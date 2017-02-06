Pizzagate, Symbolism, & Secret Societies

21 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Join The Higherside Chats podcast, with host Greg Carlwood as he and returning guest, Marty Leeds, talk Pizzagate, symbolism and secret societies.

By Higherside Chats

While we may differ on our perspective of the reality that surrounds us, there is one thing we know for certain: there is a sophisticated code baked right in. Today’s guest, Marty Leeds helps us to decipher what this intricate web of encoded message may mean in our grand reality and understanding of self.

2:29 Marty begins by discussing the crazy landscape we are navigating, otherwise known as current events. While we find ourselves in the heart of the historic Pizzagate investigation, researchers have caught themselves in the cross hairs of the “fake news” agenda. Marty reveals his reasons for leaving prominent social media sites, such as Facebook, and how the witch hunt has affected researchers far and wide.



7:20 Greg and Marty dive deeper into the Pizzagate pool, by discussing the some of the more disturbing aspects discovered. As Marty explains, the lewd and lascivious online behavior of many people connected to this scandal should be enough to open a criminal investigation. Couple this with the crackdown on Pizzagate researchers, the obvious subculture built around this abuse, and the government’s involvement through programs such as Project Monarch, the effects are frightening.

17:03 Marty addresses the rumors of a possible Pizzagate investigation under the new Trump administration. He also examines the corrupted political power structure put into place by Washington elites, and whether Trump can deliver on is promise to “drain the swamp” or if instead, he can be implicated in some dark conspiracies himself.



24:42 With a background in the occult and symbolism, Marty is the ideal guest to divulge the details and patterns in Pizzagate. Marty also analyzes the infamous John Podesta photo, and explains the importance behind the fish and number fourteen on his palms.



29:20 Segueing from Pizzagate to his latest book, “Pi & The English Alphabet: Vol. 3”, Greg discusses the foundation of Marty’s work: Gematria and the English alphabet. He also describes it’s significance to the Podesta photo, the number 322 and the Skull & Bones logo.



37:19 Continuing with their conversation about the Skull & Bones logo, Marty details the importance of the use of the femur bone, it’s connection to astro-theology and Sagittarius. Marty also reveals the Masonic connection to the apron, the historic use of it throughout several cultures and it’s symbolism.



46:20 From the paradigm of divine creation seen in examples such as the Fibonacci code and the Golden Ratio, to the nefarious corruption and archon control we actively attempt to subvert, the horizon seems tough to navigate. Marty walks through his take on the the extreme contrasts peppered throughout our reality.

A few valuable resources from the episode:

Truthstream Media’s video “This is How They Are Shutting Down the Alternative Media Online”: https://www.youtube.c om/watch?v=QFaroi2fMPg

New York Times’ article addressing their lack of journalistic integrity post-election: https://www.nyt imes.com/2016/11/13/us/electio ns/to-our-readers-from-the- publisher-and-executive-editor .html

Marty’s interview with Tracy Tyman: https://www.youtube.com /watch?v=G0QDDQG991gPoynter’s International

Fact Checking: http://www.poynter.o rg/about-the-international-fac t-checking-network/

CYSPA: http://www.cyspa.eu/default.a spx?page=home

Greg’s interview with David Seaman: http://thehighersidechats.com/ david-seaman-pizzagate-podesta -pedophile-ring/

Marty’s “De-occulting of John Podesta” video: https://www.youtube.com /watch?v=9YxaCrxDrxo

The classic Skull & Bones photo: http://www.bibliotecapleyades. net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol _skullbones05.htm

Frank C. Higgins’ book “Apron: It’s Traditions, History and Secret Significances” : https://www.amazon.com/Apron -Traditions-History-Secret- Significances/dp/1564594181/ ref=sr_1_9?s=books&ie=UTF8& qid=1485298819&sr=1-9

Timothy Hogan’s book “Revelation of the Holy Grail”: https://www.amazon.com/Revelat ion-Holy-Grail-Chevalier- Emerys/dp/0615158781

Marty’s video about the Preamble to the Constitution: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=LmXsRnTcxU4

Karen Straughan’s video on Anit-Suffragette Movement: https://www. avoiceformen.com/a-voice-for- men/karen-straughan- presentation-to-the- international-conference-on- mens-issues-2014- womenagainstfeminism/

Want more Marty Leeds? Check out his website: http://www. martyleeds33.com/ and his Youtube channel: https://www.youtube. com/user/martyleeds33

Want to hear more THC? Become a plus member and gain access to the additional hour as well as the THC forums! If you want to stay connected to The Higherside Chats, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, check out our YouTube channel, find us on Reddit, or review us on iTunes. Thanks for the support, and until next time.

This article (Pizzagate, Symbolism, & Secret Societies) was originally published on Higherside Chats and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.