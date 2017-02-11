Italian Priest caught in Bestiality, Pimping — Interview with Leo Zagami

25 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Greg Anthony

Greg interviews Leo Zagami from Rome about the Knights of Malta, The Pope’s hypocrisy and the sick story about the perversions of Italian priest Don Andrea Contin caught and taken into custody for pimping women on the altar of his church as well as forcing them into acts of bestiality with dogs, horses and pigs, to name only a few of the animals. Leo talks about this story in the second half of the broadcast. The story has only appeared and it has been front page news there for several weeks. The Vatican has remained silent but word is other priests, Bishops and even a Cardinal may be involved.

Here is a link to an Italian story that hit the news stands [January 27th].

http://www.liberoquotidiano.it/news/s…

More from The Independent…

Italian priest faces defrocking for ‘organising orgies on church property’

Don Andrea Contin is accused of having 30 lovers and taking trips with them to a naturist swingers’ resort

By Shehab Khan

An Italian priest faces defrocking after allegations were made that he organised orgies on church property.

Don Andrea Contin, a priest in Padua, Italy, was accused of always carrying a “briefcase full of vibrators, sex toys, masks and bondage equipment”.

He is also accused of having as many as 30 lovers and taking trips with them to a naturist swingers’ resort in France, despite taking a vow of celibacy.

The 48-year-old also allegedly concealed pornographic home videos in covers with the names of various popes.

He is accused of farming out some of his lovers to men on wife-swapping websites, according to The Times.

“He always carried a briefcase full of vibrators, sex toys, masks and bondage equipment,” one of his accusers said in her police statement, according to the Corriere del Veneto.

She also accused Mr Contin of encouraging her to have sexual relations with a horse and beat her in the rectory on two occasions.

Claudio Cipolla, Padua’s bishop, said Mr Contin would lose his role regardless of the outcome of the investigation.

“I am incredulous and pained by the accusations,” Mr Cipolla told a press conference, the Local reported.

“Even if, at the end of this affair, there are no legal consequences, we have a duty by canon law to take disciplinary action.”

The investigations into Mr Contin began in December after three women came forward making complaints.

The priest initially denied the claims before confessing after police searched his house and discovered video evidence.

Another priest, Don Cavazzana, admitted to taking part in the parties and occasionally filming the events but is unlikely to face suspension.

Bishop Cipolla said the church did not yet have “sufficient elements” to reach a decision on his future, but that it was “a different case” because Mr Cavazzana’s “involvement was only partial and occasional – though not acceptable for a priest”.

