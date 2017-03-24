NYPD Turns Against the FBI: Seized Laptop Shows Hillary Clinton Covered Up Weiner’s Alleged Sex Crimes With 15 yr old During Election

22 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Investigative Bureau

New York Police Department detectives and sources working an underage child pornography case against Anthony Weiner confirm the laptop seized from the former congressman contains proof that Hillary Clinton knew he was engaging in a long sexual relationship with a minor but did not intervene to alert any state or federal authorities to protect the 15 year old.

Not blowing the whistle on the serial sexter allowed Weiner to keep sexting the youth via cell phone and internet chats for approximately another four more months, NYPD sources said. While Clinton was busy campaigning to be the first female US president with Weiner’s wife and aide Huma Abedin, he was at home sending the 15-year-old online porn and divulging his rape fantasies to the girl, NYPD sources said. Weiner also apparently talked on the telephone with the girl, based on intelligence gleaned from the laptop.

Instead of rescuing the minor from a sex-obsessed Weiner, Clinton who was the Democratic presidential candidate at the time and eventual front runner, counseled her long time aide Abedin, to end her relationship with him because bad publicity could harm the campaign. NYPD officials said Clinton and Abedin discovered Weiner’s sexting with the minor in April 2016 and that he had already been corresponding with the youth for months.

Neither Clinton nor Abedin apparently did anything to stop the abuse of the minor. Instead, the repeated incidents — which breach a host of state and federal laws — were kept quiet.

Yet Clinton, who champions herself as a women’s rights advocate, did nothing to help the girl. And it gets even worse. NYPD said the high school sophomore was suffering from depression and told Weiner during over seven months of correspondences that she often wanted to end her life. Weiner did nothing to try to stop the girl from hurting herself, NYPD sources said.

It is not clear whether Abedin or Clinton knew the girl was having suicidal thoughts. But NYPD sources said the FBI did know because the proof is warehoused on Weiner’s silver Dell Inspiron 15 7000 laptop, which the FBI obtained via search warrant in October.

That means, as NYPD sources highlight, the FBI knew Clinton did nothing to try and stop Weiner from repeatedly sexting a minor during the election. And the FBI likewise has apparently done nothing since the election to charge — or even question — Clinton for what appears to be intentionally endangering a minor entangled in a child pornography case. FBI Director James Comey said his agents combed Weiner’s laptop prior to the election and found no evidence indicating Hillary Clinton had engaged in any criminal conduct. Any. Somehow, Comey and his understudies were able to comb through over approximately 600,000 emails and files on the computer in a mere week. Yet found nothing linking Clinton to the Weiner child pornography case?

That information does not jibe with NYPD investigators. According to their intelligence, there was discussion of charging Clinton with New York statutes for not alerting law enforcement that a minor was being repeatedly exploited. But such talk was ultimately quashed by federal prosecutors who said this was now an FBI and Justice Department case and no charges like that would originate from New York or from local law enforcement where the girl lived.

“One bullshit road block after another,” a NYPD source said.

It was clear that Clinton was to get a free pass although NYPD said investigators held out some hope she would be charged after the election, especially when she lost. Now five months later, Clinton is talking about running for New York City mayor instead of defending herself against criminal charges.

“They (feds) sat on it,” The NYPD source said. “Fucking disgraceful.”

Some of the facts that Abedin, Clinton and the FBI apparently intentionally squelched include:

Weiner coaxed video chats in which he asked the girl to undress and touch herself and repeat his name out loud.

The girl told Weiner that she was a sophomore in high school and trying to get a learner’s permit to and learn how to drive.

Weiner knew the girl was suffering from depression and occasional suicidal thoughts yet urged the youth to dress up in ‘school-girl’ outfits and pressed her to engage in rape fantasies.

Weiner repeatedly told the high school student that he wanted to force himself on her when her father was out of town and away from the house.

Weiner forced the girl to write him a letter saying that their online relationship was friendly and at no time did he engage in sexual conversation or innuendo. The youth complied. That letter is on the lap top and in the FBI’s possession, NYPD said. Weiner may have provided a copy to Clinton to cover her in case these allegations exploded during the campaign.

Weiner used his cell phone to correspond with the girl and the texting apps Confide and Kik as well as desktop Facebook and Skype from the girl’s bedroom while her parents were often asleep in the next room.

Likewise alarming, and largely due to Abedin and Clinton’s silence, Weiner continued to sext the teenager for approximately four months after Clinton learned of the illegal relationship.

The girl might have been 14 years old when the sexual relationship commenced in January 2016, per records obtained by NYPD.

Weiner, who employed the alias of “T-Dog” to correspond with the youth on one texting app, texted the minor after meeting her on Twitter in January 2016. The hundreds of correspondences included exchanging explicit pictures, pornography, sexual texts and video chats as well as possible newly disclosed telephone calls. Two of the more tame exchanges are below:

As first reported six months ago by True Pundit, Weiner and other Hillary Clinton associates could be facing possible federal charges of child exploitation, sex crimes with minors and possible other felony charges including child pornography. These details were originally documented in an exclusive Nov. 2, 2016 story published by True Pundit which in part specifies:

The NYPD seized the computer from Weiner during a search warrant and detectives discovered a trove of over 500,000 emails to and from Hillary Clinton, (Huma) Abedin and other insiders during her tenure as secretary of state. The content of those emails sparked the FBI to reopen its defunct email investigation into Clinton on Friday. But new revelations on the contents of that laptop, according to law enforcement sources, implicate the Democratic presidential candidate, her subordinates, and even select elected officials in far more alleged serious crimes than mishandling classified and top secret emails, sources said. NYPD sources said these new emails include evidence linking Clinton herself and associates to: Money laundering

Child exploitation

Sex crimes with minors (children)

Perjury

Pay to play through Clinton Foundation

Obstruction of justice

Other felony crimes NYPD detectives and a NYPD Chief, the department’s highest rank under Commissioner, said openly that if the FBI and Justice Department fail to garner timely indictments against Clinton and co- conspirators, NYPD will go public with the damaging emails now in the hands of FBI Director James Comey and many FBI field offices. “What’s in the emails is staggering and as a father, it turned my stomach,” the NYPD Chief said. “There is not going to be any Houdini-like escape from what we found. We have copies of everything. We will ship them to Wikileaks or I will personally hold my own press conference if it comes to that.” The NYPD Chief said once Comey saw the alarming contents of the emails he was forced to reopen a criminal probe against Clinton. “People are going to prison,” he said. Meanwhile, FBI sources said Abedin and Weiner were cooperating with federal agents, who have taken over the non-sexting portions the case from NYPD. The husband-and-wife Clinton insiders are both shopping for separate immunity deals, sources said. “If they don’t cooperate they are going to see long sentences,” a federal law enforcement source said. NYPD sources said Weiner or Abedin stored all the emails in a massive Microsoft Outlook program on the laptop. The emails implicate other current and former members of Congress and one high-ranking Democratic Senator as having possibly engaged in criminal activity too, sources said. Prosecutors in the office of US Attorney Preet Bharara have issued a subpoena for Weiner’s cell phones and travel records, law enforcement sources confirmed. NYPD said it planned to order the same phone and travel records on Clinton and Abedin, however, the FBI said it was in the process of requesting the identical records.

