PizzaGate Breakthrough: ROTHSCHILD and CTR’s David Brock Had Social Ties w/ Jimmy Comet!

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By David Seaman

If there’s nothing to PizzaGate, why have researchers found an image on Jimmy Comet’s Instagram of him at a private book party with Lady Lynn Rothschild—one of Hillary’s strongest backers in elite circles—and David Brock, creator of troll shop Correct The Record and propagandist establishment rag Media Matters. Although this proves nothing, we now know that “Jimmy Comet” of PizzaGate fame, at the least, had social relations with Lady Rothschild and Brock. That is unusual; why is a random pizza shop owner hanging with Rothschilds and longtime Clinton insiders like Brock? Some have found the trolling against PizzaGate researchers to be almost identical to Correct The Record’s flavor of attack during the election, rather than being an attack sourced back to any state-sponsored entity. Why would a random pizza shop, maligned by “Internet trolls,” have the resources for a national Correct The Record counter-campaign? It doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Via Free Thought Project: ’Buried in thousands of the former Secretary of State’s emails sent via her personal server, are intimations of her close relationship with the infamous Rothschild banking family and hints for a potential Rockefeller-State partnership.

Lynn Forester de Rothschild wrote an email on April 18, 2010, in which she tells Hillary she would “love to catch up” — and “I remain your loyal adoring pal.” Clinton responds “let’s make that happen,” and signs her response, “Much love, H.”

On September 23, 2010, Clinton emailed Lynn Forester de Rothschild (an email chain marked by heavy redaction) saying, “I was trying to reach you to tell you and Teddy that I asked Tony Blair to go to Israel as part of our full court press on keeping the Middle East negotiations going …”’

Read more at http://thefreethoughtproject.com/sear…

Primary source bona fides-

https://www.wikileaks.org/clinton-ema…

Follow- https://gab.ai/d_seaman

Support- https://paypal.me/DavidSeaman

Backup- https://vimeo.com/davidseaman

Newsletter: http://bit.ly/2d2SQpm

https://www.patreon.com/davidseaman

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!