Jonathan Carty: If I Delete Blog Posts/YouTube Videos About PizzaGate/PedoGate…

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

I just wanted to put out an insurance type of post as I know other YouTube/Twitter/Facebook/Blog users and their families are being threatened for posting information about PizzaGate/PedoGate. If for any reason I delete a blog post or a YouTube video it is not of my own volition or I or my family are being threatened and I have been forced to remove it for my and their safety.

As I mentioned in my posts about PizzaGate this is not part of the Cabal’s partial disclosure narrative and many have been killed trying to release this information to the public; falling asleep on the railroad tracks, a ‘suicide’ with two different caliber bullets to the back of the head, etc.

So those of us who are talking, writing and speaking about this need to protect ourselves in anyway we can. I created a video before I started writing more about PizzaGate just in case I ‘disappeared’. I am also a target because of my interest, creation and distribution of Orgonite.

I am not afraid of these people and I will continue to expose anything I can through this blog and YouTube channel. I try to keep on the straight and narrow path of being service-to-others and as David Wilcock discussed in some of his videos and articles the Cabal is not allowed to kill the Red Cross workers (those helping here on Earth).

Our death would have to be authorized based on our behavior, meaning if we were a jerk and stealing from people or what have you, then that could open up some room for an attack. So it’s important to keep our vibration as high up as possible until the final breakthrough.

Victory of the Light everyone <333

New Optimized PizzaGate Document to Print and Share!

I have just created a single-paged document about PizzaGate that is easy to read, understand and share with others. It contains two links to both of the posts I did about PizzaGate and the pedophile code words being found in the Wikileaks e-mails. I have also converted the PDF into a JPEG so it can be easily shared on social media. Feel free to use it or modify it to your liking, as long as the information gets out there.

Victory of the Light!

Here is the PDF that can be downloaded.

Source: Truth Earth

Cabal Exposed Archive →

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!