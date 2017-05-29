DNC Staffer Arrested For Possessing ‘Infant Porn’ Featuring Babies as Young as 6 Months Old

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jack Burns

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is hiring! There’s a vacancy in his administration for a computer programmer analyst, in the Department of Design and Construction. That’s because Jacob Schwartz, 29, a DNC staffer and former analyst, has been arrested and charged with being in possession of “kiddie porn” involving children as young as 6 months old.

Schwartz is also the president of the Manhattan Young Democrats and the downstate region vice president of the New York State Young Democrats. In other words, he was a “made” Democrat, part of the inner circle of budding influential NYC politicians, who was even friends with Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, Robbie Mook.

Schwartz was caught with 3,000 child pornography images and 89 videos on his laptop after he downloaded them from the Internet. He surrendered his laptop to police, signed a release granting them permission to do a search of his hard drive, and was subsequently arrested. He has since posted $7,500 bail.

De Blasio would not comment on the arrest, ignoring questions from reporters about one of his team members. The Post reported Schwartz got the job after completing an internship, with de Blasio’s administration. Those political internships are often paid little compensation in exchange for being able to work with high-profile politicians.

Schwartz’ internship led to a salaried position within the de Blasio administration, but in light of the charges against him, he has since been fired. A spokesperson reportedly said Schwartz “is being terminated immediately, and the agency is cooperating with investigators.”

According to court records obtained by the New York Post, Schwartz’ computer contained pictures and video of “young nude females between the approximate ages of 6 months and 16, engaging in sexual conduct… on an adult male.”

It’s unclear if the adult male is Schwartz, himself, or someone else; but those details will most likely be presented in court, should his case go to trial without a plea deal being arranged.

Schwartz’ father, a labor lawyer and Democratic blue blood, Arthur Schwartz, called his son’s downfall “a personal tragedy,” saying, “I understand these are serious charges…he’s already in therapy for this.”

But therapy won’t get this pedophile out of jail, if convicted.

As The Free Thought Project has predicted, the pedophile rings of the elite in the U.S. are starting to be broken. Perhaps the highest-profiled scandalous arrest started with a former Speaker of the House.

Yes! That’s right! The highest position any congressman can hold in the U.S. House of Representatives was held by Dennis Hastert, who, in 2016, was convicted of “illegally structuring bank transactions” to provide hush money and cover-up the fact he’d raped several of his wrestlers on his wrestling team decades ago.

But ask any pedophile expert and they’ll tell you, pedophiles do not change — they continue victimizing children, and amass large numbers of victims over their lifetimes.

The next one to fall was Anthony Weiner, husband to Huma Abedin, right hand assistant to Hillary Clinton. Weiner lost his place in Congress years ago when he was caught sexting other women.

Now he’s the center of an investigation in which he was found to have sexted a 14-year-old girl from North Carolina. It’s unclear if his cooperation led to Schwartz’ arrest, but it would not be surprising, given the relationship Weiner had with Washington elite.

Schwartz wasn’t just some low-level staffer at the DNC headquarters — he was an insider, whose father had a long history of promoting candidates. He worked with the Bernie Sanders’ campaign and once helped challeng Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s bid for the position by working on the campaign of one of his challengers, Zephyr Teachout.

As TFTP has predicted, members of the elite ruling class, engaged in an elaborate pedophile ring of child rapists, sex traffickers, and child pornographers, will soon be exposed. The children do not stay young their whole lives, and some are talking, conveying horrific stories of sex trafficking, torture, rape, child on child rape, and even ritualistic murder.

As we reported earlier, on an episode of Dr. Phil, a woman relayed how she had been sex trafficked by the political elite in the U.S. since she was a child, and had even been chipped. Her handlers implanted a tracking device inside of her so they could keep track of her at all times.

She said her parents sold her into modern-day sex slavery to one she called her “owner,” who would pass her around to the political elite, who then used her to have sex with children.

As Jay Syrmopolous recently described, “This is just the latest case to emerge in what is now being called #PedoGate. #PedoGate refers to an international pedophile ring composed of politicians and other high profile societal elites.”

“Domestically, there are relatively few high-level arrests, as anytime ‘the elite’ are mentioned alongside the term ‘pedophile,’ the Praetorian guard, aka the corporate media, shout down all those who dare pose any questions about those in power abusing the most vulnerable among us.”

This article (DNC Staffer Arrested For Possessing ‘Infant Porn’ Featuring Babies as Young as 6 Months Old) was originally published on The Free Thought Project and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.