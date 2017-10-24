Pedophiles Run the Government and No One Gives a Damn

Today on the BFP Roundtable James Corbett (corbettreport.com) talks to Sibel Edmonds (BoilingFrogsPost.com), Peter B. Collins (peterbcollins.com) and Wayne Madsen (waynemadsenreport.com) about the Hastert scandal and cover up, the history and context of this story, and the remarkable lack of public interest in the case.
SHOW NOTES:
The People’s Campaign: The Real Hastert Case- All in One Place
The REAL Hastert Scandal: Pedophilia, Drug Money and Blackmail
Senate Links to Pagegate Scandal (Madsen 2006 expose)
An Inconvenient Patriot (Vanity Fair 2005 expose)
Sibel Edmonds Deposition (2009)
David Icke has been saying this for decades and has been considered by many to be crazy.