David Seaman Interviews Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Pizzagate is real. Hillary Clinton stirred the hornet’s nest by retweeting a joke about Comet Pizza this morning – none of us will ever be quiet, you sick ghoul. There are real victims, many of them, and they have a story to tell.

This was the interview that risked my safety. Feels so good having it online now- https://t.co/qoibCbdH4E — David Seaman (@d_seaman) February 14, 2017

Thanks @d_seaman for interviewing me. #PizzaGate is real and I hope this encourages more survivors to come forward https://t.co/NNGcVeglW3 — Becki (@becki_p20) February 14, 2017

Related: