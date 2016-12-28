PEDOGATE: A Special Report on the Washington, D.C. Pedophilia Scandal

27 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Cover Is Blown Off The Ongoing Worldwide C.I.A. Black Pedo-Operation

A Global Child Exploitation Crime Syndicate

Pizzagate Represents Only a Single American Franchise Within a Worldwide Child Trafficking Operation Known As Pedogate

PizzaGate Citizen’s Investigation Cyber-conference

State of the Nation

Special Note: This important message is meant for members of the Seen.life Pizzagate public group, the VOAT Pizzagate investigation, the former contributors to the Pizzagate sub-reddit, and the many citizen journalists, researchers and investigators dedicated to exposing Pizzagate truth. The following “Special Report” provides a big picture context that is necessary to correctly understand what Pizzagate is really all about. What has been uncovered thus far is certainly HUGE by any standard. However, compared to the global Pedogate crime syndicate, Pizzagate is just one of many similar pedophilia rings that dot the globe. The crucial point is that now that Pizzagate has been blown wide open as a CIA operation, it is time to direct precious time and attention to the many other pedophile scandals around the world. Yes, Pizzagateis the key, but they have cleaned up that particular crime scene so much that further clues will be more difficult to unearth. That was the very purpose of the false flag gunman who showed up at Comet Ping Pong–to provide cover for law enforcement to scour the premises of any evidence that might be found by an on-site investigator. Nevertheless, every journalist ought to be aware that it is Pizzagate that will ultimately take down World Shadow Government that unlawfully controls the US Government and every other Western power.

The Internet is now overwhelmed by misinformation, disinformation and false information about the Washington, D.C. scandal known primarily as Pizzagate.

This alarming report has been prepared to provide both the global context and additional perspective for concerned people throughout the entire planetary civilization. Pedogate is going on practically everywhere.

For newcomers to this subject material, it is especially urgent to read this entire “Special Report” so that the Pizzagate lexicon and Pedogate back story can be properly understood. We also highly recommend the following excellent ebook: PIZZAGATE FOR DUMMIES for those who are unfamiliar with the Pizzagate back story.

Pedogate is Global, Pizzagate is Local

Many have complained that Pizzagate should be called Pedogate.

In fact, Pizzagate is just one of many Pedogates occurring around the world at this very moment. As the title indicates, “Pizzagate Represents Only a Single American Franchise Within a Worldwide Child Trafficking Operation Known As Pedogate“.

It’s true that Pizzagate is a uniquely American franchise that operates primarily in Washington, D.C., but also includes operations in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and other major metropolitan areas.

There are many other Pedogates, which have nothing to do with Pizzagate, taking place all over America at this time. Are these related? Yes, some much more than others.

For instance, the ongoing Hollywood Pedogate is joined at the hip with the D.C. Pizzagate. The very reason that many Hollywooders came out of the woodwork to support Hillary R. Clinton and bash Donald J. Trump is because of this close association of decade-long child abuse scandals in both D.C. and Tinseltown.

The most critical point here is that Pizzagate is the lynchpin that is inextricably connected to all the other Pedogates. Because it represents the child exploitation operation in the nation’s capital and related power centers, its outing has the capacity to expose the whole bloody child abuse culture. Yes, Pizzagate is that prominently configured within the world-wide Pedogate scandal. It’s not the grand-daddy like the Brussels Pedogate, but it involves a Who’s Who of American society and especially the political class.

Pizzagate is much more serious than previous Pedogates

Why did Pizzagate blow wide open…just before the election?

First, it’s important to understand that Pizzagate was revealed by the double whammy of the Podesta WikiLeaks and Anthony Weiner’s 650,000 emails. In other words, the time had come for this pedophilia in high places to be blown wide open. Because it all went down just a couple of weeks before the most contentious election in U.S. history, the whole world was watching the American political theater with utter amazement.

This is the timing and environment in which Pizzagate was first disclosed. Since the very first disclosures, it has gathered momentum that just won’t quit. In fact with each day comes new information and startling realizations about just how BIG this thing really is. That Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama and John Podesta are at the epicenter of this “Scandal of the Millennium” makes it all the more shocking and hard for many to believe.

Nevertheless, it is these and other dramatic elements that have pushed Pizzagate to the forefront of the news cycle. Especially when the NYT, WashPo and BBC are running front page stories to defend an extremely dubious gay pizza parlor owner, the reader knows that there is something not right. And when FOX News’ Megyn Kelly is featuring an interview with Comet’s notorious James Alefantis that not only exonerates him from all suspicion, but lauds him as a hero of sorts who stared down the Alt Right, something is very wrong indeed.

It’s actually the real back story that is being kept carefully hidden; for were the true details of Pizzagate to leak out to the public, the world would change in a day and a night. The shocking back story of the much larger Pedogate looks like this. Take a very close look at the following excerpt. This short synopsis of the 1980s Franklin Scandal and Cover-up captures the sheer depth and breadth of the crimes being perpetrated against our children.

What the reader needs to understand is that Pizzagate represents only the tip of the iceberg—a global iceberg of profound criminality committed against the children of the world. Not only does it concern a much larger worldwide pedophilia ring known as Pedogate, it also involves an international crime syndicate that trades in the exploitation of children—EVERYWHERE —24/7.

Washington D.C. and the C.I.A.

What makes Pizzagate so very explosive is that all of the key players are deep in D.C. politics and Washington power-plays, US government influence peddling and federal power-brokering. And then there is the C.I.A., often regarded as the intelligence agency that not only controls the many Pedogates occurring nationwide, but also closely monitors each and every one of them. After all, these unimaginable child abuse operations are implemented — first and foremost — as the primary control mechanism that keeps American politicians in complete check.

Why is that so very important?

For the uninitiated, it is crucial to understand that the United States of America has been painstakingly cultivated to function as the military arm of the New World Order (NWO). In this pivotal role the USA takes direction from the financial arm headquartered in the City of London as well as from the religious arm of the NWO located in Vatican. This is why it’s so important for the World Shadow Government to control everything that goes on in Washington, D.C. the high command of the U.S. Armed Forces and military policeman of the world.

Pizzagate has simply uncovered what everyone in Washington has always known. That virtually every politician of note is controlled by having been compromised with an illegal and/or outrageous sexual affair, often with underage children. In once Puritan America this has always been the easiest way to bring down a noncompliant elected official. Of course, if the unlawful and lurid conduct occurred in the context of child rape or satanic ritual sacrifice, their political career not only ended, so was their freedom of movement due to imprisonment.

The C.I.A. has always been notorious for being deeply involved in the top 3 illicit revenue-producing operations of the world. Drug trafficking and arms trafficking are both quite HUGE; however, it is child trafficking that really keeps them in business. The CIA has so many black budgeted operations to fund that they require massive funding from these criminal activities to continue to run them across the planet. Child trafficking also provides a special means to control those in positions of perceived power. However, it is those who occupy the highest echelons of the global power structure who are also taken care of by way of this global pedophilia ring.

This is what really distinguished Pizzagate from all of the other child sexual abuse scandals in high places over the past many decades. It has broken open a prominently configured C.I.A. cell of deeply embed operatives within the international child exploitation business. This particular Pedogate operation is really controlled by the C.I.A., as well as other alphabet soup agencies that no one has even heard of they’re so secret and nefarious in their criminal activity.

What could possibly be more radioactive than pedophilia in high places?

Actually, the pedophilia rings are organized ostensibly as a cover for a much, MUCH more sinister business operation. Those criminal activities routinely carried out include the production of child pornography, both photographs and films, as well as the filming of snuff movies. Other criminal behavior falls within the realm of satanic ritual child sacrifice and blood drinking. The most odious crimes, however, involve child organ trafficking, tissues harvesting and blood extraction.

It’s crucial to comprehend that the C.I.A. does not, and never has, worked for the American people. The Company, as it is also known, works exclusively for the Military Industrial Complex and other key Fortune 1000 companies scattered around the globe. The C.I.A. is also employed by select NGOs, which have actually been set up as CIA front companies like the Clinton Foundation. The Clinton Global Initiative is just that—a global CIA operation that interpenetrates every kind of corporation that is necessary to perform a blackop wherever it is necessary to have such a benevolent cover.

For these and other reasons, both Hillary and Bill Clinton have been implicated in various schemes which have to do with child trafficking. The Pizzagate scandal at Comet Ping Pong is just one that was overseen by Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta–a key figure in the D.C. pedophilia ring along with his brother super-lobbyist Tony Podesta.

The very endeavor that put the Clinton Foundation on the map was its response to the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti. However, a woman who was caught and convicted of child smuggling (33 children) — Laura Silsby — and who Secretary of State Clinton tried to protect from prosecution, also has ties to the Foundation. Which is why the mainstream media (MSM) was eerily silent on this whole criminal matter.

J. Edgar Hoover and the F.B.I.

In America, there is one reason in particular why crimes of pedophilia “in high places” are very rarely investigated. And, in those few cases that they are, the purpose is to purge Congress (and the like) of someone who has left the reservation, or who is the victim of a naked political prosecution. That reason very much has to do with the first Director of the F.B.I.—J. Edgar Hoover.

Not only was J. Edgar Hoover a homosexual, he was also known to engage in pedophilia.(Isn’t this really why Hoover was installed as FBI Director for life?) As the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, he was privy to the sex secrets and illicit sexual behavior of America’s political class and beyond. Because of this reality, Hoover knew that sexual deviance could be used to bring down any guilty party in a Washington, D.C. moment. He also knew that if he used such power aggressively, he, too, could find himself in a very compromised position.

The recent misconduct of current F.B.I. Director James B. Comey is now much more easily understood, especially where it relates to the Clinton Emailgate crime spree. It is quite likely that there is unseemly conduct by those in the top tier of the Department of Justice (DOJ) that could be used to blackmail key player at the F.B.I. and DOJ. This is the way it is almost always done, although there is no hard evidence to support such an allegation.

However, there does exist a massive amount of actionable evidence where it concerns the Clintons, both Hillary and Bill, as well as John and Tony Podesta. That both Clintons have flown on Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express to Orgy Island on numerous occasions is just one of many highly suspicious patterns of behavior. Epstein is not only a convicted pedophile, he is also at the heart of an extremely volatile case with an opposing attorney because of the extraordinary light conviction and sentencing leniency that he received. The court disposition in his case was simply unprecedented in U.S. history.

Clearly, the F.B.I. has an unwritten code guiding agent conduct wherein pedophilia charges are not to be pursued unless they have been cleared at the highest levels…way above the lowly leadership of the FBI and DOJ. In other words in this post-modern era of the 3rd Millennium, it’s quite likely that the C.I.A. is directly involved in the decision process to pursue charges or even to proceed with an investigation. As always, in light of the control that is exerted by the C.I.A. over Pedogates worldwide, it’s clear why the F.B.I. almost always chooses not to prosecute.

James Alefantis and Comet Ping Pong Pizza Restaurant

If ever there was a turnkey pedophilia operation that was in full operation one day and out of business the next, it is the very shady Comet Ping Pong Pizza Restaurant owned by one James Achilles Alefantis. Mr. Alefantis clearly cuts the profile of a CIA operative whose primary role was to manage what was perhaps the largest pedo-operation of its kind within the District of Columbia.[1]

James Alefantis and Comet Pizza Outed As Classic CIA Operation

Because the C.I.A. uses pedophilia to control so many politicians, Mr. Alefantis was quite unbelievably identified as the “49th most powerful man in Washington, D.C.” He is also on record for visiting the White House at least 5 times. He has photos of himself with Tony Podesta, half of the super-lobbyist duo with brother John Podesta. And he has a thank you letter signed by Hillary Clinton for the use of his restaurant for a Democratic event that raised some serious money.

James Achilles Alefantis And His Comet Ping Pong Network

From a close analysis of all the evidence regarding James Alefantis, which is posted on the Internet, it’s now crystal clear that he WAS running a full-blown CIA black op. As previously mentioned, anyone who can command front page articles in The New York Times, The Washington Post and the BBC News must be very powerful indeed…as in CIA-directed and financed, for it is only The Company that could have effectuated such a highly coordinated defense executed by the major MSM organs of propaganda. And for a guy who should be investigated like there’s no tomorrow—because there isn’t for many of the children who get caught up in these pedo-rings.

PIZZAGATE: The Owner’s (Of Comet Ping Pong Pizza) Full Name Means “I Love Children” In French

From the disproportionate response to the Comet Ping Pong scandal mounted by the MSM to date, it’s abundantly clear that TPTB are so afraid of what Pizzagate has opened up. So fearful are they that their agents staged a totally ridiculous false flag operation that was as fabricated as it was revealing. What that event revealed was that those who are threatened by Pizzagatewill do anything possible to kill the story … even if it means taking down the entire alternative news media.

False Flag Just Staged At Comet Ping Pong Pizza Restaurant To Shut Down Alt Media

Not only did the Washington Post publish an unprecedented hit piece against all of the major Alt Media news platforms, which they then had to walk back, they also conspired to create the phony new platform PropOrNot. The MSM have been recklessly relentless in labeling any news that they do not originate as ‘fake news’. They ramped up this witch hunt right before the first stories were being floated in the Alt Media about Pizzagate which clearly indicated that they knew a sh*tstorm was coming their way. And they saw no other way to discredit the emerging narrative than to reprehensibly call everyone else producers of ‘fake news’. Now that was a D E S P E R A T E move, if ever there was one!

Contemplation: Why is the Comet Ping Pong Pizza Restaurant located at the bottom point of a D.C. Pentagram?

Which brings us back to the C.I.A.

Just as President Obama is a card-carrying member of the C.I.A. so, too, are virtually all of those who reside at the highest levels of the U.S. Federal Government. Likewise, all of the major network anchors and writers for the newspapers of record are agents of the C.I.A. The Company of spooks is, after all, an intelligence agency and the MSM is the greatest receiver and disseminator of intelligence on the planet. Hence, we know that the MSM is the biggest manufacturer of fake news in the world today.

This is essentially why Ms. Clinton was never prosecuted by the Department of Justice for Benghazigate, Emailgate, or Servergate, as her entire term at State was defined by gunrunning (see Benghazigate), drug-running, and human trafficking. This is the very reason for the Zio-Anglo-American Axis engineering of the largest mass exodus out of the Middle East in modern history. To a great extent this George Soros-funded human disaster was design to separate the children from the parents. In this manner the unattended children are easy prey for the human trafficking operations for which Turkey is extremely well known.

Not only is the C.I.A. operationally responsible for the Mideast child trafficking that has resulted from the unlawful wars in Iraq and Syria, they are also on top of the boatloads of war refugees and economic immigrants washing up on the shores of Italy from Libya. Ditto that for every other theater of war where the likelihood of families being split up is very high. This predicament creates the ideal situation for pedophilia rings to swoop up LOTs of unchaperoned children, especially when they are wandering aimlessly in foreign lands.

The Mexican border is another example where the American people have been shocked to see the thousands of unaccompanied children from South and Central America flock to and across the U.S. border. Even the border states of Texas and Arizona have been powerless to control their own borders–a power that the U.S. Constitution grants them via states’ rights. Very few understand this scam to be a CIA-coordinated and DHS-enforced child exploitation enterprise.

Not only the C.I.A. but these highly organized child trafficking operations are also protected by the Department of Homeland Security. DHS also does NOT work for the American people; rather, in this instance the agency is enlisted by Corporate America to ensure the free flow of young healthy human beings to work in their factories at slave wages. The US military also takes a lot of the 18-year-old males and conscripts them in the armed forces in return for U.S. citizenship. That is, of course, if they come back alive from their tours of duty.

The real $64,000 question here is why the Obama Administration has literally encouraged the mass migration of thousands upon thousands of unaccompanied children across a very harsh and dangerous border. Why would those in authority put children in harm’s way like this? Certainly when they finally arrive at the various border checkpoints these children are then inprocessed and taken where? Who are the guardians? As wards of the state, where are they housed and fed? What is their ultimate destination?

That brings us to the county Child Protective Services and Foster Care System that are so abusive to children it’s downright scary. If this is where the illegal alien children are ending up, it is now common knowledge that many are in extreme danger. Adults looking for child slaves and pedophiles desiring young traumatized children are notorious for becoming foster parents. In many instances these children are the very ones that end up in a Pizzagate type of situation—sexual fodder for Washington’s elites.

How is pedophilia or child sexual abuse used as a control mechanism?

There are multiple ways in which elected leaders and appointed politicians, corporate CEOs and foundation presidents, university chancellors and think tank directors can be controlled by pedophilia. The most obvious occurs when a lifelong gay politician is lured into a honey trap with a young boy. Once he is caught or filmed in the act that, politician can be easily manipulated for the rest of his career. Witness the current plight of Speaker Dennis Hastert who was put into the most powerful position in Congress knowing that he had abused underage boys as a wrestling coach.

Then there is the common situation whereby straight politicians are invited to a social gathering in which underage girls are made available for sexual favors. There are also those instances when a clean politician is invited to a late night soirée that ends up featuring a snuff film or other odious event involving underage children. There have even been cases reported that have entailed an unsuspecting politician being ushered down into a basement where a satanic ritual child sacrifice was taking place… and being filmed at the same time. Once the camera is rolling, the victim has no way out, except to quit his career in public service or give in to blackmail.

Lastly, there are those leaders and officials who knowingly and willingly participate in all sorts of exceedingly perverted sexual behavior with children. In some situations the children are left with serious injuries; in more serious ones they are barbarously killed. When a child sacrifice is made, the various organs are sometimes eaten and the blood is drank. When organ trafficking is the main purpose, the coveted organs are quickly shipped off to the attending physician of the latest billionaire who desperately needs a liver or kidney, pancreas or lung. They pay big money to acquire these organs in an expeditious manner.

Satanic ritual child sacrifice and killing

There is another dimension to this whole child exploitation business that has nothing to do with business per se. This aspect concerns the deliberate sacrifice of pure babies and unsullied young children for the purpose of propitiating the ‘gods’. First, it is very significant to apprehend the history of the word “Satan”. It actually comes from the same word as “Saturn”.

The ancients truly believed that each luminary (read planet and star) was a planetary manifestation of various deities in their respective pantheon of gods. Every ancient school of astrology understood that Saturn is the planet that returns one’s karma, especially very difficult karmas. The greater the trial and tribulations in life, the more it was said that the individual was being visited by Saturn himself. In fact every major system of astrology adheres to a similar understanding, so we — post-modern man — know there must be some truth to it.

Over the millennia, the word “Saturn” started being written and spoken as “Satan”, as they both make life miserable. Both Saturn the dispenser of karma and Satan the deceiver of men, it was understood, were always responsible for life’s great adversities and terrible sufferings. At some point, of course, Satan became identified as The Adversary of both God and mankind, and especially of Jesus the Christ. The other major religions have similar demonic personages which could easily be understood as their form of Satan, the devil and/or Lucifer.

When the Bavarian Illuminati was first established, their members were men who eventually rejected the right path back to the Godhead. Instead, they chose the left path which embraced all sorts of occult practices, demonic rituals and left-handed protocols in order to please their various idols. The most worshipped of these idols are known Moloch and Baphomet, both of which are crude representations of Saturn. That’s why the “Sabbatic Goat” image is often used as a satanic symbol. The mountain goat is also the zodiac symbol for Capricorn—the astrological sign ruled by Saturn.

There are very good reasons why Hebrew Patriarch Abraham of the Old Testament was quite willing to sacrifice his son Isaac to the ‘living god’. Obviously such a bizarre and ungodly request would never be made by the one true God. It was more likely a Saturnine command issued by God only knows who. Which points to a very powerful demonic entity who at that time presented itself as their ‘God Almighty’ and ‘Supreme Being’.

Moloch, the ancient pagan God of child sacrifice.

This very poignant biblical story of “Abraham and Isaac” remains etched on the psyche of every child who hears it for the very first time. Perhaps the tradition of child sacrifice was much more prevalent within the ancient Hebrew religion than is revealed outside of today’s Judaic faith tradition. However, an objective analysis of historical record shows that there were civilizations older than and contemporaneous with that of the Jewish people which also featured ritual child sacrifice and murder.

Why Do Some Jewish Families Practice Satanic Ritual Child Sacrifice?

Because this weighty and extremely relevant topic is far beyond the scope of this exposé, it will be taken up in a followup essay. Suffice it to say that at some point in the evolution of the current race of humanity, there began a highly perverted tradition among the rich and powerful and influential who really believed that their ascendant station in society was due to such murderous human sacrifice. Once child sacrifice became institutionalized, there was simply no stopping it. Even when such child torture and murder was exposed for the utterly barbaric practice that it truly is, it merely retreated into the shadows.

It ought to be understood that the deity known as “Saturn” is recognized throughout many cultures since time immemorial. In Roman mythology he was honored on Saturnalia which was “held on 17 December of the Julian calendar and later expanded with festivities through to 23 December”. This tradition eventually morphed into Christmas which was seen as the culmination day of the festivities. The winter solstice is always the shortest day of the year with the least amount of sunlight; hence, Christmas lights are used to bring light back into the Earth realm. Which is also why this essay was published on December 25th of 2016—to illuminate this dire matter for all to see.

Lastly on this point, the ruling deity of Saturn is known by different names and always delivers the most difficult karmas that a human being must bear. For this reason primarily, human sacrifice was thought to propitiate this fierce god Saturn. It was by his edict that every living thing would experience “weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth” at some point of their existence. Therefore, it was profoundly misunderstood that the only way to alleviate these sufferings was to engage in what are essentially different forms of satanic sacrificial atonement. The offering of a pure child sacrifice was understood to be the best offering that a community could present to alleviate any communal suffering and/or avert any future catastrophes.

Brussels: The Grand-daddy of all Pedophobia Operations

It’s true that what is often mislabeled as pedophilia is actually an extreme form of pedophobia. Given the exceedingly malevolent treatment of children in these so-called pedophilia rings, aren’t they really run as cruel pedophobia operations? These child torture and murder networks can be found dotting the globe. However, it is Brussels, Belgium that has become the locus of intense pedophobic activity for many decades. Over the centuries, some of the castles and chateaux surrounding Belgium came to be known as full-time child torture and murder factories. Now we know why so many children go missing in Brussels every year.

Given the unique role that pedophobia/pedophilia plays as the primary control mechanism of the Global Control Matrix, it should come as no surprise that Brussels was chosen as the de facto capital of the European Union. How easy it is to lure so many leaders from all over Europe into criminal behavior they had no inclination toward. Even RAF Captain Peter Townsend was quite purposefully exiled to Brussels — for 2 long years — so that he might be sufficiently compromised that his scandalous relationship with Great Britain’s Princess Margaret might be terminated. It was feared that the princess might follow in the footsteps of her uncle King Edward VIII who abdicated the British throne.

Just how terrible has Brussels become regarding its ongoing child exploitation crime syndicate? When it becomes common knowledge that a certain locale harbors some of the worst child abuse criminals on the planet, you know that it’s bad—very bad! When all of the locals are well aware that the local police will not investigate anything having to do with crimes against the children, something is quite awry. And so it is in Brussels… and the surrounding countryside that is known for its small castles and quaint manors with their sprawling estates…on which to hunt.

For the upper crust of society who has taken to hunting children, some of these large wooded areas have become ideal for keeping their criminal activity a well-guarded secret. In the modern era, many a snuff film has been made in these same environs. The very culture of Brussels has literally grown up around this extremely twisted perversion of child exploitation. So in a sense, it is all so out in the open, and yet no one can do anything about it. Such is the purposeful collaboration with law enforcement authorities that the wealthy participants have always enjoyed. When the police chiefs themselves are also regular attendees at such criminal events, the protection of these child exploitation rackets is ensured. (See the following link for graphic details)

BEYOND THE DUTROUX AFFAIR: THE REALITY OF PROTECTED CHILD ABUSE AND SNUFF NETWORKS

Why the Torturing and Killing of Children?

There are various inside explanations for the systematic torturing and killing of children worldwide. Children are routinely made the objects of hunting for snuff films as well. In all of these cases the children are ultimately killed after a period of being in extreme fear. The sustained level of fear triggers the release of different hormones and other biochemicals which are highly valued by the aging elites. They actually drink the blood of the children immediately after they are executed on a butcher’s block or killed in the hunt.

This form of sadistic cannibalism has been practiced for eons by secret societies around the globe. The practitioners of these dark arts and pseudo-sciences firmly believe that they receive great powers from such hormone-rich blood. So much so that they will literally eat the beating heart of a child who is in the act of being brutally killed. Obviously these lost souls are possessed by demons who have compelled them to act like devils with blood lust.

The other purpose of these satanic rituals is the harvesting of organs, tissues and blood which are now being trafficked extensively worldwide. Some investigations have reported that human meat (and blood) is showing up in the food supply and particularly in fast food restaurants.[2] However, the main use for the young organs are for transplants for the rich and famous whose own organs have failed. A market for intestines, corneas and bone marrow have seen a recent upsurge in demand as well. These black market products are being purveyed to large metro hospitals and concierge physicians alike. So it has become a fast-growing business worldwide.

As for the tissues, illegal stem cell research has created a burgeoning demand for all sorts of tissues, both living and dead. Hence, methodical tissue harvesting has now become a large part of these pedo-operations as a way of making some really big money. Because of the relatively new revenue-producing aspects to child trafficking, there are now pressures to maintain income levels which heretofore never existed, or did so to a much smaller degree.

The unfortunate consequence is that children are now being kidnapped at an alarming rate by professional kidnappers who are paid good money for young and healthy human beings. Some children are even abducted by family or friends who are drawn into such schemes, sometimes unwittingly so convoluted are the plots. The true missing children statistics, along with in-your-face kidnappings, reflect this ominous trend. It has never been so dangerous being a child given that some corporate bottom lines are now being inflated by the trade in children.

Child work slavery and sex slavery

There is also the highly mercenary market which trades in children who will be used as work as well as those who will be sold as sex slaves. The demand for the former is far outstripping the latter. As a result of the global recession over Obama’s 8 years in office, there has never been so much pressure to produce profits anyway, anyhow. Free labor is perhaps the easiest and quickest way to show such profits as labor costs are usually the greatest on a Profit and Lost Statement.

There is no question that the use of slaves has gone up astronomically since the year 2000. Even the nation of Saudi Arabia has gotten caught repeatedly taking advantage of their work force that has migrated from foreign countries. Many of these economic immigrants have been virtually incarcerated in horrible work and living conditions with no way out of their predicaments. It is well known in these black industries that the younger the worker, the more easily they can be kept in check. They usually have better health because of their youth to perform arduous tasks.

Of course, the more robust and physically attractive slaves are usually reserved for sex slavery. These children can find themselves in situations where they are practically chained to a bed, to predicaments whereby the sex slavers actually give the child slave power to run the whole household. Everything depends on the slave owner and the personal relationship that develops with the slave. Nonetheless, once a sex slave always one to a certain degree, especially when a child is so acculturated from a young and tender age.

There are now whole countries that are well known within pedophilia circles for being international centers for sex slavery. Thailand is one such nation, as is Israel. Likewise, Hong Kong is a major clearinghouse for the child slavery trafficking industry that is utilized corporately to staff everything from Chinese sweatshops and Vietnamese factories, among many other little or no pay operations. As profit margins shrink, the exploitation of child slaves by ‘respectable’ corporations is growing worldwide.

The Pedophilia Scandal of the Roman Catholic Church

Where Brussels is the granddaddy of Pedogate, the Roman Catholic Church is the mother of the world’s pedophilia operations. This is where the sexual abuse of often defenseless children became institutionalized by the highest levels of the Church. In fact, not only have cardinals and archbishops, monsignors and bishops been accused and/or convicted of pedophilia crimes and cover-ups, many of them provided the protection that saw pedophile priests transferred from parish to parish where they still continue their sex crime sprees with wanton abandon.

Pope Francis says about 8,000 pedophiles are members of Catholic clergy, including bishops and cardinals

By not immediately defrocking them for their heinous crimes, the Vatican hierarchy served as a protection racket the likes of which the world has never seen. This organized system of enabling the prelate pedophiles permitted the institutional criminality to go undetected and, therefore, unprosecuted for many decades to the horror of many victims and their families. It was this serial enabling, then, that is the far greater crime … and it was meticulously conducted by the top tier of the Roman Catholic Church leadership!

That this ghastly phenomenon was so prevalent throughout the entire Roman Catholic Church, which has been established virtually everywhere on the planet, speaks to the deep ‘religious’ undertones of Pedogate. Because the Old Testament serves as the foundation for the New Testament, it should come as no surprise that there would form a large group of priests, monks and other prelates who would gravitate toward this disgraceful conduct on a quite regular basis.

That such criminal behavior was permitted by the highest levels of the Church for so many decades is shocking enough. However, it was their remarkable influence over local law enforcement to look the other way that demonstrates just how accepted and entrenched such wrongdoing is in civil society. Truly, the Roman Catholic Church provided a safe haven for the “Mother of all Pedophilia Scandals” to take place over a very long stretch of time.

Even the popes of the current and last centuries were well aware that such a scourge existed, and yet did nothing about it until the very real threat of criminal prosecution loomed large on the horizon. It was actually the very real threat of lawsuits and the subsequent award of monetary damages that compelled the Church to meaningfully address this profound corruption.

NCR research: Costs of sex abuse crisis to US church grossly underestimated

Why exactly is the RC Church the mother of them all—the Pedogates?

Because it conferred a false legitimacy on the others outside of the Church. In other words, if the priests can do it, and the bishops allow them, it must be okay. Likewise, if all the national and local law enforcement agencies always look the other way, then acts of pedophilia and pedophobia must not be all that bad. Such is the debilitating and debasing effect that the Church had around the world. Those responsible will forever live in shame and ignominy.

To date, every nation that has a fairly large Catholic following and developed system of parishes has fallen prey to this plague of pedophilia. The lawsuits, which are now regularly adjudicated in favor of the plaintiffs who were sexually abused as children, have totaled in the billions ($4 billion plus). As a matter of documented fact, the RC Church has to take every legal precaution necessary to protect their prodigious and valuable assets located in the local jurisdictions where the crimes were committed, as well as the treasure trove of assets in the Vatican itself. (See Addendum below)

How, pray tell, did such a horrendous criminal enterprise ever get sanctioned by the largest religious institution on Earth?

Answer: The multi-century enforcement of celibacy within the Church actually made it quite easy for such a pedophilia sub-culture to develop. Because many of the male priests were simply unable to control their sexual urges, it was only a matter of time that they would project them on the altar boys. The whole ritual of the RC Mass starts and ends with the priest and altar boy in the privacy of the sacristy.

The sacristy is where the priestly vestments and articles of worship are kept. It is also the very private room where special preparations are carried out by both the priests and altar boys in close confines. This place of early morning interaction, together with home rectories that also provide safe havens for such illicit activity, guaranteed that improper things would happen.

However, it was the aggressive recruiting policies of the Church that really created such a conducive atmosphere for rampant pedophilia to be created. Roman Catholic dioceses across the USA have always been zealous in their initiative to ordain more priests. The more priests, the more parishes. The more parishes, the more daily congregants. The more parishioners, the more tithing and donations with which to further grow the Church. After all, the RC Church is really a political organization first, religious second. In this context, the numbers really do matter… much more than even the welfare of the children.

The Church always knew that many gay men and pedophiles were drawn naturally to the candy store. And, that they would take advantage of the situation like a kid in the candy store, only in this case the priests got addicted to “stealing the candy from a baby” so easy was it to do. The promotion policies of the Vatican were actually oriented around elevating those prelates to cardinal and bishop who demonstrated sympathies to the pedophilia sub-culture. In this way, the priestly ranks were not decimated and ruin was not brought on the Church though exposure of the scandal.

Quite conveniently, the RC Church had also been very successful at negotiating immunity to law enforcement actions within each national jurisdiction. This protective arrangement was supposed to rely on the implementation of canon law of the Catholic Church so as to properly dispose of all criminal pedophilia cases which emerged in each parish. It then fell to the local bishop to essentially function as judge and jury, prosecutor and executioner in all matters of reported pedophilia crimes. However, when the Vatican hierarchy was so sympathetic toward the pedophiles, and in dire need of priests, what else could be expected?

Contemplation: Who or What is the “Whore of Babylon”?

Popular Entertainment

Popular entertainment throughout America has become replete with explicit sexual content, some containing language and pictures that are shockingly suggestive of pedophilia. Much of Miley Cyrus’ work offers a good example of just how saturated post-modern music is with material that is highly offensive to the welfare of children, some bordering on criminal. Such a reckless segue throughout the entertainment industry to so much inappropriate sexually graphic content is by quite purposeful design. Softening up the populace is critical to TPTB’s stealthy agenda to obtain the general acceptance of pedophilia worldwide

Then there is the not-so-popular entrainment that is used by such recording artists as Amanda Kleinman who is also known as “Majestic Ape”.[3] Kleinman was a regular at Comet Ping Pong both as a host of events and provider of music. She along with Comet music coordinator Sasha Lord are responsible for some of the most unseemly content ever seen in a supposed family pizza restaurant. Only seeing is believing some of this “family stuff” going on at Comet Ping Pong.[4]

Comet Ping Pong’s Sasha Lord Presents…? ? ?

Amanda Kleinman’s music provides a study in how to captivate children and draw them into a very dubious relationship with the music and those who are the beginning and end of such perverted music production. Clearly the Tavistock Institute level neuro-linguistic programming, mind control programming and sophisticated entrainment techniques that Kleinman employs indicate that there is something quite HUGE behind her musical endeavors. Exactly what that force is remains to be discovered, but there are undoubtedly CIA fingerprints all over the place.

The following video is just one example of many in her repertoire which illustrates just how sexually seductive her content was engineered to be for a young teenage audience. Nevertheless, precisely who put her up to it and who she really works for can only be surmised at this point. However, any child psychologist would affirm that the producer of her music and video content is a mind and emotion manipulator of the first degree who most probably has serious ill intent where it concerns her teenage audience.

“Majestic Ape” Strikes Again In Heavy Breathing Video That Targets Children

Childhood Athletics and Teenage Sports

“Wherever there are children, there are pedophiles.”

“Wherever there are teenagers, there are adults who prey on them.”

–— State of the Nation

The former Speaker of the House — Dennis Hastert — was shoehorned into his position of power without the slightest dissent. The Speaker of the House is actually the most powerful position in the U.S. Federal Government. The Speaker has power over the public purse and as such can defund — with the proper consent of the House — any part of government that is so targeted. How then did a wrestling coach get put into such a powerful position except by a deliberate political scheme? How easy is it to manipulate a man with a background fraught with sex crimes against children—4 teenagers in his case have come forward thus far.?

Who Chose Pedophile Dennis Hastert To Be Speaker Of The House?

The world infamous Jerry Sandusky case is another blatant example of institutional neglect that was shockingly exhibited toward the unsuspecting youth involved. The whole Penn State football brand was forever tarnished because of the scandal that involved the Assistant Football Coach Jerry Sandusky and a number of university administrators who were incriminated in a deliberate cover-up. The most serious part of that investigation was never completed, however, which had to do with a much larger network of pedophiles at the university.

There is now a similar exploding scandal within the United Kingdom that has shaken the nation to its core. Each day brings forth more evidence of child sexual abuse by coaches of football clubs who had control of an athlete’s success and/or destiny in the sport.[5] This is just one more example of how common pedophiles are attracted to the child sports arena. It is a natural fit for pedophiles just as priest prey on altar boys.

Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts

Is there any doubt that the recent success by the LGBT movement to have gay scout leaders accepted by the Boy Scouts of America was a major coup against Christian America? That many corporate CEOs and Chairmen of the Board also voiced such strong and unwavering support for such a foul initiative speaks volumes. Why would the presidents of Fortune 500 companies ever get involved in a fiasco like this…unless they were ordered to.

Yes, but who has the power to push around a powerful corporate CEO? Not only do the shareholders, but the boards can exert huge pressure on the leadership, and will when they are intent on promoting an agenda like the LGBT. Never in U.S. history have so many companies embraced a fundamentally immoral set of initiatives as they have with the inclusion of the more extreme LGBT-oriented policies. These are not about civil rights for the LGBT crowd, mind you, this is about normalizing an extremely abnormal lifestyle so that it is considered equal to what is truly normal.

That the Boy Scouts of America could be taken over so quickly and completely stands as a stark testament to the raw LGBT political power that was solidly behind the takeover. And, the Scouts will NEVER be the same, as religious and respectable families all over the nation immediately removed their children from the once respected institution. Some even know that the legalization of pedophilia is right around the corner, unless We the People are vigilant.

Particularly in the wake of the pervasive RC Church pedophilia scandal was this major move for the Scouts by the pedo-promoters seen as exceedingly bold and feckless. But they did it … and apparently have gotten away with it, so determined are they to turn even the Scouts into another nationwide pedo-operation. Stunning! Truly stunning that the parents of the USA allowed such an obvious endrun to undermine the safety and well-being of their children.

Normalizing Pedophilia

Now we come to the fast growing worldwide movement to legalize pedophilia. This very serious social engineering initiative has been gaining steam for many years. It forms the very basis for many of the pedo-operations that are getting more and more bold in their criminal activities. The things that are alleged to have occurred within the Comet Ping Pong network are a perfect example of this pedo-push coming out into the open. The game of ping pong, incidentally, is a common way for a grownup to find common ground with a youngster quite quickly and without arousing suspicion.

There is no question that TPTB would like to see pedophilia legalized everywhere they work and play. Not only do they no longer want to live a secret life facing all the attendant risks associated with pedo-crimes, they would rather live in a society that fully accepted their aberrant behavior. They now appear to be so determined to impose new pedo-friendly laws on Western nations that they are getting increasingly more aggressive. Manipulating the concerned legislatures in the industrialized nations is their primary strategy.

There are very ‘good’ reasons why the world community of nations has experienced a veritable LGBTQ blitzkrieg over the second term of Obama. The LGBT movement has been quite fastidiously grown to be the most powerful political force on the planet. Only when it has exceeded a critical threshold of influence will it be unleashed to foist the normalization of pedophilia on countries everywhere. Pedophiles already make up a large percentage of LGBT adherents, and are patiently biding their time to take their unacceptable and detestable case to the wider public.

LGBT AGENDA: The Hidden Back Story Finally Exposed

There are many other hidden purposes behind the thoroughly demonic LGBT movement, but the ultimate legalization of pedophilia remains it’s most important goal. It is therefore imperative that this movement be thwarted by every means necessary. Were the pedophillic/pedophobic leaders of the World Shadow Government to get their way, societies everywhere would be conducting child sacrifices like those of the Pre-Columbian cultures like the Aztecs.

Conclusion

Quite unfortunately, the world is literally run by pedophiles and pedophobes.

For many centuries, maybe even millennia, a clandestine cabal has practiced their dark arts and sadistic rituals in the secrecy of hidden groves and dark castles.

This large group of rich and powerful leaders, wealthy and influential private citizens, desperately want to come out of the closet. With the gross liberalization that took place under President Barak Obama, they saw an unparalleled opportunity to normalize pedophilia.

The legalization of gay marriage in one country after another is a stepping stone to the passage of legislation that they hope will legalize pedophilia.

These psychologically deranged ‘VIPs’ really do not care about the children one iota. They just want numerous children available for their own sexual gratification and for other very sick and twisted purposes.

Nevertheless, their movement grows rapidly by the day because there are now enough movers and shakers in high places to further advance this societal calamity.

The pedophile crowd really does want to come out of their closets. By passing new laws, it is their sincere hope that they can sexually abuse and rape children at will. That they can torture and kill children at will.

With the acceptance of state-sponsored abortion, they already have the right to kill fetuses in the womb. So why shouldn’t children be next in line on their list of the abused and misused powerless?

Best Recommendation:

The only way that the global Pedogate operations can be terminated is for people of good will and those with a conscience to face it front on. The perps have only gotten away with so much flagrant criminality against the children because of the unwillingness of good people to acknowledge its occurrence. Even those who know all about it are either afraid or unwilling to stop it.

This collective posture of fear and apathy has been assumed for centuries, and the elites have taken advantage of the resulting inertia. However, we now live in an age where the whole planet is crisscrossed by information highways and data highways. The World Wide Web now sees data dumps done daily, some of which were responsible for changing the outcome of the U.S. presidential election—A FIRST EVER!

Therefore, the time has never been so ripe for the global outing of Pedogate. Just as We the People outed Pizzagate in a YUUUUUGE way! Truly, their (TPTB) time for comeuppance has come. Bring on the pitchforks and torches and let’s not only run them out of the capital buildings worldwide, let’s make sure they never again are in the position to harm our precious children.

Now, let’s go get ’em ! ! !

Pizzagate Citizens Investigation Cyber-conference

Submitted: December 25, 2016

State of the Nation

Special Request

This exposé is the first in a series on the American franchise known as Pizzagate, and more significantly on the global Pedogate child exploitation crime syndicate. It does not contain the hard evidence that has been sent to the Citizens Investigation Cyber-conference since the beginning of November. Much of that evidence has been sent by Pedogatevictims from around the world, family members of victims, and peripheral participants in satanic ritual child sacrifices. Much more importantly, the cyber-conference has been receiving proof of child torture and murders from former FBI agents, CIA whistleblowers, local police department officers, as well as witnesses who have been silent for years, and decades, because of how dangerous it has been to report such radioactive truth to law enforcement.

Just like WikiLeaks well timed its revelations, the time is soon coming for a massive data dump of Pedogate truth. This voluminous download of the most sensitive information available on the ongoing crime sprees against our children will take place after the critical pieces of the puzzle have been put into place. Until then, multiple copies of all evidences have been securely hidden away so that no single individual or group is operating under inordinate risk. Until that moment of release of indisputable proof, all investigators are highly encouraged to share your relevant info as inspired to. Please do not send any evidence that is so highly classified that the NSA metadata analysts will have conniptions. Above all, no matter what you choose to do in this regard, remember that for now: We are all PIZZAGATORS!

Cyber-conference email address: [email protected]

Also remember that in real unity of purpose there is great strength, and in numbers there is great protection. The CIA can’t shut down all of our websites, nor can they micromanage all of our Facebook pages or control all of our Twitter accounts. Can’t be done with any degree of efficiency or success. That’s not to say they won’t try via their bogus ‘fake news’ filter. Therefore, it is vital for each investigator to hide multiple copies of substantial evidence in any many locations as possible. Assume that they will one day erase all of your Pizzagate content form the Internet. A single false flag EMP or fake solar flare can give them a pretext by which to disappear all of your hard work concerning Pedogate.

What follows is an excellent and uncensored social network page dedicated to the research and dissemination of Pizzagatematerial. Use it and spread it around far and wide.

https://seen.life/groups/viewgroup/5120-pizzagate-pedophilia-worldwide

Author’s Note

This extended essay was written in memory of all the children who have been mercilessly sacrificed and killed by adults who are supposed to protect them. It is also written in honor of those wounded souls who carry with them every living moment the sheer horror of their childhood experiences. Lastly, but not least, this exposé has been released on the Internet in order to enlighten, edify and empower those adults who also lived through the terror and are ready to tell their story. Please know that through the telling (and mass dissemination) of your very personal testimony, that the global Pedogate operations will be shut down—forever!

Dear Pedophilia/Pedophobia Victim, please know that this unparalleled piece of revelation was really written for you. Draw strength from it. Heal from it. Grow out of your former self and use it to shine your beautiful light into a world that now needs you desperately. Especially at this critical juncture of human evolution, is your liberating truth necessary for those who are still subjected daily to such excruciating pain and suffering. Please take some time to view the following video in which one of your peers shares her very personal experience. One thousand similar testimonies will surely change the world…forever. And, especially how it is run from the very top.

VIDEO: I Was a Sex Slave to Europe’s Elite at Age 6

Editor’s Note

The preceding “Author’s Note” warrants further elucidation. From the very first moment that we heard of Pizzagate, we knew that this was the BIG one. That Pizzagate was the fuse that would help detonate the explosion of Pedogate. And so it has … in a way that has totally caught the ruling elites off guard. In point of fact, they have been so blind-sided by PizzaGate, and the ensuing global citizens investigation, that they are in a tizzy. Major MSM news platforms are now ‘forced’ to feature such pedophiles as James Alefantis justifying his every sexually explicit post and scurrilous picture, outrageous music performance and pedophilia-suggestive photo associated with Comet Ping Pong.

The critical point here is that it is Pizzagate that will ultimately take down the global power structure. It is the sordid disclosures surrounding each and every Pedogate occurring in nations large and small that will bring about the final downfall of the criminally insane cabal of psychopaths who rule the world. Yes, Pizzagatehas all the necessary elements that will prove to be their undoing.

Addendum

Pizzagate is really different from all the other scandals

Many are in awe watching Pizzagate mushroom into a global citizen’s investigation overnight. This massive research project is the product of the new form of Alt Media journalism. Pizzagateitself is also profoundly different from all the other Washington scandals. Because grave criminality is being committed against our children, it is occurring in everyone’s back yard. Just as there are now children literally swiped from their front yard in broad daylight so bold are the perps getting. In other words, there are no NIMBYs where it concerns Pizzagate. Everyone has a daughter or son, granddaughter or grandson, niece or nephew, brother or sister who is vulnerable to the dangers of such an out-of-control child exploitation enterprise. The very nature of this beast, then, has drawn everyone into figuring out how to kill it. Who would ever want such a beast roaming free — as it has for centuries — devouring children practically at will? Not In My Back Yard! Or in anyone else’s back yard either!

Sources

[1] Endless Trail of Evidence Points to a Very Guilty James Alefantis

[2] Human Meat Found in McDonald’s Meat Factory

[3] PIZZAGATE Evidence: Amanda Kleinman aka ‘Majestic Ape’ and her video “The Neutered Noel”

[4] Comet Ping Pong’s Sasha Lord Presents…? ? ?

[5] Hundreds report football abuse to police

Required Reading

The Deep Back Story to the Worldwide Pedophilia Ring

Largest Pedophile Ring in History, 70,000 Members, Heads of State, the Rats Scramble

The Franklin Coverup Scandal: The Child Sex Ring That Reached Bush/Reagan White House

Trapped inside Australia’s vast child abuse network (Part 1)

Trapped inside (Part 2): Bond University exposed

Required Viewing

Podestas, Pizza and Pedos

PIZZAGATE: The Whole Wicked Conspiracy Is Exposed

Former FBI Senior Special-Agent-In-Charge Ted Gunderson — The C.I.A. & Satanism

WARNING: Content From Marina Abramovic Live Performance Art Is Highly Objectoinable

Recommended Reading

PIZZAGATE: The Scandal That Will Take Down the Clintons, the Democratic Party and the U.S. Federal Government

PIZZAGATE: The Greatest Scandal of the Third Millennium

Washington’s Blog Correctly Connects Pizzagate to Everything That’s Wrong In The World

LGBTTTT AGENDA: Debasing American Society and Corrupting The Planetary Civilization

Personal Testimony

Mafia Wife Says Royals, Politicians, are Killing, Raping Children For Fun

15 Years Old Girl Survive Pizzagate Satanic Rituals Abuse

References

Huge Breakthrough in D.C. Pedophilia Ring

Massive Repository of Indisputable Pizzagate Evidence

The PIZZAGATE Evidence You Will NEVER See In The Mainstream Media

The Mountain of Evidence for a Massive International Pedophile Ring Protected by Police and Intelligence Agencies

Did Rudy Giuliani really post the PIZZAGATE statement and tweets?

SCOTTISH CHILDREN MURDERED IN PAEDO SNUFF FILMS (updated)

Who Did Snuff Film Maker, Torturing Paedophile And Child Murderer Peter Scully Really Work For?

For those who do not believe that there is a Cannibal Club in Los Angeles CA

NAMBLA: Yes, There Is A North American Man/Boy Love Association

Israel Becoming a ‘Refuge for Pedophiles,’ Warns Advocate for Child Sex Abuse Victims

Brilliant PIZZAGATE Satire To Send To Disbelieving Friends

Pictorial Evidence

#Pizzagate: Comet Pizza Owner James Alefantis’ Posted Hundreds of Suspicious Instagram Pictures Like These

Addendum

Excerpt from: James B. Comey: Inside Man for the Bush-Clinton Crime Family?

Special Note: The Roman Catholic Church has experienced a global pedophilia scandal over the past 60 years which was essentially run by Irish Catholic prelates. In fact, throughout the USA, the vast majority of Cardinals, Archbishops and Bishops were Americans of Irish Catholic descent. Many of them were the highest ranking clergyman in the USA such as Cardinal Bernard Law of Boston, Cardinal Roger Mahony of Los Angeles, Bishop Thomas O’Brien of Phoenix, Bishop William Murphy of Rockville Centre, Bishop John B. McCormack of Manchester, Archbishop Elden Curtiss of Omaha, Cardinal Francis George, Archbishop of Chicago and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York. The critical point here is that there is a quite profound fatal character flaw among this selected group of Vatican agents which permits the gross abuse of power and misuse of authority.* Many of these Irish Catholic leaders were protected by their Irish Catholic peers within the local District Attorney offices and other law enforcement agencies. The pedophilia sexual abuses were reported and known for decades by the concerned cities and counties and yet the law enforcement agencies of the respective jurisdictions rarely responded to the dire needs of the sexually abused children. This was often a case of Irish Catholic lawmen fiercely protecting Irish Catholic clergymen. The real face of the clandestine Irish Mafia, then, is the clergy and the lawmen who protected them for decades. What’s the point? Director Comey fits this pattern to the “T”. He protects the rich and powerful, and goes after the vulnerable like Martha Stewart.

*It is very well known in certain privileged circles throughout various American school systems, which were staffed by Irish Christian brothers and monks, that there was a multi-generational weakness for alcohol. Because so many of these religious school teachers and administrators ultimately became alcoholics, they could be very easily controlled. This was the beginning of the worldwide pedophilia scandal that has plagued the Roman Catholic Church in every nation where they did their work. The essential point here is that the more liberal the use of alcohol, the higher the incidence of pedophilia. The two always occur in tandem with each other. Once these addictions become serious enough, those involved are quite vulnerable to blackmail and bribes, as well as other coercive tactics performed to compel certain types of official misconduct.

Source: State of the Nation

Via: The Millennium Report

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!