False Flag Staged At Comet Ping Pong Pizza Restaurant To Shut Down Alt Media

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



PIZZAGATE: Black Operation in D.C. to Foil Citizen Investigations Doesn’t Even Surprise

False Flag Alert! PizzaGate Threatens the Global Power Structure! Anything Goes in D.C. Until the Inauguration!

SOTN, along with a number of other Alt Media platforms, have been writing about the false flag black operation that would be conducted at the Comet Ping Pong Pizza Restaurant in Washington, D.C. for many days now.

James Achilles Alefantis And His Comet Ping Pong Network

And it happened today. This meticulously planned operation was staged specifically to tag all the citizen investigators of PIZZAGATE as fringe elements who could morph into domestic terrorists at any moment. After all, they are investigating the greatest scandal of the millennium. (PIZZAGATE: The Greatest Scandal of the Third Millennium)

The NDAA Legalizes The Use Of Propaganda On The US Public

Of course, the alphabet soup intelligence agencies and secret services are fully equipped to stage a false flag anywhere, anytime in order to help this narrative along. Only in this case the Al Media practically wrote the script for them in advance. That’s how good we have gotten in calling them out BEFORE THEY EVEN PERPETRATE their false flag psyops.

SOS: Alt Media Under Serious Threat By PIZZAGATE False Flag!

PIZZAGATE has got TPTB scared

Actually, PIZZAGATE has got the entire global power structure VERY frightened. They know that, were the U.S. Federal Government to be toppled by the greatest scandal in American history, the World Shadow Government will also collapse.[1] For both of these ‘governments’ only operate within the Global Control Matrix under the rubric of multiple ongoing PIZZAGATEs in every major Western power.

The Black Swan Event They Didn’t Expect: PizzaGate

Hence, it was only a matter of time that a false flag would be executed in or around Comet Ping Pong Pizza in D.C. This so-called family pizza shop is a haven for all sorts of activities related to the largest pedophilia ring in Washington, D.C. In fact, the circumstantial evidence now available in the public domain is now overwhelming and proves that the Obama Administration has sanctioned such depraved conduct at highest levels of the US government.

PIZZAGATE: The Scandal That Will Take Down the Clintons, the Democratic Party and the U.S. Federal Government

As a matter of fact, there are now Wikileaks emails and Weinergate evidence which link former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Vice President Joe Biden and Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta to some of the most sordid behavior ever demonstrated by government officials. The reference links that follow clearly spell out exactly what Comet Pizza is really all about. And there are many others within the Obama Administration who are directly connected to this heinous criminal conduct.

PIZZAGATE: A Complex and Convoluted Conspiracy at the Highest Echelons of the U.S. Federal Government is Exposed

False Flags Operations Are Now Legal

For those who are unaware, Obama signed NDAA legislation which permits the U.S. Government to carry out false flags attacks on American soil when the decision-makers determine that national security is under threat. Because PIZZAGATE threatens to bring down the government — as in total collapse — because of its authenticity and seriousness, there are many in the highest echelons who feel compelled to order these false flags against the American people.

“FALSE FLAGS” are LEGAL PROPAGANDA PRODUCED by the Department of Defense

Everything so far about this evening’s incident at Comet smells of a false flag. From reading the following report published by The Washington Post, the gunman’s actions and law enforcement followup actions have all the hallmarks of a classic psyop. Obviously false flags like this are practically always handled in the very same way, whereby the controllers of the operation are far from the scene of the crime but carefully orchestrate the whole op.

WashPo: D.C. Police arrest suspect with an assault rifle at Comet Ping Pong restaurant

Aftermath

Of course, we will all hear from the MSM how the Alt Right created a hospitable environment for this [fake]shooting to happen. And that if legislation is not passed soon, more fully armed crazies will make a visit to Comet Ping Pong. This is how they plan to gut the Second, and the First, Amendments before Obama leaves office.

PIZZAGATE Will Be Used To Take Down The Alt Media…Unless We Are Vigilant

Surely, this fraudulent black op will be used by Obama himself to push his transparently false narrative about Alt Right ‘fake news’, even though it is the Mainstream Media(MSM) that has produced massive volumes of real fake news over several decades.

Mainstream Media Goes Global In Attempting To Kill PIZZAGATE Story

It even appears that Obama himself is setting up shop in D.C. in order to commandeer a national, if not global, effort to shut down alternative news media. He knows that the Alt Media poses the biggest threat to his hollow and degenerate legacy. And that it is only a matter of time that he is fully exposed as the Manchurian Candidate that he truly is—a president installed by foreign powers to destroy the American Republic.

Conclusion

The sheer number and intensity of false flags since Obama has been in office is getting quite ridiculous … to the point where citizen journalists are predicting them well in advance. And, yet, that does not even deter TPTB from pulling them off in broad daylight.

Even until the final days of this Administration does the utterly corrupt leadership continue to terrorize the citizenry. Government is actually tasked with safeguarding the citizenry, not assailing it through false flag attacks every other week or month.

Perhaps this obviously fake false flag operation will be the final one that triggers an awakening within the populace. Sooner or later the people must become aware and take back their power from these criminally insane psychopaths.

Just as the ruling elites are hellbent on terminating free speech on the Internet, the Alt Media must be even more determined to expose their multi-decade crime spree against the children. PIZZAGATE has been blown wide open for very good reasons; and citizen journalists, invesitgators and researchers are seizing the day like never before.

YouTuber Barry Soetoro Predicted Comet False Flag Along With SOTN

Let’s go get ’em!

State of the Nation

December 4, 2016

Source

[1] ASSANGE, BREITBART WARNED US! HILLARY’S PIZZAGATE CULT and VINCE FOSTER ET AL. MURDERS EXPOSED

References

PIZZAGATE: The Whole Wicked Conspiracy Is Exposed

Huge Breakthrough in D.C. Pedophilia Ring

Recommended reading

The Mainstream Media Wages All-Out War On The Alternative Media

Source: State of the Nation

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!