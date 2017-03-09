Fully Sourced Executive Summary of Pizzagate Evidence

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This is a work in progress, and there is much evidence still to be added

By Millennial_Falcon

Voat.co

We do not advocate vigilantism, and suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Disinformation Warning: Beware “black propaganda”, a tactic used to disrupt and discredit our investigation. Black propaganda involves statements or actions which are made to appear to come from one side of a conflict, but actually come from the other side, like political ventriloquism. Disinformants, or “shills,” anonymously promote intentionally fake evidence and claims, which can then be used to paint our central thesis as false. People familiar with debate can think of it as a “straw man.” This is not to say that legitimate researchers do not make mistakes, but to caution all readers that disinformants are actively attempting to disrupt this forum’s efforts. However, all evidence included in this summary is directly verifiable through embedded weblinks.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND EXPLANATION OF PIZZAGATE

Introduction

This investigation was sparked by strange emails leaked from John Podesta’s email account, some of which make bizarre references to food. One such email discussed a handkerchief Podesta left behind at a friend’s house. The handkerchief was described as having a “map that seems pizza-related.” Given the common pedophile code phrase “cheese pizza”, some readers suspected “pizza-related” may have been a reference to child sex abuse. The suspected use of “pizza” as a codeword led us to investigate a pizza restaurant mentioned in one of Podesta’s emails, namely Comet Pizza and Ping Pong, owned by an associate of the Podestas. We have found considerable evidence that Comet is a front for child sex trafficking.

Exhibit A: Evidence Pertaining to Comet Pizza and Ping Pong

As demonstrated in Exhibit D, we have connected owner James Alefantis to accused child trafficker Laura Silsby, who was got off the hook by a fake attorney who was later convicted of sex-trafficking, and who was wanted for sex trafficking in four countries. Alefantis had a statue of Antinous as his Instagram profile picture. Antinous was the boy lover of a Roman Emperor, and is considered a symbol of pederasty. On his “jimmycomet” Instagram account, Alefantis posted a baby picture and made a clear pedophile reference. The brother of Jeffrey B. Smith (“werkinonmahnightcheese”), who commented on several of the suspect Instagram photos, referred to a friend as “my favorite pedo”.

Listed first on Comet’s website under “friends of comet” is the band Heavy Breathing, which performs at Comet. Heavy Breathing leader “Majestic Ape” wears a ski mask and sunglasses, and uses a voice modulator, hiding his or her identity. Majestic Ape joked about pedophile Jared Fogle and said “we all have our preferences, hee hee hee”. YouTube, bringing laughter from the audience. In another video, Majestic Ape talks about killing a babyYouTube. Majestic Ape also referenced pedophilia in a caption on a music video. Heavy Breathing’s website features art involving both children and sex.

An employee of Comet posted many images portraying pizza in a sexual way., further fueling our suspicion they are using “pizza” as it is commonly used by pedophiles: a symbol and codeword for sex with minors. Another example. An admitted pedophile on a dark-web pedophile forum acknowledged a trend of pedophiles using pizza parlors as fronts for child sex trafficking. Convicted sex offender Robert L. Robinson, who raped a 13-year-old girl, had a Flikr account with five pages of “favorite” pictures, half of which featured young girls, and the other half of which featured… Comet Pizza and Ping Pong.

Please examine these symbols designated by the FBI as pedophile symbols. Besta Pizza, which is three doors down from Comet, had a logo that is a near-exact match of the boylover symbol. Another nearby business, Terasol, had a girl-lover symbol on their website. No direct connection to Besta or Terasol has yet been uncovered, but the logos seem quite a coincidence. With that in mind, take a look at Comet’s logo. It also resembles a pedophile symbol.

General creepiness seems to surround Comet. Alefantis posted a photo of a child taped to a ping pong table. He also posted a photo of a walk-in cooler, to which he commented “#murder” and to which Jeffrey B. Smith commented “#killroom.” Alefantis also posted a picture of Tony Podesta’s sculpture modeled after a Dahmer victim and one of “spirit-cooking” queen Marina Abramovic. Comet had a painting of a man playing ping pong, to which graffiti had been added to show him ejaculating on the table and wearing a Satanic upside-down cross. Comet had murals of people with heads cut off, and the artist who painted the murals also painted adults decapitating children.

Pizzagate researcher Ryan O’Neal posted a YouTube video in which he claims James Alefantis threatened his life and the lives of his familyYouTube to bully O’Neal into removing a video about Alefantis’ “Pegasus Museum” from YouTube. O’Neal showed text messages, which appear to be from Alefantis, bullying him into calling Alefantis. O’Neal claims that when he called, Alefantis immediately began screaming at him and threatening him and his family. O’Neal filed a police report over the alleged threats.

Exhibit B: Evidence Pertaining to John and Tony Podesta

John Podesta is the former Chief of Staff to President Bill Clinton, and was the Chair of Hillary Clinton’s presidental campaign. Tony Podesta runs The Podesta Group, a major lobbying firm. The Podestas are associates of James Alefantis, as detailed in Exhibit C. They are also good friends with known and admitted pedophile, former Republican congressman Dennis Hastert. John Podesta received en email suggesting that Hastert should vanish to an undisclosed Japanese island after the news of Hastert’s pedophilia broke.

Now, let’s discuss the specific emails that led to our investigation of Comet. John Podesta received an email from Tam Luzzatto saying that children of ages 11, 9, and 7 will be “in the pool for further entertainment” and stating that the children “will definitely be in that pool”.

In another email, Podesta was told that he left behind a black-and-white handkerchief “with a map that seems pizza-related”. A handkerchief with a “pizza-related” map? What the…? Note that in the gay community, handkerchiefs are sometimes used as code for sexual preferences. It is possible that others have adopted this code as well. Black symbolizes bdsm/domination in this code; some have suggested that white could symbolize pedophilia, due to the association of white with innocence and purity. Furthermore, as discussed previously, “cheese pizza” is a common code phrase meaning “child pornography,” so “pizza” could be an adaptation of that.

In another suspiciously cryptic email, a friend complained that Podesta had changed “strategies that have long been in place” and remarked that Podesta sent him “cheese” instead of “pasta,” asking if Podesta thought he would do better “playing dominoes on cheese than on pasta”. Why would Podesta regularly send this person pasta, why would there need to be a strategy long in place for doing so, and who plays dominoes on cheese or pasta?

Tony Podesta sent John Podesta an email titled “Last night was fun.” The email read simply “still in the torture chamber”. One could argue this could have been a metaphor, but consider it in light of the fact that Tony Podesta collects art by Biljana Djurdjevic, which references or depicts extreme physical and sexual abuse of children. He also collects photos of naked teenagers, and he has a taste for art portraying cannibalism and murder, such as his headless Arch of Hysteria statue which seems to reproduce one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s decapitated victims. John Podesta also likes artwork portraying cannibalism, such as this piece is in his office.

IN BRIEF

http://pastebin.com/jXHpiN1M

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9itWsqzFMVoYouTube

Comet Pizza is a pizza place owned by James Alefantis, who is the former gay boyfriend of David Brock, the CEO of Correct The Record. It has been the venue for dozens of events for the Hillary campaign staff. John Podesta has had campaign fundraisers there for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. John’s brother and business partner Tony Podesta has his birthday party there every year.

It’s also a dive that according to reviews and photos has hidden bathroom doors and creepy murals. The bathrooms in particular have murals exclusively of nude women, as well as a great deal of graffiti relating to sex. Reviews of the restaurant are bizarrely polarized. Websites describing it positively note that there are regularly “unsupervised children running around”. Their menu include a pedophilic symbol, as do the signs and decorations of other neighboring businesses.

https://i.sli.mg/7hr0h9.jpgJPG

The music acts and the posters promoting same acts are bizarre in their presentation, content, and lyrical focus, but are still promoted as being “for all ages”. The overtly sexual content would suggest otherwise. The same has taken place in reference to videos recorded inside Comet Ping Pong by people that frequent their establishment as well as video referencing Comet Ping Pong positively from the exterior. While initially not the central focus of the investigation at the onset, Comet Ping Pong is a much more overt and much more disturbing hub of coincidences. Everyone associated with the business is making semi-overt, semi-tongue-in-cheek, and semi-sarcastic inferences towards sex with minors. The artists that work for and with the business also generate nothing but cultish imagery of disembodiment, blood, beheadings, sex, and of course pizza.

Tons of pre-existing evidence of global pedo-ring implicating governments and etc: http://pastebin.com/Jn2LfXg4

James Alefantis

Comet Ping Pong owned by James Alefantis, once listed 49th “most influential” person in DC by GQ: http://www.gq.com/gallery/50-most-powerful-people-in-washington-dc#slide=49

Backup: https://i.sli.mg/h6EHML.jpgJPG

James Alefantis cought in love triangle with chief of Media Matters, David Brock; Allegations of blackmail and a payout amounting to $850,000. Brock and Alefantis were co-defendents in a suit filed by William Gray.

http://archive.is/xSXjk

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/30428

James Alefantis’ instagram late 11/5/16. by morning of 11/7/16 it was set to private.

We recently found the instagram account of James Alefantis. The contents of it are indescribably bizarre and the contexts of the posts and comment chains are weird. Alefantis does not have any children nor do his closest associates, but the photos seem to be a near constant assortment of different children of a variety of ages, intermingled between posts about gay bars, clubs, photos of common rape drugs, and piles of foreign currency. After it being trawled through for 24 hours it has been set to private. A large set of archived copies can be seen here in the next section. Similarly the instagram and twitter accounts of Comet Ping Pong are being edited selectively. The accounts of the people favoriting and commenting on these posts are equally bizarre in both content, context, and demeanor.

Susan Alefantis

Sister of James Alefantis. Wrote a letter in support of Christopher Kloman

https://s3.amazonaws.com/s3.documentcloud.org/documents/835178/kloman-letter-writers.pdf

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/835134-kloman-letters.html

http://www.gloriaallred.com/Gloria-s-Videos-and-Statements/Potomac-School-Victims-Statements-10-18-2013.pdf

Backup: http://docdro.id/ZBW35kS

Christopher Kloman was sentenced to 43 years in prison for multiple counts of child molestation.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/crime/former-potomac-school-teacher-to-be-sentenced-in-decades-old-molestations/2013/10/17/b41ba620-3743-11e3-80c6-7e6dd8d22d8f_story.html

Backup: http://archive.is/XlqMZ

Also on the list is Kenneth Starr

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ken_Starr#Investigation_of_the_death_of_Vince_Foster

Tony Podesta

Tony Podesta, John Podesta’s brother and the guy who has a “pasta” obsession according to many e-mails did a 3 to 4 month trip to Japan with Dennis Hastert where they both taught students. In his first year of graduate school, Hastert spent three months in Japan as part of the People to People Student Ambassador Program.[29] One of Hastert’s fellow group members was Tony Podesta (then the president of the Young Democrats at University of Illinois at Chicago Circle).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_Hastert

Hastert admitted to molesting kids when he did work as a teacher.

http://archive.is/h6Xwl

Tony Podesta still keeps in regular contact with Hastert.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/48488

Tony Podesta has a “Huge” vault underneath his house

They are known for purchasing “awkward” works, such as video installations, that many other private collectors will not consider. “It’s easy to store them, but difficult to display them,” says Podesta. To get round the problem, he and his wife have excavated a huge subterranean vault beneath their house outside Washington – a white space 5m square and 4m high in which it will be possible to show “very complicated video pieces” on all four walls.

https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2004/apr/20/usa.world

Tony and Heather Podesta’s art collection contains a wide assortment of things that disturb the author of this Washington Post article. Which recently was deleted from Washington Post’s website.

https://archive.fo/vddrO

One shows a boy seemingly born from a sewing machine. Another finds a young girl knitting her own hair. A third has a naked woman immersed in blood-red liquid.

Folks attending a house tour in the Lake Barcroft neighborhood in Falls Church earlier this year got an eyeful when they walked into a bedroom at the Podesta residence hung with multiple color pictures by Katy Grannan, a photographer known for documentary-style pictures of naked teenagers in their parents’ suburban homes. “They were horrified,” Heather recalls, a grin spreading across her face.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/56859 – “Going to see Rachel Rose”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0vrpV5n4PsYouTube Pause at 0:10, attendee wearing counterclockwise spiral ring.

Comet Ping Pong & “Majestic Ape”

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/37543

Podesta e-mails make mention of Comet Ping Pong, “family-friendly” restaurant/venue with ping-pong for kids:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GOluiqWYHUYouTube

https://search.wikileaks.org/?query=comet+ping+pong&exact_phrase=&any_of=&exclude_words=&document_date_start=&document_date_end=&released_date_start=&released_date_end=&publication_type%5B%5D=46&new_search=False&order_by=most_relevant#results

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/19761

http://www.sashalordpresents.com/comet/

Backup: http://archive.is/XVDy7

MANAGER OF COMET PING PONG PIZZA IN VIDEO PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 5TH, 2015 “THE SECRET IS IT’S AN EMPOWERMENT, AND EMPOWERMENT BY DEFINITION IS TRUST, SO LIKE, I TRUST THAT THE RELATIONSHIP THAT I HAVE WITH THE CUSTOMERS IS THAT THEY UNDERSTAND I LOOK OUT FOR THEM, AND IN RESPONSE, THEY LOOK OUT FOR US”

https://youtu.be/FXczVfgt7HY?t=1m36sYouTube

Backup: https://vimeo.com/190495825Vimeo

Video recorded during Sasha Lord’s birthday party at Comet Ping Pong. Individual with the microphone wearing a wig and ski mask is Majestic ape. Words used are very strange, video was deleted within an hour of it being found on youtube and had to be archived and reuploaded. “She” uploaded it a second time (as unlisted) and after a day or two switched it to private. Any remaining copies on youtube are reuploads and may or may not get taken down with DMCA notices.

https://vimeo.com/190144149Vimeo

Here’s Kleinman in the same outfit:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/heavy-breathing-s-release-of-airtight#/

Backup: http://archive.is/UQOby

In the party video, Amanda Kleinman references “secret pizza”. This same term comes up in the description of a film about a “private island” that was produced by Jame Alefantis.

On a whim, Eve, a young Swedish traveler, accepts an invitation from Peter to vacation on his family’s private island off the coast of New England. As a series of unexpected delays prevent other guests from arriving, Eve discovers that she has little in common with the increasingly erratic Peter. Gradually the idyllic natural beauty of the island gives way and Eve finds herself trapped in a state of surreality punctuated by bizarre visions, dimensional shifting and secret pizza.

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4169074/plotsummary?ref_=tt_ov_pl

Amanda Kleinman’s band “Heavy Breathing” has a music video that references pedophilia. Most of the “Schtick” for her band is intentionally being provocative, weird, and awkward.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zo_euND7AcsYouTube

Backup: https://vimeo.com/190587695Vimeo

“Get served at Comet Ping Pong, a hipster-heavy pizza parlor in the Upper Northwest with rough concrete walls, bathrooms hidden behind secret panels, and table tennis galore. Thin crust pies from the wood-burning oven are as much of an attraction as the regularly scheduled live bands.”

DO NOT look at the following image if you want to sleep anytime soon.

https://i.sli.mg/MFH99K.jpgJPG

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-tiu325HYQkYouTube

From the above, Amanda Kleinman might have some familiarity with “Eli” and may have been to the one to make his costume. Anything beyond those two things is supposition, but extremely creepy supposition.

David Brock’s “After Party”

https://i.sli.mg/Rg6dO9.jpgJPG

Podesta’s invitation to an AFTER party at David Brock home (pic related, was attached in email)

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/28538

David Brock is described as “batshit crazy” by Neera Tanden. His work history also shows temperamental behavior and volatility.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/43904

NY Times article being discussed is this one.

http://www.nytimes.com/2015/02/11/us/politics/emerging-clinton-team-shows-signs-of-disquiet.html

The company that planned the event has a long roster.

http://archive.is/XWQpi

http://archive.is/zNfpP

“Here’s a party tip: If you’re hosting an impromptu dinner and want guests to show up, have Academy Award-winner Mira Sorvino as your guest of honor.

That’s exactly what Kimball Stroud did after Sorvino attended a briefing on child trafficking on Capitol Hill with Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and John Cornyn (R-Tex.), filmmaker Libby Spears (“Playground”) and several survivors of child trafficking.”

http://archive.is/wFgnK

“An Open Secret” documentary on Hollywood pedos revealed that several major Hollywood pedos had mansion pedophile parties called “after parties”.

45:09 – Mansion talk begins 45:55 – Brock Pierce is mentioned as the ringleader of the parties

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bq6PYA7ceKkYouTube

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brock_Pierce

Backup: http://archive.is/gQ5WC

Pierce supports non-profit and advocacy efforts, and is a member of the Clinton Global Initiative.

“PizzaPAC” – JZ Drizin and Pizza Packet

https://www.wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/37543https://www.wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/19761

Podesta e-mail with HRC pizza logo (Design provided by James Alefantis) says to donate to “PizzaPAC.com” registered to one JZ Drizin;

There’s more on JZ Drizin here: https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/5bl3ny/more_research_on_comet_ping_pong_and_potential/

Itchie gross is friends with the Drizin family, but I don’t believe Joel Zev Drizin has a facebook account.

The person Podesta said to donate the money in the comet ping pong pizza email was @JZDRIZIN. His latest Retweet was from @PIZZAPACKET.

If you type JZDRIZIN into google you will find this link http://vin.place/vin/jz-drizin.18395059.html

When searching his number you will get http://www.tzachlist.com/search/?t=2&location=Florida&page=12

He goes by Zev Drizin, Zalmi Drizin, but mostly Joel Zev Drizin which explains his twitter handle.

http://www.breakout.today/the-stories/2016/2/2/sheida This article mentions Joel Zev Drizin and this lady who worked for him. Sheida Jafariworked for pizza packet and in this article it mentions work they did at the burning man occult festival if that’s what you want to call it.

https://burners.me/2016/10/19/breaking-burning-man-in-latest-wikileaks-data-dump/

Burning man was brought up in Wikileaks as well.

Joel Zev Dizin work experience:

Director at Map Financial Group, Inc., Member at Swanson Gentleman Hart, Inc., Member at Flatbush Patio LLC, Founder/CEO at Merchants For Charity and Founder, Board of Directors at Jewish Community Watch. (I need to find the link)

http://www.collive.com/show_news.rtx?id=13326 3rd picture from bottom is Itchie Gross who is the one who was UNFOLLOWED by the Angel of Love Adoption Agency Inc TODAY which is extremely suspicious. (follow up on the Angel of love story in a previous post so you understand) Also, Itchie gross is the same guy who DELETED his Linkedln when someone exposed his jet 4 days ago. THIS IS BEYOND SUSPICIOUS which is why I dug into these people.

We need to look into these people more.

Remember, there were wikileaks mentioning to donate to pizzapac owned by the name of JZdrizin who we now know. Also, there were emails to Itchie gross and his wife about hawaii I believe. Feel free to correct anything.

On a side note, I strongly feel the Angels of love adoption story is a big deal which leads me to this…

I saw @Itchiegross follow @AmonMunyanezahttps://twitter.com/amonmunyaneza

which raised a red flag because why is a pizza company following a Pastor? It wouldn’t be odd, but after the Angel of Love Adoption Agency Inc for haiti kids account, I had to look into this.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/amonmunyaneza his current employment says Ensicom, Africa Mission Network.

His website on his twitter is inactive- amonmunyaneza.com

I went to his facebook https://www.facebook.com/munyaneza which brought me to…

Light Church Rwanda – Senior Pastor · Rusororo, Kigali, Rwanda. I serve the people of God at this community church in the outskirts of Kigali-Rwanda.

I then stumbled upon this https://www.facebook.com/AsanteMinistries

“It is with deep sadness, but new hope for the children that we must inform you that Asante Ministries International (ASANTE) will cease as a non-profit organization in the next six months.”

WHAT LED TO THIS DECISION?

(not sure how to ping a user here on Voat…)

I just saw this thread because it was xposted to /r/conspiracy. When I came here to check it out, I noticed some of my original research in your post, mainly about the handkerchief and dominos (and am aware other people were looking into these too). I’m glad these clues are still being focused on and presented as a key part of this investigation. Although I don’t know exactly what they mean, I think they are very important.

At first I thought “playing dominos” is just an easy way to obscure the word domination, but I wanted to share a new insight with you about what I think “playing dominos” might represent – the domino mask. It’s a common prop or piece used in masquerades. Think Eyes Wide Shut.

Check out this excerpt from a book about Versailles masquerades:

http://imgur.com/M7HSwaS

To conceal their identity, dancers wore the domino, a half mask worn with a cloak.

and

The only precaution taken by the palace was to require one member of each group of masks to unmask, give his name, and take responsibility for his fellows.

I don’t know exactly what “taking responsibility for his fellows” means. This could all be innocent. Or this could refer to some kind of ritual sex act. Something along the lines of Syssitia in ancient Cretan/Spartan times, which was part of the overall training (aka Agoge):

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syssitia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agoge

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cretan_pederasty

At around age 12 the boys would enter into an institutionalized relationship with a young adult male Spartan. Plutarch described this form of Spartan pederasty (erotic relationship) wherein somewhat older warriors would engage promising youths in a long-lasting relationship with an instructive motive. The boys were expected to request the relationship, which was seen as a method to pass on knowledge and maintain loyalty on the battlefield.

Agoge was the rigorous training program for males starting at the age of 7. They called the supervisors of these boys paidonomos which means “boy herders”. Paidonomos kind of sounds like dominos. In the Wikipedia article for this topic it even suggests the boys would give their loyalty to syssitia even over their own family. However, the heirs to the royal house did NOT participate in syssitia.

It’s interesting as well that in historical context of Cretan society, Aristotle believes King Minos establishes pederasty as a form of population control. A modern word for population control is eugenics, and it is alleged that foundations like Clinton’s or Bill & Melinda’s have eugenic goals. There are positive and negative forms of eugenics as well.

With agoge/syssitia in mind now establishing a link between pederasty, rituals, food, orgies and men’s clubs, let’s review the statement “playing dominos on cheese or on pasta” one more time. Perhaps cheese is a girl and pasta is a guy OR cheese is an upperclassman and pasta is a peasant (serf). Playing dominos might refer to domination or unmasking the domino mask and “taking responsibility for his fellows”. Is it code speak for selecting a BDSM partner for the evening? Just some food for thought, heh heh.

Alright now here comes a post I’ve been saving for /r/conspiracy. It’s going to be a bit of a wild one since this isn’t really a complete piece of research yet, but there are some pieces worth considering. Here it comes below.

James Alefantis has an obsession with ancient Greece

In ancient Greece, young boys suffered routine sexual molestation by older men:

http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/letter-child-abuse-has-an-ancient-history-1433197.html

James Alefantis’ middle name is Achilles. How is this significant? Achilles and Patroclus had an archetypal male bond, similar to Alexander the Great and Hephaestion.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Achilles_and_Patroclus

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hephaestion

Having a middle name of Achilles doesn’t mean you’re his reincarnation though. James’ father had the name too, so clearly he just passed the name down to his son. People might have strange or suggestive names, but it doesn’t necessarily mean anything. However, his name sets up the premise for his Greek obsession.

James Alefantis has a social media profile picture depicting the bust (head) of Antinous. He likely selected this image on purpose for its message and symbolism, since he could have chosen any Greek symbol which more people might be familiar with. In Greek mythology, Antinous was the Greek teen boy lover of Roman Emperor Hadrian:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antinous

Pederasty originated as early as 650 BC in ancient Crete as a form of initiation which involved ritual abduction where a man would abduct a boy and take him back to his orgy palace:

Cretan pederasty as a formal social institution seems to have been grounded in an initiation which involved ritual abduction. A man (philetor, “lover”) selected a youth, enlisted the chosen one’s friends to help him, and carried off the object of his affections to his andreion, a sort of men’s club or meeting hall.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pederasty_in_ancient_Greece

I emphasized initiation because it is commonly believed that the elite use initiation and blackmail as a rite of passage into the upper echelons of power and government, and here we see it in a pre-Pizzagate context. Also see Jeffrey Epstein / Lolita Express.

An andreion is the term for a cafeteria or mess hall. They called their pederast acts a “love feast”. They even had a special mandatory meal called syssitia in which all men and boys participated and the women/girls could not participate. So we start seeing early food references in relation to pederasty and orgies. Syssitia is ancient #Pizzagate!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syssitia

http://www.classics.upenn.edu/myth/php/tools/dictionary.php?regexp=SYSSITIA&method=standard

During syssitia, the boy would drop a ball of dough into some water, or smush the dough to symbolize his feelings (I guess?). Pizza and pasta are made from balls of dough. The word “pasta” is an old word for long room. The word “pastas” is an old word from aristocratic society in ancient Crete, which meant the master of a serf. The word “pasta” is also a term for peasant (serf) food. Actually serfs were lower on the rung than peasants.

It is said syssitia is a combination of blood, meat, vinegar and salt. Reminds me of Spirit Cooking.

And it should be mentioned that syssitia is not some obscure ritual, ancient Cretan and Spartan society revolved around it. The citizens would donate to fund syssitia for everyone, the cost was nearly half of the state’s revenue.

James Alefantis has a registered business called Castellum Achilles. Castellum is the source of the English word castle. So, Castle Achilles. I believe this is a reference to a real palace called Achilleion, designed around the mythical hero Achilles.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Achilleion_(Corfu)

From about 1921 to 1924, the palace housed the Save the Children Fund orphanage under the administration of brothers Garabed and Margos Keshishian. This operation moved its 1,000+ orphans, including many Armenians, from Constantinople after Ataturk took Smyrna.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Armenian_Genocide

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_fire_of_Smyrna

So after Turkey committed genocide against the Armenians in 1915 and Smyrna got burned down in 1922, they took the refugee children to this orphan place. Sorry not place, palace. A Greek palace no less, and we all know what those guys were into.

The reason I think this Achilleon palace and Save the Children Fund orphanage are significant is because Laura Silsby was caught trying to traffic “orphans” out of Haiti and all but one of those “orphans” was returned to their parents (they weren’t actually orphans, she was stealing children in the name of God and Save The Children).

The word castellum could also mean a watch tower or high wall. Interestingly enough, the Wikipedia article uses Hadrian’s Wall as an example, Hadrian is the older pederast counterpart to Antinous which I already mentioned above.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Castellum

James Alefantis also has a business called PEGASUS. I’m not sure where this one leads yet.

That’s all I’ve got for now. Not sure if any of this actually helps, it’s just some stuff I’ve observed. Show me your James / Greece connections!

This article (Fully Sourced Executive Summary of Pizzagate Evidence) was originally published on Voat.co and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via The Millennium Report.