REMINDER: “Police in Suffolk have confirmed the now-known pedophile, Clement Freud, was out of the country when Madeleine was abducted. However, his home had been loaned to friends of his — John and Tony Podesta.”

Emails between ‘paedophile’ Clement Freud and Madeleine McCann’s parents to be probed for child sex abuse inquiry

The ex-MP and TV and radio star had a villa in the resort Madeleine McCann vanished from and befriended her parents in the weeks after she went missing

By Sam Webb

Emails between ‘predatory paedophile’ Sir Clement Freud and Madeleine McCann’s parents are set to be probed as part of a child sex abuse inquiry.

Messages exchanged between the late MP and the parents of missing Madeleine will be submitted to an inquiry into historic abuse allegations, according to The Star.

The revelation comes after news the ex-MP and TV and radio star had a villa in the resort Madeleine McCann vanished from and befriended her parents Kate and Gerry in the weeks after she went missing.

A woman who says she was a victim of Freud claims she told police about his links to the family, but nothing was done.

Now Vicky Hayes, 64, says she she reported her concerns to police two years after reading Kate McCann’s book Madeleine.

Vicky had found that Freud appeared to be a private person who did not enjoy the media spotlight and found the idea of him entertaining the McCanns, after Madeline disappeared, odd.

She told ITV News: “I read Kate McCann’s book and was immediately upset and anxious that Clement Freud had invited the McCanns to his home.

“He was a private man, not the type to suddenly befriend a couple who had intense media attention. It really jarred with me, left me feeling very uneasy.”…

This article (Emails between 'paedophile' Clement Freud and Madeleine McCann's parents to be probed for child sex abuse inquiry) was originally published on Mirror Online