High-Level Judge & Fmr Trump Campaign Chair Sentenced to Prison for Sex Trafficking Children

144 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A top level judge who used his position of authority to prey on young girls has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for dozens of counts of child trafficking and sex abuse.

By Matt Agorist

Newport, KY — Former District Court Judge and school board member Tim Nolan plead guilty to 21 counts of human trafficking in February and this week, he was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

In court it was revealed that the judge threatened young women and girls under the age of 18 with arrest to force them into sex. On one occasion a victim was living on his property and he forced to evict her if she did not have sex with him. He also gave numerous victims heroin.

During the sentencing, Prosecutor Barbara Whaley read statements from some of the women in court. Whaley noted that seven of the 19 victims were under 16 years old.

“Tim Nolan, I want to say, you ruined my life,” one teenage victim wrote in her letter. “You ruined my childhood teenage years and made me lose hope. I hate you.”

“I was forced to stay in his apartment in Alexandria and was told if I ever left, he would call the police and I would go back to jail because I was on the run,” wrote one victim. “I ended up turning myself in because jail was better than one more second spent with Tim Nolan.”

As TFTP reported at the time of his arrest, Judge Tim Nolan of California, Kentucky represented District 5 on the Campbell County School Board. He served at the chair of the 2016 Donald Trump campaign in Campbell County.

During Trump’s presidential run in 2016, Judge Nolan was serving as the chair of his campaign. The alleged sex trafficking occurred in August of 2016 — while Nolan was working on the Trump campaign.

As RCN reports, Nolan is an outspoken and controversial figure in local politics. In 2016, he sued the creator of GOPfacts.org, which took aim at Nolan and others, and specifically referred to Nolan as a vehement racist and posted a photo that purported to be of Nolan in a Ku Klux Klan robe.

Nolan was appointed by Governor Matt Bevin to the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission but was removed only days later when the Klu Klux Klan scandal erupted.

Unlike Governor Bevin, however, Trump did not remove the Judge from his campaign.

Among the charges that Nolan pleaded guilty to were human trafficking, attempted human trafficking and giving drugs and alcohol to minors. According to charges read in court, Nolan told one of his victims that he would “call his friends in the FBI and other law enforcement to arrest her.”

After the original guilty plea, Nolan claimed he was innocent and attempted to delay sentencing multiple ways, including firing his attorney in March and trying to withdraw his guilty plea, according to WSMV.

However, on Friday, he apologized and promised to seek treatment.

“I’m so sorry for my crimes, even though I’m a first-time offender with a low-risk to re-offend,” Nolan said, as if to imply the decades of preying on children somehow made him a “first-time offender.”

“I resolve to fight my demons and addictions and not repeat my immoral behavior,” Nolan said. “Obviously the lack of sound judgment and yielding to physical impulse must never be repeated.”

“The punishment in this case does not undo the trauma inflicted on the victims, but it brings closure and some justice. I want to thank the Campbell County Police Department and our special prosecutions team for working this case,” Attorney General Andy Beshear in a statement.

As TFTP reported, before he fired her in March, Nolan’s attorney, Margo Grubbs, actually tried to downplay the charges that her client pleaded guilty to.

“He took full personal responsibility for these acts that in his potential day and generation would not necessarily be considered to rise to the level of human trafficking,” Grubbs said.

She also accused the victims of lying, despite Nolan’s guilty plea.

“I’m saying the underlying facts as alleged by victims do not necessarily equate to what really happened, because we all know in life there are two sides to every story. The sad part of it is, often times the criminal defendant finds themselves at an insurmountable obstacle in order to prove complete innocence,” Grubbs said.

Her comments are insanely ironic considering the fact that Nolan spent his career presiding over the cases of nonviolent offenders, where they were sent to jail in situations where it was impossible to prove they’re innocent. It is likely that Nolan did not give this a second thought when the shoe was on the other foot.

In February, Grubbs suggested that his position as a government figure should should somehow absolve him of his crimes, despite the fact that he used his position to get away with them.

“Mr. Nolan has been a public servant to the people of Campbell County for a majority of his life, and at some point there has to be a redemption for those who committed offenses but has to be balanced by what they have given,” she said.

Luckily, the prosecution did not see it that way and this predator will be removed from society. Unfortunately, however, he will be eligible for parole in just four years.

Matt Agorist is an honorably discharged veteran of the USMC and former intelligence operator directly tasked by the NSA. This prior experience gives him unique insight into the world of government corruption and the American police state. Agorist has been an independent journalist for over a decade and has been featured on mainstream networks around the world. Agorist is also the Editor at Large at the Free Thought Project. Follow @MattAgorist on Twitter, Steemit, and now on Facebook.

144 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This article (High-Level Judge & Fmr Trump Campaign Chair Sentenced to Prison for Sex Trafficking Children) was originally published on The Free Thought Project and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.