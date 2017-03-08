The Corruption of CPS Series – Bill Bowen

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Victurus Libertas

This is the next in my series of the Corruption of Child Protective Services. This rogue agency has been found to abuse their powers in just about every state. I have many contacts lined up for interviews, I just wanted to set a base and some background into the investigations of this industry before we give you such horrific personal stories.

After this article, I will begin my interviews, with the help of an insider who has been invaluable to me (of course I cannot say names, but this person knows who I am talking to). I have also had a lot of help with this series from a follower, who volunteers his time to help me research and organize all of this information. It is daunting and overwhelming. Thank you, Paul. We appreciate all of your hard work.

The following are quotes from a man named Bill Bowen, who was killed for his investigations into CPS. Bill Bowen was a film maker, who was documenting the corruption within the CPS agencies all over the United States. He was an author, a former firefighter and former federal investigator. His main focus was the documentary that would be coming out called Innocence Destroyed. The webpage for his documentary opened with: “Hundreds of children die every year in the custody of Child Protective Services. That’s not something the general public is aware of. But that lack of awareness will hopefully end this winter when the full length documentary, Innocence Destroyed, is released.” That film never got released, because Bill Bowen was found dead, allegedly from a heart attack, shortly before his film was set to be released. Some parts of the film can be found on Youtube, according to Medical Kidnap.

Much of this information comes from the site called Medical Kidnap, and the entire story can be seen HERE. This contains GRAPHIC content. Please do not continue, if hearing about brutal abuse of a special needs child offends you of if you do not think you can stomach it. This is the WHOLE truth. These quotes from Bill Bowen were from Luke’s Army.

“Four years ago I was approached by a father who was in the process of losing his children through a Termination of Parental Rights case against him, brought by the Department of Human Services in Klamath Falls, OR. He told me the official, certified transcript of his hearing had been altered to reflect admissions never made and evidence and testimony never given. I honestly did not believe him, but agreed to look into the matter a little bit. What I found was like reading a horror story, the worst one I had ever read. His certified transcript had been changed from the original audio recordings made in the courtroom. Not one of the well over one thousand alterations in that transcript favored the parents. The changes made only favored CPS and those transcripts had been sent to the Court of Appeals in Salem, OR by the father’s indigent, court appointed attorney. I took my findings and a lot of evidence to that attorney who refused to address it with the appeals court. Somehow, when the appeals court found out they gave that attorney four extra months to get and present that evidence but cautioned the attorney they only wanted to hear about the altered transcripts and no other issues. That attorney argued everything under the sun, weakly, when he submitted his new brief, EXCEPT for the altered transcripts and the court said they had no choice but to refuse to overturn the lower court. It turns out the Office of Public Defender Services has a general counsel. His secretary has some relatives that wanted to adopt some blonde haired, blue eyed children and this fathers kids were that and extremely beautiful. Those three children were given to the family of the secretary and the judge, Roxanne Osborn by name, allowed them to be adopted before the appeals court ruled. The state then argued that it was too late and so sorry and that couple lost their three children. By the way, the crime the father had been charged with was drinking two beers after he had been told he was off probation and it was admitted he was told that. Then the probation department revoked his probation and called it threat of harm and their three children were given to parents who were not even certified or in line to adopt. I was outraged, as was the local senator I took this case to and DHS/CPS thumbed their nose at that senator and just continued on.”

Another quote by Bill Bowen: **WARNING! EXTREMELY GRAPHIC INFORMATION BELOW**

“I found workers from inside CPS that would talk to me and I heard the worst stories you could imagine. I talked to state senators who told me each of them had on average 15 letters complaining about CPS abuses. I learned of the murder of little Adriana Cram, who was taken from her mother because the mother could not afford the special medicine for her daughter that prevented the little girl’s brain from drying out, which would cause her to become retarded. I also have hair samples taken from the child’s grave in Mexico where she was tortured and murdered by the people CPS placed her with and those hair samples show that child never received the very medicine CPS took her away from her mom for not being able to afford. That little innocence girl, had bruises, cuts, and burns over most of her body when her body was examined after she was murdered. Not mentioned in my film but discovered during her autopsy was the fact that little four year old girl had callouses on her vagina. She was four years old. She was tortured daily, she was being slowly starved, she was being sexually abused and was being kicked all over her tiny body by the man who wore pointed toed cowboy boots. Complaints were called back to the United States and repeatedly ignored by the trolls and ghouls that worked at CPS, known as DHS, in Oregon. She was a US citizen sent by CPS to live and be tortured in a foreign country where it would be difficult for anybody to report the abuse they could see she was being forced to undergo. She was a special needs child, in CPS lingo, meaning she was worth over $6,000 per month to CPS in Oregon in federal funds. CPS Oregon continued drawing that $6,000 plus per month long after that child was dead. CPS never sent the people they placed that child with in Mexico the $400 per month they promised them for taking the child off their hands. The woman involved in the murder says that was one reason her husband was so mad and he took it out on little Adriana.”

Further quotes from Bill Bowen:

“Further investigating CPS I learned about Daniael Kelly, who was 12 years old in Philadelphia, PA and she had cerebral palsy and how she was strapped to the floor on a mattress and left starving there without ever changing her bed clothes or picking up after she made the inevitable mess a strapped down person will make and so that little child lived in her own feces. It was so caked on you can see it in the picture of her one day after she died, in the film, Innocence Destroyed. That child was placed in the care of her unbalanced biological mother who started torturing that little girl the day she received her. She took the curtains off the windows and Danieal laid there in heated room in Philadelphia with no curtains or air conditioning, in the middle of the summer. The mother encouraged other children to go into that room and torture and tease little Daniael. What you won’t see in the film is that the workers and supervisors with CPS on this case deserved to go to prison because since they hadn’t visited her in almost six months while she was being tortured and murdered, when they learned she had died, the caseworker and the supervisor of CPS there got together and signed and notarized documents that they had visited and inspected Danieal just two weeks before she died and they saw no visible signs of abuse.”

I will end with this quote from Bill Bowen, which sums up nicely for me, why VL does what we do, also…

“If you wonder why I am bringing all of this up and making you uncomfortable, the reason is two-fold. It was the same set of circumstances as I have just described above that set me off to do something about what someone was doing to children in my country. I realized that those few seconds of discomfort I experienced was nothing compared what those children had to have undergone, second by second, minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day for months and months. While it is true I didn’t know about it back then, that didn’t change the fact that had I looked, had I learned what these horrible monsters were doing to children years before maybe I could have done something to stop it. To me, unawareness was not an excuse I could accept and so, here I sit today writing this, trying to get those who understand what responsibility is to come take some and we can change this.”

Please help us help the children. Watch and listen to the upcoming interviews. Become aware. Do not hide your head in the dirt. We must all be strong for the children to stop this abuse. We must all take a stand.

