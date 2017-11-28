LAPD Announces Investigations Into 28 Big Name Hollywood Moguls For Multiple Sex Crimes

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

The topic of sexual assault has exploded in Hollywood, and although it’s not the first time stars have been called out, and this type of activity has plagued Hollywood for decades, it’s the first time the issue has received such widespread attention. This is in part thanks to the recent revelations about Harvey Weinstein, a major film executive who has now been hit with multiple accusations of sexual assault and rape.

At the same time, former child star Corey Feldman has started a campaign to uncover sex crimes of a different nature — pedophilia. Feldman, among many others within the industry, is creating awareness about the fact that not only do rape and sexual harassment occur, but they happen to children more often than we’d like to think.

What’s been even more shocking is that this type of activity isn’t isolated to Hollywood; it’s happening within multiple industries, and the accused always seem to be men in positions of great power.

Take the Vatican, for example, which has paid close to 4 billion dollars in chid molestation lawsuit settlements. Recently, another massive pedophile ring was discovered, with ties to Pope Benedict’s brother.

And the charges keep on coming. Recent news has shed light on some possible disturbing facts in the political sphere as well, brought to light in part by the PizzaGate scandal. The allegations involve Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager and longtime politician, Jon Podesta. An NBC News report even accused Clinton of covering up a pedophile ring to protect herself, and many others at the Sate Department.

Here’s a disturbing video of a former U.S. State Department official explaining how both of the Clintons are involved in a pedophile ring. According to him, “We know that both of them have been a major part and participant of what’s called The Lolita Express, which is a plane owned by Mr. Jeff Epstein, a wealthy multi-millionaire who flies down to the Bahamas and allows Bill Clinton and Hillary to engage in sex with minors, that is called Pedophilia.”

Even organizations like the United Nations have been implicated. An Associated Press investigation into the United Nations (UN) revealed that over the past 12 years, there have been approximately 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by UN peacekeepers and other employees around the world. Over 300 of those cases involved children; however, very few perpetrators have actually been arrested and held accountable for their crimes.

From our inside sources, Collective Evolution has determined that as much as two thirds of the global elite, or the “one percent,” are involved in sex crimes and and women/child trafficking.

Former U.S. representative Cynthia McKinney also knew about the government’s relationship to human trafficking and addressed the issue in 2005. She grilled Donald Rumsfeld on military contractor DynCorp’s child trafficking business of selling women and children.

There is so much information here, and so much evidence to go through. The above information is just a snippet to get readers familiar, if they are not already, with the fact that these types of things do happen, and more often than we’d like to believe.

Now, following the onslaught of all of these accusations coming out of the entertainment industry, the Los Angeles Police Department is getting involved.

According to the LA Times, “Never before has the department received so many sexual assault allegations involving high-profile figures at one time, including many complex cases that are years old with multiple alleged victims.”

The article goes on to to explain how the department has had to re-engineer its detective staff to deal with the influx, and has “established five teams of two detectives to exclusively investigate allegations of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.”

Twenty-eight investigations have now been opened related to Hollywood and media figures. Furthermore, 37 additional sex crime reports taken in by the department have been sent to other law enforcement agencies, as those alleged crimes occurred in other jurisdictions.

It’s great to see law enforcement getting involved. This has been going on for far too long, and it’s time for change. Many of the perpetrators have amassed so much power, influence, and influential connections that they have been protected, but perhaps things are changing. Weinstein is a great example, having used former Mossad agents to silence his victims.

The revelations that’ve been made public might only be the tip of the iceberg to a much greater problem.

Unfortunately, investigations into this type of behaviour reveal that many working for mainstream politics, corporations, the big banks, and parts of the military industrial complex (CIA, contractors, etc.) could be involved in even more disturbing things.

Not only are these children abused, but there is reason to believe that in some cases they are tortured and often murdered as part of ‘satanic’ sacrifice ceremonies. Many of them, based on my research, are subjected to mind control techniques as well.

Ted Gunderson, former FBI special agent and head of their L.A. office, worked to uncover and expose these horrors before he died. A simple YouTube search of his name will show you what exactly he spent his last yearsresearching. Here’s one of his last lectures.

What Is The Solution Here?

It’s difficult to say, but one thing is for certain: A lack of transparency is not the answer, because that’s what has both protected offenders and kept victims silent all these years. With continued publicity and awareness, more truths will come to light, and more people will feel safe to share their story. The more we can speak as one, the more we can learn about what’s really going on here and help those who have suffered or are suffering now.

That being said, this type of situation reminds me of people who have been incarcerated for the worst of crimes. We often have a tremendous amount of sympathy for a victim, but never take the time to address or even contemplate the state of the accused. As there is sympathy for the victim, there needs to be some level of sympathy for the perpetrator as well, if we are ever going to help them.

We have to ask ourselves, what type of lives have these people lived that caused them to do and inflict the harm on others that they do? Did they grow up in an industry/institution where the same thing happened to them as a child? Has this type of behaviour been normalized in their minds? Do they have deep-rooted pain, suffering, and hurt that makes them insensitive toward others’ feelings and act out in the way that they do?

Our society, and our legal system for that matter, is quick to judge and punish, leaving little room for the emotional and physical rehabilitation all humans deserve.

It’s quite a mess, and another topic all together. But one thing is for certain: We need to move toward a transparent world in all aspects, from high level pedophilia to other government cover-ups and more; a lack of transparency in our world is one major roadblock preventing us from moving past these problems.

I believe there is a reason that these types of revelations, among many others in various spheres, are emerging more and more. There is a massive shift in consciousness happening on the planet. Things are changing rapidly and more things are being exposed. We are being introduced to information that, in many cases, is down right hard to believe. But the closing of our eyes is coming to an end, in all areas of life.

