone who has lived too long in some Shangri-La like condition surrounded by tachyons and head in the clouds and are in a bubble separated from the condition of enslavement that the human race is now in.
I can say this because I grew up to abusive parents and once I got physically violent with one of them, that parent stopped the abuse.
If anger wasn’t meant to be experienced, we wouldn’t have it as an emotion.
‘Balance’ will work fine if the world was in balance and everyone was nice to each other instead of being mentally ill, scheming and entity-infected types.
However the world right now is horribly out of balance. Instead of trillions spent on exploration of space, fusion power plants to make electricity too cheap to meter, and desalination plants on every mile of African coast to supply water to the Sahara, trillions instead are being spent on Brzezinsky’s ‘Grand Chessboard’ Strategy in the Middle East that has led to horribly deformed babies in Iraq and mass death in the Middle East over some black oily substance we are forced by the same oligarchy to rely on to run our machines. Trying to expose this has resulting in silencing of whistleblowers and use of violence against them.
And finally the pathetic ‘justice’ system dispenses justice in favor of those with money and power. This is not justice, it is just another extension of the control system, the Matrix. The justice system has done little against high level child trafficking until very recently. The justice system enforces violence of government with theft of people’s work through the taxation system. This is human farming and we are led to believe by the same system of control that this is noble, alongside sacrificing one’s life for the country when wars are mass human sacrifice.
Spirituality is ruled by mind controlling religious institutions that control through fear and subservience. Majority are still asleep.
As the situation is now, it is highly unbalanced where those in control of this world are manifesting a demonic takeover. Read ‘The Secret Covenant’ (Go to freedom-school.com and scroll down the list of .pdf links until a non-pdf link called ’10 Most Underreported Stories of 2006′ The pdf link ‘The Secret Covenant will be just under this non-pdf link). The aims of the Secret Covenant have largely been achieved. The Secret Covenant was written by non other than demonic possessed individuals.
The reality of the world that is being run by owners who are carrying out human farming on the human race on this planet. This demands a strong response to this injustice, as well as termination with extreme prejudice of those individuals, absent direct intervention by a higher intelligence, if there is any real care left in the world about knowing and understanding of our Rights. If this is to be called vengeance, then vengeance has its place in a conscious society that has identified a grave wrong and demands corrective action to right that wrong.
If we do not take the necessary corrective action including the willingness to use lethal force to correct a grave wrong, we deserve the consequences of our acquiescence of our slave masters including extinction of our species. We give up the right to have conscious evolution and regress back to the animal evolution through survival of the fittest.