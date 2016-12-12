Real Life #Pizzagate Authorities Arrest 51 In Child Sex Ring, Lawmakers Included

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jack Burns

As the old expression goes “there’s a special place in hell” for pedophiles. But hell for some infants, toddlers, children, and teenagers might be a little country called Norway. That’s because the country just seized the largest amount of child pornography in the country’s history! A whopping 150 terabytes were confiscated, the equivalent of over 35,000 child-porn DVDs!

The search began when one 22-year-old man was being investigated for having sex with a 14-year-old. The investigation led to the man’s cell phone, where authorities quickly realized he had been in contact with other suspected child rapists. The network of rapists led the Norwegian authorities to create a team of 25 officers, from various departments, to work together on the ever-expanding case called “Operation Darkroom.”

According to The Nordic Page, “The material has led to charges of sexual intercourse and rape of children from infancy to 15 years, serious trafficking and production, storage and sharing of material depicting sexual abuse of children, and luring of children to show off or sending nude photos or masturbate over the internet. Police also found examples of offenders who have planned atrocities against their own children with other men.”

The investigation quickly led to arrests of, “51 people, all men, are so far involved in the case. 24 of them come from Hordaland and Sogn og Fjordane. 26 come from other areas of Norway, from Southeast to Finnmark in the north. Among the accused offenders, there is also one Swedish national. Two politicians, one Labor politician from Oslo and a former national Progress Party (FrP) politician from Eastern Norway are involved in the case.” One is also a kindergarten teacher, and four of the 51 arrested were perpetrators in the video evidence collected.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said of the arrests, “I think this is incredibly painful. It is painful to hear and see stories about abuse against young babies, and the fantasies of abuse against young children. You do not need to be a mother to think that this is painful to hear, all people with empathy and contact with young children know that this type of abuse leaves marks for life, says Solberg.”

While it doesn’t appear that the Norwegian media has been in any way dismissive of the operation and the charges involving high-level government officials, the same cannot be said of the American mainstream media. Throughout the first and second weeks of December, since the mainstream media first reported that Edgar Maddison Welch, of Salisbury, N.C., fired a shot inside the Comet Ping Pong Pizzaria in Washington, DC, the mainstream media has been declaring the so-called child-sex “Pizzagate” child-sex ring, a false conspiracy theory based on lies.

Welch was reportedly searching for child-sex slaves inside Comet Ping Pong based on stories he’d read online involving pedophilia and the Washington elite. Ironically, and without any real investigative, Chris Hanson style journalism being conducted, the mainstream media and its pundits have declared all the claims found in the conspiracy theory to be false, lies constructed by “fake news”. In fact, The Washington Post simply declared, “None of them were true.” That may, indeed, be the case. But if it can happen in Norway, with Norwegian lawmakers, it can certainly happen in the United States, and all such claims must be investigated thoroughly by properly trained police officers with the tools necessary to uncover such deviant sex crimes involving children. We applaud the Norwegian authorities for being unafraid, vigilant, and thorough in their investigations of child-sex rings. May justice be swift.

Source: The Free Thought Project

