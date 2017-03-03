More EXCLUSIVE Information From DHS Insider!

6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Victurus Libertas

According to our DHS Insider,

“There is a concerted attack on Sessions due to his zeroing in on the pedophilia scandal called Pedogate. John McCain and Lindsay Graham are secretly working with Chuck Schumer and members of the clandestine services of both US and Israel to remove Sessions, or at least stop the Pedophilia investigation in its tracks.”

As you probably know, what is now becoming known as “Pedogate” represents not only hundreds of millions of dollars in hush money, but also untold political influence-peddling.

Rince Pribus is also a key player in covering up the scandal, as is Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, John Podesta , Hillary and Bill Clinton, and of course Barack Obama.

When Netanyahu met with Trump, Netanyahu attempted to convince Trump the pedophilia scandal was “a false premise”. Netanyahu is also scared of exposure. Trump became suspicious and has become increasingly aware of how big the pedophile scandal is.

Trump has told several in his inner circle that [quoted by our insider]“the swamp is much more polluted than I expected“. He has spoken to Chris Christie extensively about the Pedophilia ring(s) and it has been determined that branches of the ring spread as far as Asia, and are rooted in the deepest corners of both the US and the UK political system.

Trump was overheard telling his daughter [quoted by our source]“This town is pedophile central…” and “This makes me sick“.

Trump was urged to use the term “ human trafficking ” rather than Pedophilia in his recent mention of it. Our insider also told us the true reason Barron does not live in DC is that they fear for Barron’s safety.

Our source also had more information on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. The source says there are over 375 high profile names that are connected to the Pedophile rings. Wiener is currently “singing like a bird” and has offered to tell all, in exchange for Israeli citizenship, a deal likely to conclude. Schumer has repeatedly sought updates on the information and according to our source, has reached out to Wiener dozens of times. Our source assures us a check of Schumer’s iPhone will authenticate this. Schumer uses both an android and an iPhone.

Our source states,

“One secret service agent is quietly telling us that Trump is deeply troubled by the extent of the pedophilia ring and Ivanka Trump has counseled her father to “lay the traps carefully“.“

McCain and Schumer’s calls are currently being monitored, and at some point, they will be leaked. There is growing fury within the Intelligence Community at the huge cover up.

There is a traitor within President Trump’s inner circle that will be exposed within weeks. This traitor was leaking when and where new Attorney General Sessions intended to arrest or indict suspected pedophiles within the political system.

As it stands now, Trump is bugged, from AF1 to Oval Office. This situation is being remedied this week, according to our source.

The key steps to exposing the pedophilia cover up are as follows.

At this time, Alan Dershowitz has the FULL list of visitors to Epstein’s island. The list is comprehensive and is kept in an encrypted file. Dershowitz lied to his Mossad handlers and told them he handed over everything. Untrue.

Trace Lindsey Graham’s movements over the past 15 years, including any ‘close calls’

DynCorp along with the Clinton Foundation hide years of sordid history. Focus attention there.

Anthony Wiener’s hard drive. There are already attempts within CIA to create dis-information campaigns. What the Deep State fears most is public outrage at pedophilia.

Our DHS insider ended with this message:

“Three words of advice: Beware false paths. This is my last communication. FBI anon will be surfacing shortly with more.”

This article (More EXCLUSIVE Information From DHS Insider!) was originally published on Victurus Libertas and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.