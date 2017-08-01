The DNC IT Scandal Is Unfolding & It’s Crazier Than Fiction As Staffer Is Arrested For Bank Fraud

By Kalee Brown

As you may or may not have already heard, a former DNC staff member was arrested and charged with bank fraud, though this could be one amongst a long list of charges to come. Imran Awan, an IT aide of DNC Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, was arrested Monday night at Dulles Airport in Northern Virginia in an attempt to flee the country to Pakistan. His arrest came after wiring $283,000 from the Congressional Federal Credit Union to Pakistan.

It wasn’t until Tuesday morning that Awan was fired by the Democrats, which seemed odd to many given that he was under investigation for bank fraud. In addition, all of this ties into the DNC email scandal, as he was one of the few people who had access to Debbie’s email, with knowledge of her iPad password.

So, why is the DNC remaining quiet after this IT scandal? How does this tie into the previous DNC email leak? Though the story is still developing, here’s what we know as of right now.

FACT – Wasserman-Schulz "IT consultant" Awan was partying with Seth Rich the night of his murder ! Eat it @TheAtlantic ! — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 1, 2017

What We Know About the DNC IT Scandal and Imran Awan

Imran Awan was arrested under charges of bank fraud, although the story is still developing, so this could simply be a charge to hold him until other charges can be made. Many other allegations have come to light, including overcharging taxpayers for congressional IT equipment and blackmailing DNC members because Awan had access to their emails.

Imran and his brothers allegedly took hundreds of thousands of dollars of equipment from congressional offices (computers, servers, etc.). In addition, the brothers were accused of holding their stepmother captive in March, allegedly in order to use her to access offshore money. So, why was the DNC employing them?

Representing Awan is attorney Chris Gowen, a lawyer who’s been on the Clinton’s payroll for a long time. Gowen worked for Bill Clinton in the White House and served Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, and was involved with numerous controversial Clinton projects such as The Clinton Global Initiative, The Clinton Foundation, and The Clinton Health Access Initiative. This begs the question, are the Clintons involved in this DNC IT scandal? It’s unclear at this point, but we do know that Awan’s employer, Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, is a “close confidant” of the Clintons.

Awan first started working for the DNC in 2004 as an Information Technology Director, and then started working for Schultz in 2005. He was paid approximately $2 million as an IT support staffer since 2004, and his brother Abid and his wife were each compensated with more than $1 million as employees of the House Democrats. Imran’s firm was employed by 31 Democrats in Congress, many of whom held more “sensitive” positions on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

FBI agents went to seize any potential evidence from Awan’s home, where they found smashed computer hard drives. An insider referred to the case as “serious, potentially illegal, violations on the House IT network” by Awan and three of his relatives.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has been quick to comment on the story, asking Fox: “Where’s Debbie Wasserman Schultz? And we also need to know why the DNC never turned over their hard drive to the FBI to review it as to their hacking situation. So the Democrats are on TV and they’re grandstanding every chance they get, but they’re not complying and they’re not being forthright with their role.”

McDaniel also took to Twitter, publicly questioning why he was compensated all the way up until his arrest.

Most mainstream news networks have, unsurprisingly, remained silent on this story, except for Forbes and FOX News. However, an important element that these networks left out was the link Awan potentially had to the previously leaked DNC emails.

He knew Schultz’s iPad password, which means that he had direct access to the DNC emails previously leaked by Wikileaks. In fact, his name is mentioned in one of the emails and how he has access to these sensitive emails.

Here’s a screenshot taken from the email thread:

Some congressional IT staffers suggested that Awan was blackmailing representatives based on what he found in the DNC emails and files. Fox NEWS interviewed Canadian writer Mark Steyn, who brought up some interesting points. Steyn noted that Americans shouldn’t worry about whether Putin gave DNC data to Wikileaks because Awan had Schultz’ passwords, suggesting he was the one who leaked the DNC emails.

We’ve known it wasn’t Russian hackers for quite some time now, despite the narrative the mainstream media tried to push. Though it’s extremely likely that the whistleblower who sent that data to Wikileaks was former DNC staffer Seth Rich, who was murdered earlier this year (read about that in our CE article here), it’s still important to consider the fact that Awan could have been blackmailing the DNC for what he found in those emails, and perhaps the files were sent to Wikileaks by Awan.

What Exactly Was in Those DNC Emails?

Let’s quickly rehash some of the emails that were unearthed thanks to the DNC email leak, proving how little we know about what the U.S. government does.

John Podesta was in contact with Apollo 14 astronaut Dr. Edgar Mitchell, the 6th man to walk on the moon. Within those emails, they discussed zero point energy, the war in space, and extraterrestrials.

One of the emails reads:

Dear John, Because the War in Space race is heating up, I felt you should be aware of several factors as you and I schedule our Skype talk. Remember, our nonviolent ETI from the contiguous universe are helping us bring zero point energy to Earth. They will not tolerate any forms of military violence on Earth or in space. The following information in italics was shared with me by my colleague Carol Rosin, who worked closely for several years with Wernher von Braun before his death. Carol and I have worked on the Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, attached for your convenience.

Another email from Dr. Mitchell states:

Dear John, As 2015 unfolds, I understand you are leaving the Administration in February. It is urgent that we agree on a date and time to meet to discuss Disclosure and Zero Point Energy, at your earliest available after your departure. My Catholic colleague Terri Mansfield will be there too, to bring us up to date on the Vatican’s awareness of ETI. Another colleague is working on a new Space Treaty, citing involvement with Russia and China. However with Russia’s extreme interference in Ukraine, I believe we must pursue another route for peace in space and ZPE on Earth. I met with President Obama’s Honolulu childhood friend, US Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto on July 4 at the US Mission in Geneva, when I was able to tell her briefly about zero point energy. I believe we can enlist her as a confidante and resource in our presentation for President Obama. I appreciate Eryn’s assistance in working with Terri to set up our meeting.

There was the email in which the Rothschilds, one of the most corrupt elite families in the world, stated to Hillary Clinton that they’re “her biggest fans.” Another email actually incriminated Debbie Wassermann Schultz, as she scheduled a private meeting with two CNN executives. This was in the wake of the public discovering that the Clintons and the DNC had major ties to mainstream news networks, which is why we never see anything negative reported on the news regarding the DNC. You can read more about that in our CE article here.

Plus, Schultz was implicated further and had to resign from her position as DNC chair because she was caught favouring Clinton during the presidential primary and scheming against Clinton’s rival presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders (source).

In perhaps one of the strangest DNC emails leaked, Podesta communicates with Marina Abramovic, inquiring about “spirit cooking” and occult rituals. The email shows a request from Tony Podesta to John Podesta, asking if he’ll be attending the spirit cooking. Abramovic says, “I am so looking forward to the Spirit Cooking dinner at my place. Do you think you will be able to let me know if your brother is joining?”

Apparently, “the origins of Spirit Cooking can be found in Cake of Light, a sacrament in the religion of Thelema which was founded by Aleister Crowley. The ingredients of the Cake of Light include honey, oil, menstrual blood and sperm. The sacrament is meant to symbolize the union between the microcosm, Man, and the macrocosm, the Divine, which is a representation of one of the prime maxims in Hermeticism “As Above, So Below.” The consumption of the Cake of Light is a fulfillment of the sacred circle of the connection between Man and the Divine. ”

To read more about this occult ritual and this particular element of the DNC email scandal, you can read our CE article here.

There was so much more found in those emails, like instances of the Clintons laundering money as well as, in perhaps the most controversial finding, an alleged massive pedophile ring involving the DNC. The alleged ring is commonly referred to by the public as the “PizzaGate” scandal.

PizzaGate surfaced when multiple emails involving John Podesta, his brother, and Hillary Clinton simply didn’t add up. Strange wording discussing pizza and cheese left readers confused, and because the emails made so little sense, led many to suspect that they were code for something else. As it turns out, cheese pizza is a code word for child porn, and there was a lot of pedophilia symbolism revealed within those emails.

For example, this email addressed to John Podesta reads: “The realtor found a handkerchief (I think it has a map that seems pizza-related),” and this email sent from John Podesta asks: “Do you think I’ll do better playing dominos on cheese than on pasta?” There are many more examples, and I encourage you to go through the Wikileaks vault yourself.

On top of that, the DNC was associated with two pizza places, Comet Ping Pong and Besta Pizza, which use very clear symbols of pedophilia in their advertising and have strange images of children and other ritualistic type images and suspicious videos on their social media (which has since been put on private but you can see it all on Google). You can read the email correspondence between John Podesta and Comet Ping Pong’s owner, James Alefantis, here.

For example, here’s an image of the Besta Pizza logo alongside the FBI’s pedophilia code symbols:

Former writer for the Huffington Post and Business Insider David Seaman has posted numerous YouTube videos thoroughly outlining the emails and the link to these pizza parlours and the pedophilia symbolism found within all of it. Here’s one of his videos, though I’d encourage you to watch the rest of them as well:

You can also watch infamous reporter Ben Swann explain PizzaGate on mainstream news here:

Final Thoughts

So, did Imran Awan discover some of the corrupt actions within those DNC emails he had access to? Who knows. Did he leak that data to Wikileaks? Who knows.

All we know is that the data is there for us to read through, and we encourage you to do the same.

As per the future of Awan, we’ll have to wait and see if he’s charged with any more crimes.

