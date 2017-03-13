Jay Weidner: The Last Battle in the War on Pedophiles And Evil

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Jay Weidner lays out the things you need to know as we enter the final battle to save our way of life.

The spread of PedoGate and PizzaGate in the Alt Media…and mocked in the MSM…is the final showdown.

Can we save our Government and the Republic itself or will depravity and Satanic evil take total control. This is an INTENSE conversation which hits all the critical points as we, an allegedly intelligent civilization, must decide which path to follow in these dark and deadly days.

Don’t miss this riveting discussion!

More from Jay Weidner: