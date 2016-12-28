Queen to step down as patron from 25 organisations before 91st birthday

32 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Queen Elizabeth II will now pass on patronages to other members of the royal family

By Heather Saul

The Queen is to step down as Patron of a number of organisations and charities before her 91st birthday, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Queen Elizabeth II will now pass on patronages from organisations including the Holocaust Day Memorial Trust, NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children), Barnardo’s and Save the Children UK to other members of the royal family.

The Palace said in a statement: “At the end of the Queen’s 90th birthday year, Her Majesty will step down as patron from a number of national organisations. Her Majesty will continue to serve as patron to hundreds of charities and institutions but will now share this work with her family. Many of the organisations listed below already have other members of the Royal Family as vice-patrons or presidents, which will ensure a smooth transition.

“This decision follows the example set by the Duke of Edinburgh who resigned from a number of patronages on the occasion of his 90th birthday in 2011.”

The Queen is currently a patron of more than 600 charities and will continue her work with these organisations, according to the Palace.

Queen Elizabeth is now the longest reigning living monarch in the world after the death of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej in October.

Source: The Independent

h/t: Simon Parkes

