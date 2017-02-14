Google Search Trends show “Fake News” likely used to cover-up PizzaGate

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



It appears that no matter what the time interval you use in the Google Search Trends Explore page, the trends between “Fake News” aligns very closely to “PizzaGate”.

You can play with the search trends here:

https://www.google.ca/trends/explore?date=now%207-d&q=pizzagate,fake%20news

Note: If you go back far enough there is a giant spike in “Fake News” which coincides with the “Golden Shower” dossier.

Update #1: As pointed out by a comment, the ups and downs for the 7 day period are likely due to the day and time rather than the actual “Fake News” and “Pizzagate” search trends,

For example, “Crotch” has a similar search trend:

https://www.google.ca/trends/explore?date=now%207-d&q=pizzagate,fake%20news,crotch

To get a more accurate comparison, a larger search interval needs to be looked at, which nonetheless makes it clear that “fake news” was likely pushed to cover-up PizzaGate:

https://www.google.ca/trends/explore?date=today%203-m&q=pizzagate,fake%20news

Update #2: A more clear and accurate representation is shown here: https://www.google.ca/trends/explore?date=2016-10-01%202017-02-09&q=pizzagate,fake%20news

ALSO NOTE: For smaller date ranges, you will notice a large spike in “fake news” which is because of CNN’s Chris Cuomo trending for stating that being called “fake news” is the same as being called the “N word”:

https://www.google.ca/webhp?sourceid=chrome-instant&rlz=1C1CHBF_enCA730CA730&ion=1&espv=2&ie=UTF-8#q=chris+cuomo+fake+news

This may also be part of the MSM to drive a News Cycle to distract people from PizzaGate.

