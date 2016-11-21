DC’s “Comet Pizza” Pedophile Ring May Literally Bring Our Government Down!!

52 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The alt media is running wild connecting the dots for the DC Pedophile Ring and it’s not pretty. It started with the Podesta Wikileaked emails but the trail leads on to many, many others. This goes to the highest offices in our Nation not only including the President and the Vice President but even the FBI’s top brass in charge of safeguarding against child trafficking.

There has been so much evidence exposed over the last few weeks that there is NO WAY this can be hidden any longer.

Here’s a video that connects the dots and there are dozens more being posted every day…

WARNING: If you watch this video you will never look at our leaders in Washington the same way again.

DC’s Comet Pizza Pedophile Ring

Honestly, I don’t know how to feel about this information. I don’t know whether to be angry or just break down in tears because the ramifications for our Nation of this information coming out into the open cannot not be underestimated.

Now we know why FBI Director Comey dropped the Clinton email case right before the election and Trump was “allowed” to win.

This can literally TAKE DOWN our entire government structure.

I knew it was bad but I had no idea it was this bad and so out in the open.

God save the United States of America… that is, — if we are meant to be saved.

Source: Maine Republic Alert

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!