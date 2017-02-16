State, local and federal agents execute warrants at Alderman’s PIZZA businesses

29 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Just another “Pizzagate” coincidence, or something more?

By Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH–Ward 8 Alderman Thomas Katsiantonisand two businesses he operates are under investigation by local, state and federal authorities.

Although the search warrants have been sealed, Young said it is a financial investigation.Associate Attorney General Jane Young confirmed on Feb. 14 that authorities executed warrants at four locations in Manchester. Three businesses – Zoey’s Pizza on Candia Road,Grand Slam Pizza on Mammoth Road, andTommy K’s on Brown Avenue. The latter two businesses are owned by Katsiantonis, an alderman and NH State Rep. Young also confirmed that a warrant was also issued for Katsiantonis’ residence at 45 Glen Bloom Drive in Manchester.

“We’ve been working with a number of agencies throughout this investigation,” Young said Tuesday. “And our investigation has been ongoing for a number of months. It’s anticipated to continue for several weeks if not several months.”

Young said the search warrants are an initial step in the investigation. No arrests have been made “at this juncture,” Young said.

Mayor Ted Gatsas was not aware of the investigation prior to Tuesday, according to his assistant, Samantha Piatt, who released the following statement from Gatsas late Tuesday:

“I am deeply concerned about the events that have unfolded today with Alderman Katsiantonis. I am monitoring the situation and will continue to do so.”

Ward 8 constituents with immediate issues should contact one of the at-large aldermen, Dan O’Neil or Joe Kelly Levasseur, or contact the mayor directly, according to Piatt.

Katsiantonis was elected to the Board of Aldermen in 2011. A democrat, he is serving his sixth term as a New Hampshire State Rep, and sits on the State-Federal Relations, and Veterans Affairs committees. According to the NH General Court website, Katsiantonis has not been present for a roll call vote since Jan. 4, 2017, and missed the last 19 votes this session, where he is listed as “not voting/not excused.”

In 2016 he voted 23 times out of 235 roll call votes between Jan. 6 and June 16, for which the majority of the votes he is also listed as “not voting/not excused.”

This article (State, local and federal agents execute warrants at Alderman's PIZZA businesses) was originally published on Manchester Ink Link

Continues from The Millennium Report…

Huge Development Could Unravel Pedogate Criminal Conspiracy

The Start of Actual #PizzaGate Arrests? Search Warrant Executed

Is This the Actual Start of Real Arrests Regarding #PizzaGate? Search Warrant Executed

By Titus Frost

Is Alderman Thomas Katsiantonis I now officially will refer to as “Pedo Kats” the first pending arrest to be seen in this #PizzaGate scandal? Here I believe we have the first potential arrest of a potentially directly connected low level individual. Will they offer him a deal to get “Pedo Kats” to testify against others that are higher up and involved? That would make a lot of sense to me. They just executed a search warrant on his businesses.

This “Pedo Kats” individual ran three businesses all of them Pizza Shops. The Pedo Pizza Shops are “Zoey’s Pizza”, “Grand Slam Pizza”, and “Tommy K’s”. All of them were located in Manchester, NH. According to the Article:

“Katsiantonis was elected to the Board of Aldermen in 2011. A democrat, he is serving his sixth term as a New Hampshire State Rep, and sits on the State-Federal Relations, and Veterans Affairs committees. According to the NH General Court website, Katsiantonis has not been present for a roll call vote since Jan. 4, 2017, and missed the last 19 votes this session, where he is listed as “not voting/not excused.” Source

Search Warrant Executed for a Financial Investigation

The search warrant is sealed and it does not say what they were searching “Pedo Kats” businesses for. Just says a financial investigation. Take that as you will.

Another Article on This Search Warrant Conducted: https://www.thenationalherald.com/150643/federal-investigation-manchester-alderman-thomas-katsiantonis/

Images of Katsiantonis With Obama and Hillary Clinton:

It seems that Mr. Katsiantonis is directly connected to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Considering the many connections between Hillary Clinton, the Podesta’s and Obama to now known pedophiles and suspected persons of interest in this #PizzaGate Case. I think this is the first search warrant that may lead to an arrest in the #PizzaGate scandal of a low level person to allow them to nail the rest of these psychopaths. However that is just a theory, what do you the readers think?

Image 1 Katsiantonis with Hillary Clinton:

Image 2 Katsiantonis with Barack Obama:

This article (Huge Development Could Unravel Pedogate Criminal Conspiracy) was originally published by Titus Frost