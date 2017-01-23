Recommended Resources for Those Researching #PedoGate and Mind Control Experiments

Cathy O’Brien, Andy Peron, Dave Marrow, James Casbolt, Cathi Morgan, Brice Taylor
By WildCat
The Andy Pero Story Project Superman – Mind Control Experiments
- project superman mind control and the montauk projects PDF http://archive.li/px85R
- https://youtu.be/2TmKHLYUo00
Cathy O’Brien Trance formation America
- tranceformation_america PDF
- audiobook youtube
Fritz Springmeier
RELATED: The 13 Satanic Bloodlines that Rule the World
Be Wise as serpents.. https://files.acrobat.com/a/preview/a7a34de5-4893-412a-a417-50212f566410
http://whale.to/b/springmeier9.html
Dave Marrow
- Satanic Ritual Abuse: The Orkney Story https://spidercatweb.blog/2015/11/03/satanic-ritual-abuse-the-orkney-story/ http://archive.li/mxNYR
- Raddery for “emotionally disturbed” children, Findhorn, Orkney, Savile, Military & Kitezh https://spidercatweb.blog/2016/10/25/raddery/ http://archive.li/Kb2x7
James Casbolt MI6 Buried Alive
- https://spidercatweb.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/james-casbolt-mi6-buried-alive.pdf
- audiobook youtube
Bases 24 Background to James Casbolt
Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8
- Super Soldier Michael Prince “aka James Casbolt” Project IBIS
- The Life And Times Of James Casbolt / Michael Prince
Cathi Morgan MK Ultra in Britain
Session 2 Part 1 | Session 2 Part 2 | Session 2 part 3
Brice Taylor
- Thanks for the memories PDF
- Brice Taylor & Ted Gunderson – MKULTRA Mind Control Revealed Duration: 2:02:17
Source: Where is the Outrage?Cabal Exposed Archive