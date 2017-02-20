Interview with Cathy O’Brien: CIA Whistleblower Project Monarch Exposed! Part 2

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



MKULTRA Survivor Cathy O’Brien

In this exhilarating and highly informative part 2 interview with MKULTRA Survivor Cathy O’Brien, Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt goes deep into her CIA MKULTRA mind control programming and the methods employed to keep her in a robotic state in order to carry out top secret black budget missions and sexual favors to politicians against her will.

Project Monarch

Cathy outlines some of her fascinating and disturbing experiences in the Project Monarch program and reveals how it targets young people through the music industry by creating zombified recording acts and electronic forms of brain entrainment via suggestion and hidden overtone harmonics that effect the brains neural pathways.

CIA Mormons and the Osmonds

She describes how Senator George Romney, the father of Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney, was involved and how the Monarch programming was deployed to help the Mormon Church gain acceptance in the 1970’s through the music phenomena of the Osmonds and how other musical groups like the Jacksons were deeply involved as puppets of the program.

She also reveals how high level figures like Senator Robert Byrd, who was Cathy’s owner in the program and a strong mentor to Bill and Hillary Clinton, got her involved in drug running operations out of Mena Arkansas as a Sex Slave and Robotic Courier of implanted messages and sexual favors to the Criminal Political Figures involved.

Personal Battles

On a deeply personal note, she describes the bitter battle with the Justice Department to free her daughter from corrupt social services and how she feels now about her depraved father who sold her into the horrid MKULTRA mind control effort at an early age. Cathy’s father is still alive today and protected from prosecution due to reasons of ‘National Security.”

Fascinating, disturbing, revealing and controversial, you don’t want to miss this exciting Dark Journalist episode with courageous Whistleblower Cathy O’Brien!

This article (Cathy O’Brien CIA Whistleblower Project Monarch Exposed!) was originally published on Dark Journalist and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

TRANCE formation of America

By Cathy O’Brien

TRANCE Formation of America was originally written, in graphic detail, for the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Oversight in 1995, seven years after Mark Phillips rescued my daughter Kelly and I from our White House/Pentagon level MK-Ultra mind control victimization. We had previously been stopped from presenting our compiled eyewitness testimonies, supporting medical documents and hard evidence to all local, state, and federal legal bodies for so-called “reasons of National Security”. Once it became clear that we would not be able to address the Congressional Committee, TRANCE was released en masse in the form of a self-published book. It is now in its eighth printing, and is rapidly spanning the globe.

TRANCE formation of American is Available on Amazon

Or, you can find the full text, here.

