The Deep State’s Use Of Pedophilia As A Means Of Compromising Individuals And Controlling Them

By Kundalini and Cell Towers

Summary

In October 2016, with the contest for U.S. president heating up for the November 8 vote, thousands of emails damaging to the Clinton campaign were released on Wikileaks. Shocking evidence of political corruption involving the Clinton Foundation, the Clinton Campaign, and the campaign’s manager, John Podesta (among many other parties), emerged. An unprecedented collusion between the corporate media and the Clinton campaign was revealed, with proof that presidential debate questions were shared in advance with Clinton, that Clinton had editorial control of many of the “news” articles published by the corporate media, and that $100’s of millions were donated to Clinton by the Saudi government and other foreign entities, presenting a clear violation of US election law. The media bias in support of Clinton and against any of her rivals was unprecedented.

Never once have Wikileaks releases been proven to be fake. These emails are forensically linked with the personal computers and devices of the parties in question. No one has denied the validity of the emails. As researchers began to review the material, in addition to evidence of bribery (“pay to play”) and collusion, they found hundreds of disturbing emails that used what was obviously coded language. “Pizza,” “hot dogs,” “handkerchiefs,” and “sauce,” among other words, were used in ways that were at obvious odds with normal usage. What was President Obama doing ordering $65,000 of hot dogs to be flown in from Chicago? What was John Podesta doing misplacing a handkerchief with a pizza-related map on it? What was a Department of Justice child trafficking employee doing requesting some Haitian pizza with extra cheese? Why was John Podesta excitedly anticipating enjoying the pleasures of sharing a hot tub with the daughters of an associate, ages 7, 9, and 11?

Researchers were intrigued and began to study the social media presence of people named in the emails. Highly disturbing images and comments were found at Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook: Images of children’s coffins, 3 year old girls with their hands restrained in sexually suggestive positions, babies that were called retarded whores, price tags placed on babies, artwork featuring gang rapes of young children, music groups discussing approvingly of the sexual preference for young children, pedophilia symbolism everywhere, and so forth. A pizza shop owner, and the 49th most powerful person in Washington, D.C., James Alefantis, was found to be at the center of the controversy. Alefantis is a high level democratic party operative, having met with the President several times in the past few years. The Clinton Foundation has a Haitian child rescue center across the street from Alefantis’ pizza shop. There are reportedly underground tunnels connecting these facilities and possibly to the White House itself, as D.C. is literally infested with tunnels beneath the underground Metro system. Making matters even worse, John Podesta, and many of the other parties named in the emails, is involved in “spirit cooking,” which is a Satanic, occult practice of feeding off the life force of others, especially young people. In public they paint with blood and semen, hold mock sacrifices, and even bake cakes in the form of children to be reverentially eaten. It is rumored that private ceremonies, attended by only inner circle initiates, can be shockingly real.

In corroboration of researchers’ concerns, at the same time of the email releases, Wikileaks also released FBI documents that defined various pedophilia jargon and symbols that allow pedophiles to communicate without the referent of their discussions being obvious to the naive masses.

The scandal pursued by the online research community became known as PizzaGate, as the pedophile lingo for underage sex is “pizza,” and sex with a very young child is called, “cheese pizza.” Online research communities developed at Reddit, 4Chan, and Twitter, under the rapidly trending hashtag, #PizzaGate. Under tremendous pressure from the Democratic party, all were banned by their CEOs within about a month, at which time many researchers migrated over to VOAT, and are still there as of 12/29/2016.

Politically, many important things developed in November and December 2016. One is that parties named in the emails and social media postings were silent and either closed or set to private their media accounts. Not once did any of these people attempt to defend or explain themselves. Another is that the Obama administration and major media launched a campaign against “fake news,” stating their wish to shut down the websites that promoted outrageous conspiracy theories such as a child sex trafficking ring involving the Washington, D.C. political elite. Of course, the weak hit pieces put out by the Washington Post and New York Times did not print the text of the actual emails and social media posts, nor did they reproduce the irrefutably disturbing photographs. The corporate media created a strawman and proceeded to debunk it. At the same time, instead of focusing on the content of the revelations, the U.S. government and the corporate media began howling about Russian hacking upsetting the balance of power in the U.S. despite there being no evidence of such, and despite a former U.K. ambassador to the U.S. admitting that he was the intermediary for the released emails, receiving them on a flash drive from a contact of Democratic National Committee employee, and Bernie Sanders supporter, Seth Rich, who was murdered suspiciously just days after the release. Finally, in an effort to prove the danger of “fake news,” democratic operatives contrived a false flag shooting where an out of work crisis actor was employed to bring a rifle into Comet Ping Pong and Pizza, owned by James Alefantis, in a search for abused children, firing one round that suspicously destroyed nothing except Alefantis’ computer hard drive. The crisis acting continued into the evening, with a shady attorney stating that he was there with his three young children when the rifleman came in, angrily claiming that it was due to the “fake news” of the site Infowars that people were being incited to violence, this despite Infowars barely touching the subject due to fears of lawsuits or worse, and certainly not calling for an armed response.

I and other reasonable people who have reviewed the evidence are calling for an official investigation into #PizzaGate by law enforcement. The informal investigation to date has revealed much damning evidence. While there is a great deal of smoke here, no photos or testimonies of eye witnesses have been produced fingering John Podesta in actual acts of child sacrifices, or underage sex and lesser forms of abuse. However, associates of Podesta (e.g., former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert, and billionaire Mossad-connected playboy Jeffrey Epstein) have served time in prison on pedophilia charges. There is more than sufficient circumstantial evidence to warrant a broad law enforcement investigation of PizzaGate. The common citizen does not have the legal authority to subpoena, wiretap, search computers, et cetera. I have no doubt that child sex trafficking occurs in Washington, D.C., and that it is used both to control and to reward complicit insiders. Such rings have been exposed and proven in other countries among their own political elite. The abuse is likely occurring as part of broader international intelligence agencies operations intended to compromise individuals in the service of particular agendas. The Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Police Department of the District of Columbia are likely compromised. It is probably a case of the fox guarding the hen house, with an overlay of occultism. Until the criminals are held to account, citizen researchers and journalists must continue to expose as much about these illicit activities as possible, keeping the heat on the controlled media and the political whores that populate D.C. I am hopeful that the Trump administration entering office in 2017, with Jeff Sessions as its Attorney General, will take some steps toward justice in this area. But for the targets of such an investigation, the stakes are literally life or death. Many would seek to assassinate Trump or Sessions rather than have any of the facts of this Satanic, sadistic pedophile network face the light of day.

Lastly, as to why the likely perpetrators would behave so brazenly, you need to understand something about occultism. The power of occult practices is believed to lie in its being hidden in plain sight. The public lives with their “eyes wide shut,” meaning they see things, but they are not really seeing them for what they truly are. The symbols and language employed in occultism have primary and secondary meanings. The secondary meanings are known only to a special group of people or initiates. To the naive public — the uninitiated — something might appear to be an innocuous word or a common symbol. But for practicioners of the occult, the symbols and language mean something entirely different. The “joke” is on us because the occultists appear to be speaking plainly right in front of our eyes, but we actually have no idea what the actual import or meaning of what they say is.

The elites use pure physical force to control the masses only as a last resort. It is much better, in their view, to have us sleepwalk into our enslavement through various forms of trickery. Even better is for the masses to beg for their enslavement. As elite insider Aldous Huxley wrote, “A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves who do not have to be coerced, because they love their servitude.” This is where propaganda and the use of psyops or psychological operations via the corporate news, Hollywood, advertising, public education, and so forth come in. Through a coordinated effort, and this effort is coordinated, a spell of ignorance is cast, much like how a spider anesthetizes it’s prey.

The elite take our ignorance — our innocence — as evidence of weakness. In their view our gullibility grants them our consent to be abused. Of course, this is a fraud on its face, but in the amoral world of the occultist, this is believed — or at least willed — to be true. And in that lies the occultists’ justification for their evil deeds: “We told you and showed you what we were going to do, and yet you did nothing.” In this dystopic Machievellian mindset — where the ends justify the means and all abuse is tolerated provided it serves a desired agenda — our defenselessness and failure to mount effective resistance is excuse enough to terminate us. We are weak, so we deserve to die. We should have known better, so the fatal consequence of our lack of vigilance is entirely our fault.

If the elite were to be absolutely secret about what they were doing then their practices, they believe, would harm themselves and not just the objects of their abuse. It is the belief of the occult practicioners that they will be spared the karmic blowback of their actions if they let us know in advance what they are going to do. Our doing nothing in response to defend ourselves, in their view, is no fault of theirs. The ensuing tragedy and suffering become our responsibility, not theirs, because they “warned” us. Of course this is another lie. The fact of the matter is that they do not legitimately warn us, and are in fact preying on our innocence through our lack of knowledge of the words and symbols they are using.

For the elites the “rule of law” is a quaint concept that applies only to the little people. For the elites, there is no natural law, no morality to which they are subject. There is no recognition of karma, the golden rule, or what comes around goes around. For the power-mad occultist, if the king does it, then it’s the law, e.g., the “divine right of kings.” As a top occultist, Aleister Crowley, said, “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law.” Do whatever you want. It doesn’t matter. To the victor go the spoils, regardless of a lack of fair play. So it’s not just arrogance revealed in these emails and posts: It’s the dangling of Satanic criminality in front of our eyes and the elites’ perverted sense of entitlement and satisfaction that come from seeing what is good and humane do nothing in its own defense, providing the evil conspirators the fraudulent justification for innocence’s and humanity’s destruction.

Excerpt concerning Frank Giustra from full article:

The infographic continues with an image of billionaire Frank Giustra with Bill Clinton. Giustra has given more than $100 million to the Clinton Foundation. Two of Giustra’s businesses are the “philanthropic” Greek Elpida and Canadian Boys Club Network which provide services to at risk children and refugees. Giustra’s operation in Greece houses 800 refugees from Syria and elsewhere. Carlos Slim, the Mexican national who owns a majority stake in the New York Times, and who has ties to drug cartels, child trafficking, organ harvesting, and Frank Giustra gave an equal amount to Clinton. Slim, having made his $billions initially through buying Mexican public assets for pennies on the dollar directly after the signing of NAFTA in the 1990s with Bill Clinton’s help. More at the PizzaGate Wiki Giustra (*) and PizzaGate Wiki Slim (*).



Picture key: 1-2) Frank Giustra with boy lover logo at Elpida front door in Greece. 3) Canadian Boys Club Network young teen member with founders Frank Giustra and Jim Crescenzo. 4) Elpida factory logo, founded by Giustra’s Radcliffe Foundation, compared to FBI pedophile symbol. 5-6) Pedophile Elpida logo found on children’s mural and at center of Elpida basketball court. Is that a slice of pizza on the backboard? 7) Billionaires Frank Giustra and Carlos Slim with Bill Clinton at ceremony where they pledged to donate $100 million each to the Clinton Foundation.

The infographic goes on to describe the connection between Hillary Clinton and Laura Silsby. Silsby led missions to rescue children in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake, but served time in Haitian prison for attempting to traffic children out of Haiti who were not orphans and for whom permission hadn’t been granted. The Clinton Foundation appears to focus mostly on “helping” children from countries that maintain no birth records of their children.

To read the entire exposé, please click here: http://kundaliniandcelltowers.com/podesta-pizzagate-pedophilia.html

This article (The Deep State’s Use Of Pedophilia As A Means Of Compromising Individuals And Controlling Them) was originally published on Kundalini and Cell Towers and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via The Millennium Report.