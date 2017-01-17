Member of DC Anti-Fascist Coalition penned defenses of adult-child sex in late 1990’s

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



WARNING: certain links below contain graphic descriptions of sexual relations with minors. Reader discretion is advised.

By William Craddick

On January 16th, 2017, journalist James O’Keefe and Project Veritas released the first part of footage they had shot documenting attempts by the Anti-Fascist Coalition to commit acts of civil disobedience and protest during Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration on January 20th.

The video reveals that during the investigation Project Veritas journalists met undercover with members of the Anti-Fascist Coalition, Luke Kuhn and Scott Green, at Comet Ping Pong to discuss ways to disrupt the “Deploraball” Inauguration event. Comet Ping Pong is a Washington D.C. pizza parlor which gained notoriety in late 2016 when online activists accused its owner, James Alefantis, of participating in child human trafficking. The scandal has been termed “Pizzagate” by the media.

Disobedient Media has obtained information indicating that Luke Kuhn made a number of posts online advocating for the legalization of pedophilia. Mr. Kuhn made the posts while a member of the Utopian Anarchist Party (UAP) during the late 1990’s. The Utopian Anarchist Party has been identified in other online postings as having links to international child pornography and child exploitation.

On June 19, 1998, Mr. Kuhn made a usenet post in alt.anarchism where he advocated for teenage sex.

A February 2005 post references Mr. Kuhn’s post and links the text of it in it’s entirety. It also encourages people to search archive.org for archived versions of overthrow.com to find more posts by Mr. Kuhn.

A pair of usenet posts made on June 12, 1998 to dc.general (Part 1) and alt.anarchism (Part 2) made several days before the above post by Mr. Kuhn names him in a discussion of “Adult-Child Sex Advocates.”

Your boy Luke has been prowling the chickie-hawk/kid-porn scene on the internet and advertising your group’s name in the process. Why is this? Have you and your pals no shame? I mean this is pretty firm evidence of the predilecition towards pedophilia by the UAP. Can you now deny the child-porn/pedophilia connection of the UAP without asking Luke? Or is it your ludicrous claim that Lukie Boy-Predator was just doing UAP missionary work?

The posts also contain the following explicit statement:

It has been demonstrated in the last several days that there is a documented connection between the UAP and a link to international child porn and sexploitation.

On September 22, 1997, Mr. Kuhn also made a post to tomcspotlight.org titled “Ronald McDonald the child-molesting clown.”

A May 8, 2008 article from freerepublic.com listed Luke Kuhn as being a “well known radical” whose home was searched by the Washington D.C. police as part of an investigation into domestic terrorists. Mr. Kuhn also was discovered to have made a posting on alt.engr.explosives on the topic of “Making nitric using ammonium nitrate instead of Na or K nitrate.”

This article was originally posted at www.disobedientmedia.com

Via: Zero Hedge

