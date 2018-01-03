Saudi Princess Reveals Elites Participate in Sex and Sex Slavery with Underage Girls

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Saudi Arabia: Prince Al Waleed bin Talal’s ex wife, Princess Aidan, confided to French newspaper, LeMonde, that the ruling House of Saud secretly engages in sexual slavery, in addition to buying or renting children for sex from impoverished areas in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Djibouti, Somalia, Nigeria, Romania, and Bulgaria. Princess Aidan is the ex-wife of the Saudi Prince, Al Waleed bin Talal, who recently was arrested in the anti-corruption purges in the country. She said those who accuse others of corruption and money laundering are in fact highly corrupted themselves. — G. Edward Griffin, Need to Know (author of The Creature from Jekyll Island)

Children of Sri Lanka, other countries traded as sex slaves: Saudi Princess

Saudi Princess Amira Bint Aidan Bin Nayef has revealed that children, especially the orphans, from countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Djibouti, Somalia, Nigeria, Romania and Bulgaria had been bought and rented as sex slaves in Saudi, Dhaka Tribune reported on Sunday.

Giving exclusive statements to the French Newspaper Le Monde, she has said slavery in Saudi Arabia had different forms, but it was done in secrecy and permitted only among the primary beneficiaries of the princes of the House of Saud.

Princes Aidan is the ex-wife of the Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, who was recently arrested in scope of the anti-corruption purges in the country.

She said those who accuse others of corruption and money laundering are in fact highly corrupted themselves.

Russian online news portal Fort Russ has reported quoting Aidan’s interview on Le Monde that the corrupted had turned the city of Jeddah into a slave market where underage girls are being exploited for sex parties involving drug and alcohol abuse.

Princes Aidan said that one of the main reasons why this keeps going on was that the members of the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (Saudi Sharia police) tend to keep away from the matter, fearing they might lose their jobs, should they intervene.

The newspaper quoted the princess as saying that a Hallowen event was recently held in Jeddah, and which was attended by 150 people, including employees of the consulates.

The scene had been like a typical nightclub anywhere outside the Kingdom, with available wines, dancing couples in fancy costumes and a DJ.

Bint Aidan said the children become the property of those who buy them and are not allowed to leave without permission.

Even the Asian maids who come to work often find themselves in a kind of slave-like position. Young girls are divided into smaller groups and exploited for immoral acts.

Trafficking of white women and exploiting them for sexual practices is also relatively common, the article said.

This article (Saudi Princess Reveals Elites Participate in Sex and Sex Slavery with Underage Girls) was originally published on Sri Lanka Daily Mirror and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via G. Edward Griffin’s Need to Know.

Continues…

Saudi Princess’ tell-all includes Bangladeshi children traded as sex slaves

Orgies with underage girls, heavy drug and alcohol abuse

Dhaka Tribune

Saudi Princess Amira Bint Aidan Bin Nayef went on a rampage against the ruling Saudi regime in her exclusive statements to the French newspaper Le Monde, saying slavery in Saudi Arabia has different forms, but it is done in secrecy and permitted only among the primary beneficiaries of the princes of the House of Saud.

She mentioned one of the most repulsive things: buying and renting the children, especially the orphans, from countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Djibouti, Somalia, Nigeria, Romania and Bulgaria. According to Aidan, the ex-wife of the Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, who was recently arrested in scope of the anti-corruption purges in the country, those who accuse others of corruption and money laundering, are in fact highly corrupted themselves. Russian online newsportal Fort Russ reports quoting Aden’s interview on Le Monde, the princess said they’ve turned the city of Jeddah into a slave market where underage girls are being exploited for noisy sex parties involving drug and alcohol abuse. She said that one of the main reasons why this keeps going on is that the members of the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (Saudi Sharia police) tend to keep away from the matter, fearing they might lose their jobs, should they intervene. The newspaper quoted the princess as saying that a Hallowen event was recently held in Jeddah, and which was attended by 150 people, including employees of the consulates. The scene was like a typical nightclub anywhere outside the Kingdom, with available wines, dancing couples in fancy costumes, and a DJ. Bint Aidan said the price of smuggled liquor in the country is very high. For instance, the price of the Smirnoff vodka is $400, sometimes forcing party organisers to refill the original bottles with a local wine called Siddiqui. The children become the property of those who buy them and are not allowed to leave without permission. Even the Asian maids who come to work often find themselves in a kind of slave-like position. Young girls are divided into smaller groups and exploited for immoral acts. Trafficking of white women and exploiting them for sexual practices is also relatively common.

This article (Saudi Princess’ tell-all includes Bangladeshi children traded as sex slaves) was originally published on Dhaka Tribune and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via The Millennium Report.