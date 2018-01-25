Multiple Catholic Priests Expose The Practice of “Satanism” Within The Vatican

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

The works of multiple scholars, from Plato to Manly P. Hall and further down the line, suggest it is essentially the use of rituals and techniques to invoke and control “spirits” or lifeforms that could be existing within other dimensions or worlds. For example, according to Hall, “a magician, enveloped in sanctified vestments and carrying a wand inscribed with hieroglyphic figures, could by the power vested in certain words and symbols control the invisible inhabitants of the elements and of the astral world. While the elaborate ceremonial magic of antiquity was not necessarily evil, there arose from its perversion several false schools of sorcery, or black magic.”

A distinction is made early in the article about black magic and white magic. Basically, black magic is the process of using entities to accomplish a goal through ceremonial magic.

Hall writes:

“By means of the secret processes of ceremonial magic it is possible to contact these invisible creatures and gain their help in some human undertaking. Good spirits willingly lend their assistance to any worthy enterprise, but evil spirits serve only those who live to pervert and destroy. . . . The most dangerous form of black magic is the scientific perversion of occult power for the gratification of personal desire.”

In his book, The Secret Teachings of All Ages, he goes on to describe how the elites in ancient Egypt, all the way up to the present day, have used these concepts in conjunction with their desire to completely control our world. Today, it starts with the government, up through the corporations and further along up the pyramid into our major financial institutions, into the Vatican and beyond.

Religion is interesting, to say the least. On one hand, you have multiple religions preaching the same message at their core, and, on the other hand, it’s not uncommon to come across several contradictions between them all. Don’t forget about different interpretations of the same religion, which has created ‘mini-religion’ spin-offs which take these different interpretations into account. Obviously, multiple religions and their own interpretation of reality resonate with millions of people, and that’s because they preach a message of peace, love, non-violence and good-will.

It’s hard to understand how conflict (like war) can arise with religion being the catalyst, especially if most preach a message of peace and love. This means that all those who claim to fight in the name of religion, must have a twisted understanding of the religion they claim, or, something else is going on…It’s completely hypocritical.

A great modern day example would be the “Islamic State.” Today, it’s not a perspective that’s commonly expressed by mainstream media, but despite that, multiple professors, politicians and more have emphasized that the Islamic Sate, the group the United States and their allies claim to be fighting against, is actually a creation of the United States (and their allies) themselves. You can read more about that here.

This is supported by more than just research and insider witness testimony, but by multiple documents that have surfaced, as well as multiple examples. It’s called false flag terrorism, and it’s been around for decades. The greatest example of this could be 9/11, an event created and used in order to justify the invasion of another country, and impose ‘their’ own ideas and political will on other countries, as well as globalization and resource extraction. This tragic event served as a big catalyst with regards to more people becoming aware of extreme corruption within our own governments.

They’ve had plans to do this for years, with multiple countries, as emphasized years ago by Four Star General, and NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley Clark. As he says, there are no legitimate reasons to go to war. Are the “powers that be” manufacturing problems so they themselves can propose the solution?

In this way, and many others, religion has been used. It’s become dogma, rather than a question for knowledge, wisdom, truth, and spiritual guidelines, and a tool to push elitist political agendas. It’s been used to manipulate the decisions and behaviours of others, as well as close off their minds to new information that’s emerging which challenge the belief system of that particular religion. It’s also been used, in some cases, to drive a tremendous amount of fear into the mass population.

There, in my opinion, appears to be deliberate manipulation of human consciousness when it comes to various religions. Based on my understanding, most of the wisdom we did have was burned, hidden, taken and done away with.

This narrative has been emphasized by multiple people from within the field. Jon Shelby Spong, a retired American Bishop, for example, told the world that that “religion is always in the control business, and that’s something people don’t really understand. It’s in the guilt producing control business.”

Perhaps this is why so many aspects of religion resonate with people, yet so many others, like the fear of harsh punishment, doesn’t.

If we examine the cultures that pre-dated modern day religion, most had a ‘spiritual’ understanding which connected them all, and, there are more examples of commonalities, and hardly any examples of conflicting information when it comes to guidelines for ones life and the description of what we call reality.

There are also multiple stories of Jesus travelling to the far east to obtain knowledge and wisdom from these spiritual teachers. This is also elaborated on by Hall, among many other scholars like him.

The information given to us by modern day religion might be a complete mix of truth, manipulation and lies all wrapped into one story.

Theodor Roosevelt once said of politics that, instead of instruments to promote the general welfare of all people, political parties have become “tools of corrupt interests which use them impartially to serve their selfish purposes.” Modern day mass religion has become the same thing.

When man started to conquer the world, and events like the burning of the Library of Alexandria took place, the world lost a wealth of information and knowledge, and the conquerers seemed to be on a mission of indoctrination. Perhaps the best example would be the stripping of indigenous wisdom from Native North Americans, and the process of indoctrination into a completely new belief system, one that denounced many teachings of their elders prior.

Today, even questioning the beliefs that are given to one via their religion can be met with a harsh response. If we as a collective are so ingrained in our beliefs, how can we ever be open to new ideas pertaining to the nature of reality?

Religions and people’s interpretations of them have been adjusted for years, spiritual teachings and concepts that pre-date religion have not, which is why we at Collective Evolution resonate deeply with what many call “Spiritually.” That being said, even spirituality has transformed into something completely different today, with multiple ‘new age’ type dogmas emerging, modern day spirituality seems, in some sense, to be its own religion.

We are also very interested in the science of spirituality, because they tend to merge a lot. We now know that matter is not the only reality. There is a reason that most of our founding fathers of science were spiritual mystics.

The Vatican, One of The Best Examples

(Painting on the left done by Michael Pacher) The Vatican might be one of the best examples of potential manipulation. In the view of the public, the Vatican and its many representatives from all over the world represent a force of love and peace, at least that’s how they portray themselves. Despite this fact, and especially over the past few years, representatives of the Vatican have been accused and caught molesting children, and ties to large pedophilia rings have been discovered. The Vatican has had to spend billions of dollars settling and dealing with pedophilia cases, this is no secret.

Unfortunately, many of these children are, it seems, used in various ‘Satanic type rituals.’ The Vatican claims to be following the word of ‘God,’ but multiple insiders have come forth speaking about the predominant practice of Satanism within the Vatican.

In Hall’s book, he provides many examples of how ceremonial magic, sorcery, and more were all practiced, and are a driving force among some very powerful people. He goes into the hows, whats and why, but that which used to be pure, according to hall, was taken and perverted by the world’s elite, who, according to him and many others, still practice “black magic” till this day.

For example, according to Malachi Martin, an Irish Catholic priest and writer on the Catholic Church. Originally ordained as a Jesuit priest, he became Professor of Palaeography at the Vatican’s Pontifical Biblical Institute.

“Most frighteningly for [Pope] John Paul [II], he had come up against the irremovable presence of a malign strength in his own Vatican and in certain bishops’ chanceries. It was what knowledgeable Churchmen called the ‘superforce.’ Rumors, always difficult to verify, tied its installation to the beginning of Pope Paul VI’s reign in 1963. Indeed Paul had alluded somberly to ‘the smoke of Satan which has entered the Sanctuary’. . . an oblique reference to an enthronement ceremony by Satanists in the Vatican. Besides, the incidence of Satanic pedophilia – rites and practices – was already documented among certain bishops and priests as widely dispersed as Turin, in Italy, and South Carolina, in the United States. The cultic acts of Satanic pedophilia are considered by professionals to be the culmination of the Fallen Archangel’s rites.” (Written in his book about geopolitics and the Vatican, The Keys of This Blood, page 632)

On multiple occasions he spoke about Satanism being the predominant practice within the vatican.

The list of figures like Martin speaking of such things is a long one. The Reverend Gabriele Amorth is another example, he was an Italian Roman Catholic Priest, and an exorcist of the Diocese of Rome, which is an administrative branch of the Catholic Church of Rome.

He claimed to have performed tens of thousands of exorcisms over his half a dozen plus decades as a Catholic Priest, and has mentioned a number of times how Satanism is practiced within the Vatican. He has also claimed that girls are commonly kidnapped by a gang of Vatican police and foreign diplomats. He claimed that these girls are recruited for Vatican parties, and crimes with a sexual motive.

Perversion and sexual rituals go hand and hand with Satanism. According to the Telegraph, and various other sources, Amorth was Holy See’s chief exorcist for 25 years.

“The Devil resides in the Vatican and you can see the consequences…The evil influence of Satan was evident in the highest ranks of the Catholic hierarchy, with “cardinals who do not believe in Jesus and bishops who are linked to the demon.”

Alfred Kunz, a Catholic priest found murdered in a Church in ritualistic fashion after investigating reports of ritualistic child abuse by priests.

Again, the list goes on and it’s a long one.

Pope Francis

Sexual abuse scandals within the Vatican have been made public, and the Pope has been forced to comment on it many times. Whether he is involved or not is unknown, there may very well be good forces within the Vatican as well, and perhaps conflicts among those who are parts of the various orders.

Francis recently compared sexual child abuse to a “satanic mass,” which was interesting.

The Take-Away Message

The past five to six years have been quite the rollercoaster. The birth of multiple independent media outlets have shown the world that a lot more is going on behind the scenes than what we are presented with, or what the mainstream media chooses to present us with. Secrets have a way of emerging, they get so big that, eventually, mainstream media outlets have no choice but to pick up the story and, usually try to debunk. This is, in my opinion, a result of their relationship with powerful entities in several different ways. The relationship between government and mainstream media is one of many examples.

The point is, a lot of information is emerging that’s hard to believe, to the point where most people don’t want to believe it, or pay any attention to it. If we don’t pay attention to it, and bring the darkness to light, that means we can’t identify it and thus, efforts to stop it can’t even begin. Awareness is key.

That being said, it’s clear that the majority of the people resonate with love, caring, kindess, the Golden Rule and a better human experience for everybody. If those whom we deem our leaders, and those who have amassed tremendous amounts of power and influence are engaging in such activities, what does that tell you?

Can we continue to give those who have influence over the direction the human experience takes unlimited amounts of power? Are these really leaders? Or are they simply tools, puppets and and people used to push an agenda of a small group of people who, above all, desire power more than anything else?

Our world has and is encountering so many problems, and for decades, our current system and forms of leadership have failed to act. There are so many instances where one is able to see that these people are really not concerned with making the world a better place.

It seems many are disguising themselves as bringers of good-will, doing “good” in the public eye, only to be engaging in “evil” behind closed doors.

Have we been fooled?

The ability for the human race to make this world a better place is quite grand, and we’re living in a time where we no longer look towards the Barack Obamas, the Pope’s, the Clintons or the Trumps, but instead, we’re looking to ourselves. We are the change we want to see, and we can shift this human experience at any time. Once we begin to see and awaken to what’s really been taking place on our planet, our ability change the world increases tremendously.

If mass human attention was taken away from consumerism, for example, and the intent in everybody’s heart was a desire for a better world, the action steps would manifest, and they are manifesting.

It’s easy for us to label this as “good” or “bad,” “dark” and “light.” There is still a lot we don’t know, but at the end of the day these are just experiences that are happening on our planet, and if they don’t resonate with us, that’s a good indication that it’s a time for change.

Exposing this type of activity within powerful organizations that have tremendous ability to influence our world, be it the vatican, global politics, Hollywood, medicine, or finance, is all part of one big revelation and a process of transparency our world is currently going through.

The last thing I’d like to say is, judgement is not the answer. By that I mean, too often we judge the victimizer, and console the victim, when both parties need consolidation and love. Hurt people hurt people, and perhaps the “evil” in this world has its roots in a tremendous amount of fear and pain, and feel they can never really face the masses with truth and transparency and come clean, that is if they want to do that…

This article (Multiple Catholic Priests Expose The Practice of "Satanism" Within The Vatican) was originally published on Collective Evolution