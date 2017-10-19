Liz Crokin: “Satanic Paedophile Rings Have Operated in Hollywood & D.C. For Years.”

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Liz Crokin is an award-winning author, a seasoned journalist and an advocate for sex crime victims. Liz began her journey at the University of Iowa where she received a bachelor’s in journalism and political science. She took advantage of living in the first-in-the-nation caucus state to work on John Kasich and George W. Bush’s presidential campaigns. Her experience landed her an internship working for Bill O’Reilly at Fox News Channel and then to Washington DC where she interned for the State Department’s White House Correspondent which planted her in the White House daily. (Bio Source)

