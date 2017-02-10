Pizzagate Is Much Bigger Than Anyone Knows and It Is About to Explode

78 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dave Hodges

What do we as parents do when key public officials, large corporations as well as powerful governmental institutions become the key players in both stealing and sexually abusing our children? In my years of investigating these heinous crimes against humanity, I have learned that many in the global elite do not view the abduction and sexual abuse of our children to be a crime. Our children are merely the sexual toys for many of the world’s elite whether they be associated with the royal family of England, the Bush family, Dyncorps, Wachovia Wells Fargo, Blackwater (now Academi) or HSBC bank.

Yesterday, marked the Super Bowl. the largest child-sex-trafficking event in the World. And the FBI and the NFL do almost nothing to prevent this from happening. Why? It isn’t because they don’t have the resources to stop it. It is because of how high up this conspiracy goes and law enforcement does not want to lose thir jobs, or worse.

I have interviewed experts which have detailed stories of how our children are abducted by the various state run CPS’ and then trafficked into sex rings which in turn service such events as the Super Bowl. As recently as three months ago, the FBI busted a child sex trafficking ring associated with a recent Super Bowl in New York City. The corporate controlled media reported the bust as if the problem was now solved. There are dozens of such sex rings who steal children, in one form or another, and then prostitute these children to various Super Bowl functions. Many times, these children are exploited right under the noses of NFL security and local authorities because it’s good for business.

The following paragraphs will detail how pervasive and murderous are thse global elite child sex rings.

Jerry Sandusky: Penn State

Most Americans think that when former Penn State football coach, Jerry Sandusky, received a 30 to 60 prison term after being found guilty on 45 counts of the sexual exploitation of minors, that the case was closed. And that is what the global elite controlled sex trafficking industry with their allies in the corporate controlled media would have the public believe.

Sandusky was first accused of sexual abuse of a minor in 1999. The case was investigated by local police, referred to Centre County’s District Attorney, Ray Gricar, who refused to press charges despite the fact that the mother of the alleged victim had voicemail tapes and tape recordings of Sandusky and her son and their sexually explicit conversations. However, at a later time, the formerly rejected case, as well as other Sandusky victims resurfaced in 2005 and Gricar reopened his investigation. Shortly thereafter, on his day off, Gricar went missing and has body has never been found. His laptop was found in a nearby creek, but none of the data could be retrieved according to the FBI investigative report.

Former Congressman Frank Wolf

Frank Wolf, former Congressman of the 10th District in Virginia, was on the warpath against human trafficking until the forces of pedophilia joined forces and defeated this multi-term Congressman. In my estimation, Frank Wolf is lucky be alive. Wolf’s chief child-sex investigator is not alive and he died under very mysterious circumstances. The following is a quote from Wolf’s former Congressional website whichhas now been scrubbed.

“Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. Not only is it an affront to human dignity, but it is an insidious criminal enterprise. Approximately 800,000 people are trafficked across international borders each year, according to the U.S. State Department. This figure does not include the thousands who are trafficked annually within countries, including the United States. While the hidden nature of trafficking makes reliable numbers difficult to come by, we do know traffickers prey on the most vulnerable. Traffickers can make hundreds of thousands of dollars a year selling women and children, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Polaris Project, one of the leading anti-trafficking organizations in the country…”

There are some additional items of note:

The deceased child-sex-trafficking investigator, working for Wolf, lived in the same apartment complex as State Department employee, Monika Wesolowski. The investigator’s daughter used to play with Monika’s son, Dylan. In my estimation, this linked Monika with an interest in child-sex-trafficking because of this relationship. This relationship put her on the list. I can say, without hestitation, this relationship had nothing to do with trafficking. However, that is apparently what “others” think and this has, in my estimation, provided the impetus to go after Monika. Virginia CPS stole her child on unproven charges of abuse. After The Common Sense Show raised over $40,000 she was able to defeat Virginia’s Department of Family Services and Dylan was returned to his mother. This action was motivated by her relationship with Wolr’s chief investigator. Monika recently contacted me because she was experiencing extreme workplace harassment and was in fear of losing her job and possibly her life because she supported Donald Trump. She was merely seeking advice from me on how to proceed. She said the magic words during the course of our investigation. A woman from Saudi Arabia is in charge of what content goes into current State Department brochures regarding child-sex-trafficking. Foreign examples of this heinous activity is prominently displayed in these brochures. However, nothing is mentioned about domestic child-sex-trafficking in the current literature. This got my immediate attention. The Saudi employee, according to Monika, frequently travels to Saudi Arabia. Her actions constitute objuscation of the truth of what really happens with sex-trafficking inside the United States. Given what has surfaced in Wikileaks, this should raise red flags if this is all true and I have come to believe that it is. Monika is facing a termination hearing today for violation of the Hatch Act. What was her crime? She displayed President Trumps photo on her desk following the election. Yet, this same person who controls content on sex-trafficking brochures for the State Department, according to Monika, was passing petitions around , following the election, which advocated for overthrowing the election process, with impunity. This is a political move designed to shut her up. The morning after Monika contacted me and we discussed her case related to the Saudi employee and the sex-trafficking brochures, she was stalked by a man both in the morning and evening. As we have discovered, his vehicle was rented by the Feds and their a is a block which prevents the police from identifying the perpetrator and what government agency rented the van. The trigger for this harassment was not the placing of a Trump photo on her desk. It was the discovery that she had mentioned the magic words, child-sex-trafficking. The harassment continues. Monika, out of fear, cancelled her appearance on my show last night after she discovered that someone had entered her apartment and tampered with her prescription medication. My two previous interviews with Monika can be heard here and here.

This is Pizzagate related as well.

Pizzagate and the State Department

As a result of my two interviews with Monika, the trees got shaken. Several Federal employees fell out and have contacted me. They are all in fear of their lives, but they are unaminous in that they want something done. Along these lines, I had a conversation with two Federal employees over the weekend. They informed me that State Department Diplomatic Pouches are used to transport children without fear of investigation or discovery. This is what Joseph Kennedy did when he was the ambassador to England. He smuggled Irish Whiskey into the US and sold it to Al Capone. Both of these Federal employees told me that these are CIA operations and can involve, but not always, the use of C-140 planes. This is an international operation.

Pizzagate

I am convinced that a Pizzagate of sorts, has been in operation for a very long time. Whether it is Nick Bryant of the Franklin Scandal or the work of the late Nancy Schaefer and the late head of the LA FBI office, Ted Gunderson, this enterprise has always been with us.

More from former Congressmen, Frank Wolf:

Click here to read about gang members indicted for racketeering, sex trafficking, robbery, cocaine distribution, and multiple acts of violence.” End quote from Congressman Wolf’s former website.

Click here to read about the sentencing of the owner of an Annandale-based massage parlor to 30 months in prison for transporting women to work as prostitutes and laundering the proceeds from the illegal activity.

These are only the foot soldiers. The real power behind this remains hidden, until now.

Conclusion

I interviewed Doug Hagmann and his revelations related to Pizzagate point to some of the leaders who are “protesting” President Trump. I am compiling information related to Doug’s interview and I will be publishing both the interview and the written content shortly.

Names of Congressmen are surfacing in relationship to this phenomenon. Names that also appear as members of front organizations for the Communist Party and the Muslim Brotherhood.

I have also come to believe that Comey was retained as FBI director because he knows where are the bodies are buried, so to speak.

This is going to be a wild ride. The revelations, to date, have been narrow. This is about to change.

This article (Pizzagate Is Much Bigger Than Anyone Knows and It Is About to Explode) was originally published on The Common Sense Show and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.