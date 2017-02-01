What Happened to Ben Swann After His Pizzagate Report?

189 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Journalist Ben Swann, typically revered as one of the few mainstream(ish) media reporters who will actually legitimately report on controversial subjects, mysteriously went missing from his social media accounts after he did a real report on the Pizzagate scandal.

While he stated that the evidence was circumstantial and there was no hard proof, Swann actually touched upon some of the strange and worrisome circumstantial Pizzagate evidence… then his social media accounts went dark.

YouTube’s Lift the Veil discusses Swann’s mysterious post-Pizzagate “disappearance” here. Is Swann being silenced?

