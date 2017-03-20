Why the Comet Ping Pong Shooter Was Just Given a Secret Plea Deal

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Voice of Reason

The Last Great Stand

Despite the fact that during the short time Donald Trump has been President, over 1,500 child sex offenders have been apprehended as part of the president’s promise to crack down on the child pedophilia rings engulfing the nation’s capital, #PizzaGate is still somehow regarded by allegedly well-educated individuals in the mainstream media and the far-left as some type of a myth, or a joke.

It’s as if the mainstream media and the far-left equate anyone who asks questions about #PizzaGate with those who believe in the “flat earth theory.”Either that, or they refer to #PizzaGate as “fake news.” How many Americans know that on Friday, the former Democrat mayor of Hubbard, Ohio, Richard Keenan, plead guilty to 20 counts of sex crimes, including eight counts of rape on a 4 year-old child? After all, she was a “willing participant” he said.

White House Intruder Was PizzaGate Whistleblower Trying to Contact Trump

First Democrat Official Tied To Elite Pedophile Ring Pleads Guilty

My question to those who think #PizzaGate is a myth, or a joke, is where do they think Keenan will be serving his life sentence with the eligibility of parole after ten years? Is that being done in a “fake prison?” What is wrong with these people? Over 1,500 apprehensions is HARDLY “fake news.” Furthermore, how many children were harmed if over 1,500 people were apprehended?

In the following video, Right Wing News follows the latest development in the case of Edgar Welch, who is perhaps better known as the man who shot up the inside of Comet Pizza several months ago,aka the alleged #PizzaGate headquarters. It has just been learned that Welch accepted a secret plea deal in order to avoid trial.

The simple and/or official explanation being offered by the prosecution, is that the plea deal is “to avoid the hassle of a trial,” but could there be something far more sinister going on that we aren’t being told? Consider the fact that between the dates of February 26th and March 8th of 2017,someone named Jonathan Tran uploaded three video diary entries on his YouTube channel (Jonathan), which any causal observer would certainly say seemed “unsettling” in their nature.

In each of the three videos, Jonathan appears very nervous, and deeply troubled by an experience he had where he claims multiple individuals tried to gang up on him to partake in sexually abusing him. Apparently, Tran learned that several of the people involved in trying to sexually abuse him were very high ranking DNC officials from the previous administration (#Pizzagate), the FBI got involved to some degree, and a dossier that Tran had put together on his assailants and turned over to the FBI somehow got twisted up to the point that it involved Donald Trump and the Russians.

Remember on March 10th, the media reported a story about a “disturbed” man who scaled the White House fence, and slipped passed the Secret Service? Well, what if I told you the person who scaled the fence was Jonathan Tran, and he did so claiming he HAD to speak to President Trump about whatever happened to him because he no longer felt safe speaking to the FBI?

According to BBC, the White House fence jumper WAS Jonathan Tran, and Right Wing News suspects the story goes goes much, much deeper…

Your News Wire Reports:



Comet Ping Pong shooter, Edgar Maddison Welch, has agreed to a secret plea deal with federal prosecutors in order to save them the “hassle” of going to trial.

The North Carolina man who turned up to the Washington, D.C., pizza parlor in order to investigate Pizzagate, is likely to plead guilty later this month, after he accepted a deal to stop the case going to trial.

Heatsrteet.com reports:

Inspired by “Pizzagate,” which claims that Hillary Clinton, Jon Podesta and a host of Democratic bigwigs are connected to a child sex-trafficking ring run out of a DC-area pizzeria called Comet Ping-Pong, Welch grabbed his AR-15 and .38 revolver and drove several hundred miles to restaurant to “investigate.”

Once there, he “searched for evidence of hidden rooms or tunnels, or child sex-trafficking of any kind,” according to court documents. But he came away disappointed and regretful after he found no proof of a global conspiracy— just empty rooms and delicious, handcrafted pizza.

He then fired off his AR-15 inside the restaurant.

The attorneys weren’t forthcoming as to what Welch’s plea deal entailed. But he initially pleaded “not guilty” to federal charges of transporting a firearm across state lines, and charges of “assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during a commission of violence,” according to prosecutors.

Welch will appear at a hearing on March 24.

After Welch’s arrest, interest in the Internet-fueled Pizzagate theory has waned somewhat, although at least one Florida newscaster and one NBA player, Cleveland Cavaliers’s Andrew Bogut, are still “just asking questions.” There’s also a march planned for March 25, the day after Welch’s sentencing, that will end with a small rally outside Comet Ping-Pong.

So far, though, the Internet is silent on whether the plea deal is meant to protect any individuals involved in any possible child sex-trafficking ring by keeping important evidence out of view of the public. It’s probably only a matter of time, however.

This article (Why the Comet Ping Pong Shooter Was Just Given a Secret Plea Deal) was originally published on The Last Great Stand and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via The Millennium Report.