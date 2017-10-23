Harvey Weinstein First Major Pedophilia Domino in the USA

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Robert David Steele

From Benjamin Fulford to Tim Luongo to Charles Huge Smith, it is clear that Harry Weinstein is not just “shlonged,” to use Donald Trump’s verbing of a noun, but he is taking the entire Zionist encampment in America down with him. Harry Weinstein, not Sheldon Adelson or George Soros or Michael Chertoff or Jeffrey Epstein, is the schlemiel who is ending the Zionist occupation of America and in so doing, also imploding the Deep State (the Khazarian Mafia as well as the Zionists and their Jesuit fellow travelers). All we shiksas owe him a debt of eternal gratitude. Kosher he was – is – not … (that is a nuanced observation at many levels).[1]

Harry Weinstein is the first Jewish pedophile domino to fall. His public outing represents the beginning of the end for the Deep State and the Zionists that are such a large part of the Deep State in the USA.

Benjamin Fulford:

The public accusations against Harvey Weinstein have “opened the door, not just for women to come forward, but also men and children who were groped, raped, or molested in pedowood,” they continue. In other words, the purge of Hollywood has only just begun.

“Jewish privilege is now history, as Weinstein was prevented from fleeing the USA, and his eponymous company may soon shut down, (because) major studios, TV networks, talent agencies, Apple, Amazon, Goldman, and hedge funds find him toxic,” one source pointed out.

“The Jewish mafia is finished, as the culture war extends from fake news, to the NFL, to Hollywood, to the Ivy League, and to every level of Jewish power as a prelude to mass arrests and a Global Currency Reset,” the sources say.[2]

Tim Luongo:

The biggest open-secret in Hollywood was that Harvey Weinstein was a Grade-A pervert. And his ‘coming out party’ this week is incredibly intriguing. Hollywood is a dirty place.

In writing, there is something called the “Mid-Point Turn.” It is the moment when someone does something so singular, usually bad, that it ensures things can never go back to the way they were at the beginning.

The fall of Harvey Weinstein is the ‘Mid-Point Turn’ for this part of the story. The lid has been blown off the abuse cycle in Hollywood. Someone finally is going down for their crimes. The guy behind the outing is still in power and the dominoes will continue to fall.

The story is perverted by the desperate need of the powerful to maintain their power at all costs. Weinstein’s film companies acted like money laundering operations for the DNC. How many millions did he raise for people like Obama, Hillary, Pelosi, Feinstein?[3]

Charles Huge Smith:

The revelations coming to light about Hollywood Oligarch Harvey Weinstein perfectly capture the true nature of our status quo: a rotten-to-the-core, predatory, exploitive oligarchy of dirty secrets and dirty lies protected by an army of self-serving sycophants, servile toadies on the make and well-paid legal mercenaries. Predators aren’t an aberration of the Establishment; they are the perfection of the Establishment, which protects abusive, exploitive predator-oligarchs lest the feudal injustices of life in America be revealed for all to see.

What’s truly noteworthy here is not the sordid allegations and history of payoffs–it’s the 27 years of intense protection the Hollywood/ media /D.C. status quo provided, despite hundreds of insiders knowing the truth.

If you want to understand why the status quo is unraveling, start by examining the feudal structure of our society, politics and economy, and the endemic corruption, predation and exploitation of the privileged oligarchs at the top.[4]

In taking down Zion Weinstein is also taking down the Deep State and all of the institutions including academia, law enforcement, the media, and of course the two-party tyranny, that have for decades relied on the cycle of treason-fraud-pedophilia-impunity to stay in power.

Michael McCaffrey, an acting coach and media consultant based in Los Angeles, the epicenter of depravity in the USA, followed closely by Las Vegas, writes this for RT:

Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal isn’t only an indictment of his twisted soul, but of America’s as well. The story of Weinstein, the uber-powerful film producer, co-founder of Miramax Films and major donor to Democratic politicians, who got fired from his job as co-Chairman of The Weinstein Company after the New York Times ran an article exposing his serial sexual harassment of female employees, is such a perfect storm of corruption, depravity and hypocrisy that it exquisitely encapsulates the moral decay of America.

It is difficult to admit, but if we mustered the courage to see ourselves as we truly are, we would recognize that Harvey Weinstein is America, and America is Harvey Weinstein. Both are bloated, entitled, corrupt, bombastic, blindly ambitious bullies, full of fear and loathing, that use their outsized power to exploit the defenseless to indulge their darker impulses and insatiable desires. The sooner we recognize that, the faster we can try to change it.

He goes on to catalogue the many groups that enabled and covered-up for Weinstein, including those abused, those doing business with him, the media – particularly The New York Times which spiked an earlier denouncement of him – and the two political parties in the USA, one deeply indebted to Weinstein for donations and money-laundering, the other in a live and let live mode on what has long been “business as usual” for an elite that thrives on impunity while committing crimes that would put most of us in prison for life.[5]

Chris Hedges, while avoiding mention of Harvey Weinstein directly, sums it up in a manner that must resonate with Steve Bannon and Donald Trump:

Neoliberalism and globalization are zombie ideologies. They have no credibility left. The scam has been found out. The global oligarchs are hated and reviled. The elite has no counterargument to our critique. So they can’t afford to have us around. As the power elite becomes more frightened, they’re going to use harsher forms of control, including the blunt instrument of censorship and violence.[6]

While there are many who believe that Weinstein is being sacrificed to distract the public from the fact that there are thousands more just like him – not only in Hollywood (including those vastly more important than Weinstein) but in Washington, DC, and in every major city where finance, politics, and the Catholic religion intersects at the elite level – every office of the Governor is suspect, and every state’s Child Protective Services unit is suspect. Pizzagate – the John Podesta emails with pedophile codes and places and names – combined with the alleged pedophile Anthony Weiner laptop providing additional confirming emails that connected Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin to pedophilia personally and generally, opened the public’s mind to the fact of elite pedophilia. Weinstein is chapter two.

From the White House to the school house, pedophilia and worse (ritual murder, blood drinking, bone marrow and body part harvesting) is the Satanic cancer consuming America.

It is in this context – the awakening of the American public to the deep evil nature of America’s elite – that I must stress that we should never under-estimate our legitimately-elected President Donald Trump. In the next few weeks I see some vibrant possibilities for peace :

01 A public summit with Kim of North Korea that will have the quiet backing of both China and Russia, and will bury the Deep State mandarins urging war while living up to what Trump himself has said is the best deal: world peace.[7]Trump will continue to “play” the Zionists while avoiding any further escalation of US support to the Kurds, ISIS, or Israel and Saudi Arabia. While I do not expect the US to close its military bases around the world and stop funding dictators (and Israel) in the near term, I earnestly believe this is on the table both as a quid pro quo with Russia and China, and as a practical matter.[8]

02 Julian Assange will release, on or about the 21st of this month, a cache of documents that will bury Hillary Clinton and James Comey, establishing beyond doubt that it was the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) that hacked electronic voting machines and colluded with foreign powers in spying on Members of Congress.[9]

03 There will be a “Saturday night massacre” of tens of senior executive officers from both the CIA and the FBI and perhaps also the Departments of State and Defense and Commerce.

04 Multiple individuals from Israeli installations across the USA – perhaps as many as 50 – will be declared Persona Non Grata and given 24 hours to leave the USA. This may not be publicized.

05 Donald Trump will do something – I am not yet sure what – that combines the magnanimous offering of multiple presidential pardons to those who have been secretly collaborating from within the swamp to drain the swamp – with an announcement that makes it clear he is no longer associating with the Republican Party and will take steps to empower people over parties in the 2018 election.

06 Multiple Republicans will resign, voluntarily or under pressure, from the Senate and House of Representatives – I continue to anticipate at least one suicide.[10] 2018 will go down in history as the year in which the two-party tyranny[11] was destroyed and a sufficiency of Independents and Conservatives were elected to restore the US Constitution and the relationship between God and the Republic. Ethics becomes fashionable again.

07 The Federal Reserve will be nationalized in some form, even informally, pending appropriate changes in regulations, legislation, and the virtual overturning of the 16th Amendment.

There is no indication President Trump will do this, but both Parag Khana and I agree that a Governor’s Council is needed, and probably a Mayor’s Council as well. There is much I do not understand that is going on in the corridors of power to which I am not privy, but I have a strong feeling that a global governance “re-boot” is underway.[12]

The virtual death of Harvey Weinstein, of Zion, and of the Deep State—including predatory capitalism as represented by the City of London and Wall Street – could be a prelude to world peace and prosperity on terms to be agreed upon by President Trump, President Putin, and General Secretary Xi.

For this I pray.

This article (Harvey Weinstein First Major Pedophilia Domino in the USA) was originally published on Public Intelligence and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.