Corey Feldman ‘charged with possession of marijuana’… days after revealing plan to bring abusers to justice

By Eve Buckland

Corey Feldman has reportedly been charged with possession of marijuana, days after he announced his plans to bring down the paedophile ring he says abused him as a child.

The 46-year-old actor was charged with one count of possession of marijuana and a traffic charge after being arrested by officers from the Mangham Police Department Louisiana on Saturday, reports the News-Star.

Police Chief Perry Fleming told the website that Corey was released after being charged and will have to pay a fine.

According to the News-Star Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said other people in the former child’s star entourage are facing other charges and were booked into the Richland Parish Jail for the night.

Corey was due to perform at the Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom in Monroe on Saturday as part of his ‘Heavenly US Angelic Tour’ but the performance was axed.

However, he took part in a meet and greet with fans at the venue.

A message on the Live Oaks’ Facebook page stated: ‘Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Corey Feldman show has been canceled. We would like to apologize for the cancellation. He will still be coming to hangout and it’s totally free.. share this post please guys!! (sic).’

Mail Online has contacted representatives for Corey and the Mangham Police Department for comment.

The reported arrest comes two days after Harvey Weinstein’s downfall caused by multiple sexual assault and harassment claims by women sparked a new call for justice from Corey

The star who became famous for his roles in classic films like Stand By Me and The Goonies, took to Twitter on Thursday night to share a very lengthy message-spanning seven tweets-regarding his own experiences of abuse.

‘4 THE RECORD: I WILL NOT B GOING ON A TALK SHOW 2 DISCLOSE NAMES OF MY ABUSER OR ANY1 ELSES ABUSERS. SO PLEASE STOP ASKING ME 2 DO SO,’ posted the aspiring musician.

He then went on to explain that going public with his alleged abusers at this stage would be a fruitless endeavor, and may endanger his family.

The Hollywood vet then added that the latest round of allegations involving Weinstein’s alleged sexual assaults against women has motivated him to resurrect his campaign against the paedophile ring he says abused him as a young child.

‘THAT SAID I AM WORKING ON A PLAN THAT MAY B A WAY FORWARD 2 SHED SOME LITE ON THIS SITUATION! IF I CAN FIGURE OUT A WAY 2 GET ACTUAL JUSTICE,’ he revealed, before adding ‘NOBODY SHOULD LIV THEIR LIVES IN FEAR EXCEPT THOSE WHO COMMITTED THESE HEINOUS CRIMES IN THE 1ST PLACE! I HAV FAITH GOD WILL C THIS THRU!’

Feldman has long maintained that he and fellow child star Corey Haim were abused by numerous Hollywood executives as they were establishing themselves in the business.

And Feldman garnered even more support when a clip from a 2013 The View interview about the allegations recently went viral.

In the video Feldman details the abuse that he suffered at the hands of ‘some of the most richest, most powerful people in this business.’

His accusations prompted Barbara Walters to proclaim ‘you’re damaging an entire industry,’ as he tried to explain his position, which immediately resulted in backlash against the seasoned reporter.

Meanwhile, Corey has been helping out other worthy causes as well.

Back in May, Corey and his new wife Courtney Anne Feldman hosted a streaming benefit for the non-profit ACT (Autism Care and Treatment) Today in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

