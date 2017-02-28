Our Children Are Being Satanically Sexualized by the Pedophile “Elites”

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Lyn Leahz

The sick and perverted world of the world’s “elite” is being gradually exposed to the public. I know it may be hard for some of you to share this kind of information, but it is crucial for a complete awakening. With your help, their pyramid of control will slowly crumble to the ground.

Warning: In case you did not notice in the headline, the photos and information herein are disturbing! They are all legal and from legal activities — even more disturbing.

I have posted this information/pictures to show you who do not know, or choose to live in hiding about it, or deny it, what is going on. If these photos DO NOT disturb you, something is very wrong with you. This is sick, twisted, and demented.

These pictures and activities are going on, and are legal across the world. In the ‘not so distant past’, these sorts of photos and materials would have been OFF the internet and someone would have been arrested.

The truth be told, these were among some of the first photos on a Google picture search. One must ask, why have we allowed this to go as far as it has? Be sure and watch the videos for a fuller understanding of what is taking place beneath your very nose.

If you have kids, you especially need to know this

Sex Education in Kindergarten? You’ve got to be kidding me! Remember this “Educational” poster that angered parents, hanging openly on the wall of a middle school?

And this is not even half of it. Children are being taught about anal sex, penetration, testicles, nipples, same sex love, and far more. Why are we accepting of this sort of thing?

Then there’s the media promoting sexual images of small children posing like Playboy Playmates, wearing clothes you would only see on a Hollywood sex symbol.

EXTREMELY DISTURBING! From A Show, “Toddlers and Tiaras”:

Where are all the parents? Is there anyone left with even ‘some’ morals? Why aren’t more people standing against such an incredibly disgusting perversion? Why are children being sexualized?

Believe it or not, there are ‘sick in the head’ morons who believe things like this are ‘cute’ and ‘innocent’.

Our children are being corrupted before our very eyes, and we are allowing it. Please share this so that more people will wake up and take a stand against these things.

Common core, sex ed for young children, commercials, media, and more. Where does it end? There is also this example of probably seriously underage girls, which had been paraded topless at a rock concert – link.

This article (Our Children Are Being Satanically Sexualized by the Pedophile "Elites") was originally published on Before It's News