Cult Ritual Abuse, Trauma-Based Mind-Control, Non-Human Entities and Social Engineering

By Fiona Barnett

I’ve seen one of these rituals where they rip open a pregnant woman and eat the baby during a mass orgy. These are all holidays. The satanic holidays have a ritual every few weeks such as the rape of a little girl, oral sex with a boy, then scat sex, then consumption of the flesh, then sacrifice of a child of either gender, so on and so forth and they are all based upon the timing of the season and the stars and moon. This is all related to ancient times, this is the “wickedness in high places”. The debauchery of powerful, wealthy elite. This goes back to Babylon, Egypt, Rome and the monarchs and elite bloodlines of all nations in between then and now. They’ve used advanced technology and it warped their DNA. These are the sub-human consciousness that can’t carry a human soul signature. This is all related to the demiurge as this a cycle of cosmic history where darkness threatens to overtake the light but this is an illusion because darkness can’t overtake light that would be impossible. They believe if all they have to do to convince humans this is ok is dress up as a human through cloning and hybridization and then say, “huerr errderr, so funny killing babies, hahaehehuheheueh” that they reserve the spiritual right to destroy all of humanity.

It’s all about child rape and sacrifice. The majority of people speaking out on this are in on it, they’re here to muddy the waters. The majority are forced to be involved, the differing factor is those who speak out and inform the public.

I was involved with Solar Warden and MiLabs through the unacknowledged special access programs. Research the secret projects regarding cloning, simulation, brain to machine technology, other intelligences and underground bases. Check out my videos, and what I’ve written or even the initial interview I gave with LNM radio. Watch that interview and you’ll understand more readily because the situation that I am reporting from direct experiences. Everything is more or less a show but it’s a ‘real-life’ show.

Remember, the people making fun of such topics are those sent by the cults to “ridicule” the survivors. I saw them participate.

Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals They told me this is the method they used to enslave the human race. People are dull-witted and will believe a person if they are ridiculing or making fun of something they don’t want the public to believe. This is the conditioned herd mentality-group think that is a part of a selective breeding and ritual abuse-psychotronic or spiritual warfare methodology applied over thousands of years. This is what the ancients knew about and warned you about. The “wickedness in high places” they are required to tell you because this is all monitored from above, this is not their system and if they inform people who sit there and accept it then nothing can be done until the end.

“Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.” Power is derived from 2 main sources – money and people. “Have-Nots” must build power from flesh and blood. “Never go outside the expertise of your people.” It results in confusion, fear and retreat. Feeling secure adds to the backbone of anyone. (sic: keep the public stupid) “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” (sic: then cheat) If the rule is that every letter gets a reply, send 30,000 letters. You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules. “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions. “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” They’ll keep doing it without urging and come back to do more. They’re doing their thing, and will even suggest better ones. “Keep the pressure on. Never let up.” Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new. “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.” Imagination and ego can dream up many more consequences than any activist. “The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.” It is this unceasing pressure that results in the reactions from the opposition that are essential for the success of the campaign. “If you push a negative hard enough, it will push through and become a positive.” Violence from the other side can win the public to your side because the public sympathizes with the underdog. “The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.” Never let the enemy score points because you’re caught without a solution to the problem. “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.

This is how they convince the public to accept their own damnation, to support debauchery and misery. They turn it into a game for them, pitting pseudo-person against pseudo-person. Little do those people know, they are being converted into virtual system assets that will then perform the back-work for the system that is designed to feed on their souls. All the while fighting over who gets to be ruled by who and how long the whips are.

Remember, everyone speaking on these topics is either signed on with the dark in exchange for the pleasure-ritual energy, or the liberation. There is no middle-ground. I say again, if you see this information, you have a choice to make within a few moments. You don’t have to endanger yourself, but the choice is made regardless of whether you admit this.

All the major sell-outs have all been identified and I interrogated the majority of people you’ll see on the internet, youtube, twitter, etc now, they sold out.

Some signed the contract under the guise of “protecting their family”. Their blood is now owned by the dark faction and they are for the rituals. This is the same with operatives who were kidnapped however the difference is that we are speaking out and thus what happens will not be the same as for those who choose to continue to sell-out. That is truth and truth cannot be altered.

Ridicule and joking about child rape, murder, satanic ritual abuse is not a human trait, never has been and never will. They are from another bloodline. They believe that eating humans is a past time, a game to them and they have the right to rule because it’s their blood right. They also have to show you and tell you about it, so it’s right in front of your faces. This is an insult to the true, compassionate Source of All. They intend to make humans look like dumb-animals by simply parading around drenched in the blood of humans right in front of them and then just say, “oh, this is just my art-project”. Most of the people who go, “huerr dueerr” are actually drones that have the majority of the intellectual capacity limited. Thus, when the actual humans look at that and get a weird feeling, it’s a choice. Either they do something to protect themselves, their blood and their family or they accept what is happening just to “fit in”. There is no such thing as enslaving or kidnapping humanity, it’s all a free-will choice, 100%. That’s why it’s gone on this long, now that people see the truth, that is where the next level comes about, out of necessity. The whole system is a fraud, the legal system is a spiritual enslavement system, 100% by their own definition, the money is bankrupt and fraudulent, part of a ponzi-scheme, the stocks were stolen through the artificially generated great depression by the same elite bloodlines, the country is a corporation, a 100% business operated by CEO’s, in all legal print. All high officials must take an oath to a particular religion. All rituals are designed to interact with the soul and imprint entities and mind-control programming. The nation went bankrupt and was bought by private contractors, the money system is a form of Babylon magic literally from Babylon to do with ritual sacrifice and black magic mind-control. It’s all right in front of everyone’s faces, anyone saying they didn’t know now is lying and everyone from all of time is all right here. Those who, in the future, side with the non-humans, due to the nature of time and consciousness, are actually the non-humans themselves coming back through time to try and interact with the original humanity. It’s all reversed, everything is part of a satanic inversion network, all a hive-mind mind-control schematic. This is a time matrix because after a person accepts these ideals then their DNA is altered and a false afterlife is applied through powerful supercomputer systems,simulated realities, soul-magnets, shaming and mind-control, false gods and consciousness transfer.

Now is the time where people make the choice to break the loop instead of letting the whole process restart over again. The process occurred an indefinite amount of times, like the mirrored reflections in a mirrored-wall cube extending out into hyperbolic infinity. That is the “time-matrix”, it’s like a device that surrounds this realm with electromagnetic nets that act as barriers for consciousness leaving. Thus, one can get “lost” in the “mirrors” that go into infinity which are simply illusions through inserted memories of whatever “would” happen in those simulated reflected realms being generated by a supercomputer system and then placed into the mind-washed mind of the individual who “died” or had such an experience.

There is no such thing as death, this was all revealed, the process of death never actually occurs, one cannot experience this and if a person does it means it’s a program being run. Humans are immortal beings and the DNA modifications is what generates the concept of death. No where in the universe is death an actual concept, this is an entropy generating overlay that feeds on the supposed loss of life through the inserting of conscious and unconscious programs and memories into the humans who then carry out the bidding of the programming system to keep this artificial construct alive by continuing to devote attention, belief, and emotional energy as input to “paint” or continue the “script” of time, one person at a time, into the collective.

The human collective has been trapped and once awakens will destroy the system. The collective must awaken as the individuals all look around at each other and interact as humans with themselves, the realm and each other, instead of animals or drones. That is how the true, overall collective mind “comes” to “reality”. This is like a sleeping giant in the people. In the same sense, the “mind” and the present physical reality is overlayed. People can say, “Hey, I’m here, let’s go do something”, when in reality, there is about 2% of that person’s actual existence present in their mind and actually interact with the body. This can be demonstrated by applying scalar waves to the field of that individual’s consciousness. If they are a ‘sleeper’, then they’ll do whatever the field tells them to do without even realizing it. In that sense, the “one” who’s speaking or thinking in the mind is literally just an automated response just like an AI or a sleepwalker. They think they’re awake and present but they’re not, no true spirit is awakened, it’s just an autonomous response from the body carrying out chemical interactions and wave-interactions. This goes all the way to the highest. The unawakened person can be made to perform any action, from murder to rape through the use of this scalar, psychotronic technology. They will literally just believe that was what they always intended to do and simply fry-melt-down if they begin to wake up. That is the fracturing of the conscious mind, it shatters into pieces and must be rebuilt or the mind will simply ignore the event like nothing ever happened and go on with irrational fears and programming. As well, within that fragmentation period, alters can be programmed in to carry out tasks. 100% of the people speaking out on these issues have alters. Those speaking for the liberation of humanity have healed the alters, those who are making fun have ignored the rituals and pretend it’s all just a dream and that this is just so quirky and kooky. Those people, if they don’t turn back, will mutate their DNA until they become physically non-human, spiritually degraded entities. Because of the nature of the construct, if you beam them with the right energy, they unveil themselves as those very entities as if they are actually them now and those entities are hiding within their DNA using them as a host body! It’s the strangest thing, like a time-cascade of how all this works, the future and the past entangled and the present being the projection singularity of what happens next in a way that it all, already happened.

Truth is, they are from the “underworld” and have an artificial machine matrix to propagate their consciousness and they have a hive-mind personality.

There is a way to turn back and that is to nurture one’s humanity as a compassionate being.

Speak out now or accept the current and coming destruction.

This article (Cult Ritual Abuse, Trauma-Based Mind-Control, Non-Human Entities and Social Engineering) was published on Aug Tellez and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via Prepare for Change.

More from Fiona Barnett:

