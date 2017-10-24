10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Today on the BFP Roundtable James Corbett (corbettreport.com) talks to Sibel Edmonds (BoilingFrogsPost.com), Peter B. Collins (peterbcollins.com) and Wayne Madsen (waynemadsenreport.com) about the Hastert scandal and cover up, the history and context of this story, and the remarkable lack of public interest in the case.

SHOW NOTES:

The People’s Campaign: The Real Hastert Case- All in One Place

The REAL Hastert Scandal: Pedophilia, Drug Money and Blackmail

Senate Links to Pagegate Scandal (Madsen 2006 expose)

An Inconvenient Patriot (Vanity Fair 2005 expose)

Sibel Edmonds Deposition (2009)

This article (Pedophiles Run the Government and No One Gives a Damn) was originally published on Corbett Report and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.