EXPOSED: Clinton Trafficked Massive CIA Shipments of Cocaine When Bill Was Governor of Arkansas

By Choice and Truth

Yes, you read that correctly. The Clinton family have been heavily involved in the trafficking of drugs, both inside and outside of the United States which was actually part of the Iran-Contra scandal during the 1980’s.

Back then Bill Clinton was the governor of Arkansas which was the home of the Mena airport, a major pick up and drop off location for drug shipments handled by the CIA. In fact, it is estimated by U.S. customs that at least 75% of all drug smuggling aircraft have passed through this area.

The famous drug smuggler Barry Seal was one of the pilots in this operation and claims he trafficked several billion dollars worth of drugs in just 3 years of working for the CIA before getting caught.

He was able to get a plea deal and intended to turn state witness against bigger names within the drug smuggling operation, which some people believe included Clinton. Before Seal could ever implicate any higher ups though, he was found murdered in his car.

Then Governor Bill Clinton has been accused of being a major player in the Mena, Arkansas air base drug trafficking operation. Perhaps most credible of these accusers, is CIA whistleblower Terry Reed who has since written a book detailing just exactly how the CIA, in partnership with Bill Clinton, smuggled drugs into Arkansas.

More than just being accused though, Bill Clinton’s administration while governor of Arkansas, clearly suppressed investigations;

As you can see by this video, there was clearly manipulation and suppression involved in the investigations. And when independent journalists tried to bring the truth to light through the media news, massive mainstream media publication TIME magazine, which was founded by Henry Luce, a Skull n Bones member, were part of that cover up as well.

The video also explains how CIA whistleblower Terry Reed was wrongfully dragged into a lengthy legal battle with the government because he began to speak out, which he eventually managed to overcome and be vindicated of. Being a fighter, this is also what inspired Reed to release his groundbreaking bookwhich exposes the involvement of both Bill Clinton and George Bush Sr in the drug trade. This is a book that they definitely do not want you to read.

Another whistleblower, Larry Nichols, then marketing director of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, has also come forward and not only exposed Bill Clinton’s role in the smuggling of drugs and the illegal laundering of drug money, but claimed that his wife, Hillary, was just as involved as he was. In fact, Nichols, a former green beret, was a strong man for them and claims he carried out assassinations on their behalf as well. When you consider the long list of extremely mysterious deaths and assassinations surrounding people who got too close to the Clintons this is certainly plausible.

Below in this video, you will also see Bill Clinton blatantly lie about his efforts in trying to discover the truth about what happened in Mena;

The above video is an excerpt of “the Mena Connection” which you can watch in full HERE

With a public image so well put together by his public relations team and coaches that it is comparable to only Obama, it is obviously very difficult for the brainwashed masses to believe that their beloved fabricated image of Bill Clinton, or Hilary Clinton, is anything but that of good people. But, just like the rest of the elites, the Clintons are dangerous people. Bill Clinton, for example, has a long list of crimes under his watch (aside from this drug trafficking), which include the illegal bombing of Yugoslavia, the Wacosiege when the FBI and ATF murdered dozens of innocent people, including children, the imposition of sanctions on Iraq that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent children and the first false flag world trade bombing in 1993.



We have been brainwashed by TV and Hollywood to believe the most dangerous criminals look a certain way, or talk a certain way. But the most dangerous are those that appear to be the “good guys”.

This article (EXPOSED: Clinton Trafficked Massive CIA Shipments of Cocaine When Bill Was Governor of Arkansas) was originally published on State of the Nation and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Via State of the Nation.

