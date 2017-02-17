Former CIA officer: Flynn fired over high-level DC pedophile list

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Former CIA officer Robert David Steele explains how Flynn was really fired because he was in possession of a high-level Washington DC pedophile list with many names. One of those names was Vice President Mike Pence’s “best friend”.

Steele also says that there are restaurants in Washington DC and Saudi Arabia where you can literally order children off of the menu.

Here’s the cliff notes for the first 5 minutes or so of the video:

* Donald Trump is our chance to take down the deep state

* “White hat” intelligence community was able to stop Hillary from rigging the vote electronically like she did to Bernie

* Former CIA head John Brennan committed treason by telling lies intended to overturn the Electoral College

* John Brennan highest paid agent of Saudi Arabia, should be under FBI investigation

* Reince Priebus is an enabler and cover-upper of pedophilia — Former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert is the tip of the iceberg

* Wikileaks is going to take down Priebus?

* Pedophilia is an “elite privilege” — For the Democrats it’s an “acquired taste” — Podesta is a “pedo-light”

* The Republicans and the elite in banking are the ones who have made pedophilia a “big league thing”

* There are Saudi Arabian and Washington DC restaurants with basements where you can order children off of the menu

* DC pedophilia is the Achilles heel, and Trump has figured that out

* Flynn didn’t get fired because he called the Russians

* Flynn got fired because he “had the arrogance to think” (sarcasm) that he could tell Mattis and Tillerson what to do

* Flynn pissed off VP Pence

* Flynn’s call that got him in trouble included a conversation about a list of high-level pedophiles inside the US, one of whom happens to be VP Mike Pence’s best friend

* Flynn did not tell Pence about the list, or that his “best friend” was on it. Pence found out about this from the deep state (probably NSA taps)

* The NSA has been spying on all of our politicians with impunity!

* The CIA is leaking HIGHLY classified information as part of a political coup against Trump

