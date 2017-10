14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Melissa Dykes, Truthstream Media

Notice the word “hope”… P.S. – This video isn’t actually about Corey Feldman. If his intentions are bad, then that’s on him in one of the worst ways he’ll have to live and die with, but what if there’s an unintended ripple effect? What if this helps other child actors come forward? What if something good finally happens?? It can’t be ignored forever. At least people are finally talking about it.