Where are the thousands of missing children in America?

23 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



THOUSANDS OF MISSING, TORTURED, AND MURDERED CHILDREN USED BY THE CRIMINAL CABAL

By AIM4truth

Citizens are preparing to march on Washington on March 25. They are there to speak up for the future of thousands of children that the criminal cabal has commoditized for their wars, their pleasures, their control over others, and their pathetic ideas of obtaining immortality. We are protesting law enforcement, Congress, and the judiciary for not arresting and indicting these heinous criminals.

The AMERICAN INTELLIGENCE MEDIA has prepared a compendium of articles to provide protestors with the deep and thorough intelligence they need to protest in a productive way. As we see more intelligence in the field, we will update this compendium–so check back regularly for updates.

Unlike the George Soros’ activists groups who haven’t a clue why they are protesting (except for the memes and slogans provided to them once they are hired to protest), the people who will be protesting on March 25 will be able to give details galore. Please be an engaged citizen and send this report to all you can, especially to your congressional representatives and elected officials. Let them know that the people mean business!

AIM4TRUTH!

TRUMP BUSTS 1,500 PEDOPHILES — MEDIA KEEPS SILENT

March 10, 2016 – The mainstream media (MSM) has kept silent as President Donald Trump in his first two months of office has overseen the arrests of more than 1,500 pedophiles, almost four times more than the 400 pedophiles arrested under President Obama in all of 2014. Recent arrest reports showthat more than 1,500 sexual predators were busted for their involvement in child sex-trafficking rings in the United States since January 20, the day Donald Trump was inaugurated. A joint report by the Department of Justice and FBI reveals that for the entire year 2014, President Obama oversaw only 400 similar arrests.

Feds Would Rather Drop a Child Porn Case Than Give Up a Tor Exploit

March 10, 2016 – The Department of Justice filed a motion in Washington State federal court on Friday to dismiss its indictment against a child porn site. It wasn’t for lack of evidence; it was because the FBI didn’t want to disclose details of a hacking tool to the defense as part of discovery. Evidence in United States v. Jay Michaud hinged at least in part on information federal investigators had gathered by exploiting a vulnerability in the Tor anonymity network.

PIZZAGATE / PEDOGATE PROTEST IN WASHINGTON, DC SET FOR MARCH 25, 2017

March 9, 2017 – Citizens are planning to march on Washington to show their disgust with law enforcement, Congress, and the judiciary for not enforcing the rule of law against pedophilia and human trafficking.

Please feel free to email all hard and/or circumstantial evidence to the following address: [email protected]. Also, please read and disseminate the following post as it captures just how HUGE PIZZAGATE really is. This is it folks! This is the one we’ve all been waiting for.

Feb 18, 2017 – While the satanic powers within Deep State may have blownPizzagate wide open for purposes of exerting even more power over their minions, perhaps the Highest Power is using the unprecedented revelations to save the child victims, as well as to shut down the global control mechanism (i.e. Pedogate) altogether.

Jan 21, 2017 – In 2016, the largest pedophile ring ever discovered was exposed by the FBI(source) coincidentally after Anthony Weiner’s laptop was seized. Mainstream media hardly spoke of it and in fact even covered it up. CNN would rather publish real news, such as Donald Trump eating KFC with a fork. We are here to do their jobs. Pizzagate is a joint investigation between citizens and law enforcement to expose child sex trafficking around the world.”

Jan 6, 2017 – Two major happenings have just taken place. First, the infamous KILL ROOM built by Comet Ping Pong’s James Alefantis was located with absolute precision. The following video breaks it all down. VIDEO: #PIZZAGATE – KILL ROOM FOUND! Then, the investigator who did the excellent P.I. work made contact with Alefantis and was subsequently threatened along with the life of his mother (and family). The video below has recorded the entire affair with email chains and other testimony. VIDEO: #PIZZAGATE – BREAKING: Alefantis threatens to murder researcher!

Jan 6, 2017 -The worldwide Pizzagate Citizens Investigation has been in a bit of a doldrums these past couple of weeks. Most of us, however, knew it was just a matter of time before the investigation broke wide open. And so it has. Two major happenings have just taken place. First, the infamous KILL ROOM built by Comet Ping Pong’s James Alefantis was located with absolute precision. The following video breaks it all down.

Dec 26, 2016 – Pizzagate is just one of many Pedogates occurring around the world at this very moment. As the title indicates, “Pizzagate Represents Only a Single American Franchise Within a Worldwide Child Trafficking Operation Known As Pedogate“. The most critical point here is that Pizzagate is the lynchpin that is inextricably connected to all the other Pedogates. Because it represents the child exploitation operation in the nation’s capital and related power centers, its outing has the capacity to expose the whole bloody child abuse culture. Yes, Pizzagate is that prominently configured within the world-wide Pedogate scandal. It’s not the grand-daddy like the Brussels Pedogate, but it involves a Who’s Who of American society and especially the political class.

Dec 25, 2016 -The Internet is now overwhelmed by misinformation, disinformation and false information about the Washington, D.C. scandal known primarily as Pizzagate. This alarming report has been prepared to provide both the global context and additional perspective for concerned people throughout the entire planetary civilization. Pedogate is going on practically everywhere.

Dec 11, 2016 – PIZZAGATE: The Truth Is Out There. You just need to search a little. What follows are two excellent videos on a past PIZZAGATE known as the Franklin Scandal and Cover-up.

Dec 8, 2016 -TPTB simply will not permit such an investigation to take place, as it would mean the end of their primary control mechanism of the Global Control Matrix. The entire leadership of the World Shadow Government would end up exposed and in prison…for life, if not given capital punishment were the truth to be told. Hence, those righteous agents and middle managers in the FBI, who deign to reveal the PIZZAGATE facts to the public, do so on pain of death.

Dec 8, 2016 – Law enforcement authorities and online “Urban Dictionary” resources have identified the specific terms we just mentioned – pizza, cheese, sauce, pasta, et cetera – as code words for child sex trafficking. Code words allow people engaging in illegal activities to have a cover story in the event that their communications are discovered. A simple, much less serious example of code-speak would be a college student referring to a bag of weed as a “book”, such as when talking on the phone or in an email about it. People engaging in criminal activities have always been aware of surveillance, and use code terms to avoid getting caught, or at least reduce the risk.

Dec 3, 2016 – The following text is taken from an alleged Comet Ping Pong computer app instruction and marketing sheet screenshot discovered today by a youtuber. I have no way of knowing whether this is a hoax or not, but refer to his video below for more information about this sickening “App”. If it is not a hoax, four little girls died, and 5 are probably still retained for future torture.

Dec 3, 2016 – I’ve created this blog to share the information 4chan has collectively gathered and researched about a suspected pedophilia and human trafficking ring that we seem to have uncovered existing within our DC politicians and the elite class.

Nov 30, 2016 – The Pizzagate scandal is the latest news to be broken by Wikileaks. It’s real. It’s disgusting. It’s criminal. It’s nothing more than predatory pedophiles in high positions using code words for ordering a pizza to refer to wanting to engage a child in sex, and it looks like Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager’s brother was right in the middle of it, along with Thalemic Spirit Cooking advocate Marina Abromovic. Now, many web sites and social media are being censored for reporting on the subject.

Nov 29, 2016 – PIZZAGATE: The Most Important Video Exposé on the Internet Today.

Nov 29, 2016 -Andrew Breitbart left an eerie message about John Podesta before he died: Podesta was the GATEKEEPER to a secret world the average person knows little about. It has to do with child trafficking among elite circles, and Hillary’s “33,000” emails may be the tip of the iceberg into a massive crime syndicate. C. Ervana has discovered new Wikileaks from a “global intelligence” firm called Stratfor that unveil bizarre and disturbing details: that the firm is closely linked to Hillary and appears to be involved in trafficking.

Nov 29, 2016 – James Comey: why did he call up Hillary’s investigation again? James wasn’t serious about Hillary’s case at all. The whole thing was a façade, a lie meant to distract from what really happened the night of November 6. All that ran across media headlines was that Hillary was exonerated from her email scandal again, that Anthony Wiener and Huma’s 650,000 emails revealed nothing substantial but as it turns out the whole story was a distraction.

Nov 29, 2016 – By now, the disturbing story of #Pizzagate and its ongoing investigation is spreading like wildfire. Unfortunately many have yet to catch wind of exactly what the most essential pieces to this story are, the most important characters, and the implications involved. As usual, mainstream media is either blackballing it entirely, or writing propagandized “hit pieces” on the matter, implying their attempt to slander the evidence and to sway others from looking deeper into it with an open mind.

Nov 22, 2016 – PIZZAGATE, sometimes known as Pedogate, is not really about run-of-the-mill pedophiles in government and politics, film and TV. The tabloid press has been full of reports about the rampant pedophilia that has always gone on in both realms. To say that they are joined at the hip is quite true and therefore to be taken literally. However, there is a dirty little secret that has been painstakingly kept out of the public domain … and for very ‘good’ reason.

Nov 22, 2016 – For those who are uninitiated in the subterranean realm of organized pedophilia, child trafficking, and Satanic ritual child sexual abuse, it is critical that you do not stop reading here. For the nationwide scandal known as PIZZAGATE lies at the very nexus of the U.S. Federal Government and Hollywood. Because of this grim reality, the reader can no longer ignore the extraordinary import of this ongoing scourge occurring across America 24/7.

Nov 18, 2016 – Posters over at 4Chan and Reddit have been conducting an extremely bizarre investigation following the John Podesta e-mail leak (Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman) and the results are surreal: They’ve apparently uncovered an elite child trafficking network which celebrates its tendencies using code words and disturbing artworks.

Nov 18, 2016 -Know the enemy. See it and wrench it out of the shadows, into the light. I just broke down into tears. After spending the last evening going over this material particularly as it pertains to the #Spiritcooking/#pizzagate/Comet Ping Pong connection. This looks like the face of the enemy. Why? It appears on its face to be nothing more than a hipster dive pizza shop run by the “49th most connected man in DC”, but somethings struck me as very odd.

Nov 18, 2016 – Bear in mind that John Podesta is not only the ultimate Democratic powerbroker, Beltway insider and powerful political fixer, his professional resume is both long and deep in the U.S. Federal Government. He was Bill Clinton’s White House Chief of Staff back in the 1990s, Barack Obama’s Counselor to the President, and Chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

THE WHORE OF BABYLON: DEEP BACKSTORY OF THE WORLDWIDE PEDOPHILE RING

November 18, 2016 – Patriots are waking up to a nightmare that is only being revealed by alternative media. We are no longer able to rely on the broadcast, cable, and print media to report the news accurately, much less any mention of the heinous crimes that seem to have been committed by Washington power-brokers, global elites, world-renowned charities, the Vatican—just to name a few. For this reason, Pizzagate, the popular moniker given to the first-ever citizen OPEN SOURCE INVESTIGATION of world-wide pedophilia and human trafficking, is getting huge support from citizen investigators using non-conventional media channels to reach their audiences.

Citizens use Social Media to Uncover Heinous Crimes. Where is Law Enforcement?

November 14, 2016 – PizzaGate has become a world-wide citizen investigation, using the power of social media and citizen vigilance, to uncover heinous crimes against children and unwilling adults that the elites and their co-opted partners use for perverted recreation, human trafficking, and satanic rituals. Using the power of internet searches, WikiLeaks, Reddit threads, videos, and actual first hand investigations, citizens are putting together evidence that LAW ENFORCEMENT needs to investigate and make publically known that they are “on it” so that we can back off and let the professionals do their job.

Nov 12, 2016 -For those many citizen journalists who are in the know, Pizzagate was immediately recognized as the scandal that will literally take down the U.S. Federal Government, after it dissolves the Democratic Party. This epic and rapidly unfolding crime spree has all the elements to incriminate many leading politicians and D.C. power-brokers, well-known globalists and Beltway lobbyists. Truly, this is the scandal that the American people have been waiting for.

PIZZAGATE UNFOLDS: MSM Reporters Will Not Do Their Jobs so Citizen Reporters Must Expose the Crime of the Century

November 11, 2016 – Engaged citizen journalism around the world is going full force and the globalists and elites are getting nervous. We are uncovering hard circumstantial evidence that needs to be followed up by law enforcement authorities who have not, themselves, been corrupted by the pedophile blackmail that has engulfed our world. People, especially those who have been involved with the child pornography-sex scandal-satanic rituals blackmail and pizza parties need to start coming forward as humanity cannot make spiritual progress as long as these satanic forces lurk behind compromised politicians, government officials, church and community leaders, and, most especially, the elite who continue to rule and enslave We The People from their lofty thrones of power and money.

In case this isn’t enough evidence for law enforcement to aggressively go after the criminal cabal, listed below are additional sources that expose their heinous crimes against humanity:

Endless Trail of Evidence Points to a Very Guilty James Alefantis

Human Meat Found in McDonald’s Meat Factory

PIZZAGATE Evidence: Amanda Kleinman aka ‘Majestic Ape’ and her video “The Neutered Noel”

Comet Ping Pong’s Sasha Lord Presents…? ? ?

Hundreds report football abuse to police

The Deep Back Story to the Worldwide Pedophilia Ring

Largest Pedophile Ring in History, 70,000 Members, Heads of State, the Rats Scramble

The Franklin Coverup Scandal: The Child Sex Ring That Reached Bush/Reagan White House

Trapped inside Australia’s vast child abuse network (Part 1)

Trapped inside (Part 2): Bond University exposed

VIDEOS

Podestas, Pizza and Pedos

PIZZAGATE: The Whole Wicked Conspiracy Is Exposed

Former FBI Senior Special-Agent-In-Charge Ted Gunderson — The C.I.A. & Satanism

WARNING: Content From Marina Abramovic Live Performance Art Is Highly Objectoinable

Addtional Reading

PIZZAGATE: The Scandal That Will Take Down the Clintons, the Democratic Party and the U.S. Federal Government

PIZZAGATE: The Greatest Scandal of the Third Millennium

Washington’s Blog Correctly Connects Pizzagate to Everything That’s Wrong In The World

LGBTTTT AGENDA: Debasing American Society and Corrupting The Planetary Civilization

Personal Testimony

Mafia Wife Says Royals, Politicians, are Killing, Raping Children For Fun

15 Years Old Girl Survive Pizzagate Satanic Rituals Abuse

Posts regarding James Achilles Alefantis aka jimmycomet on Instagram

Comet Pizza Owner James Alefantis’ Posted Hundreds of Suspicious Instagram Pictures Like These

Why is jimmycomet calling a baby a “hotard” on social media?

Washington, D.C.: Pizza for Hillary with John Podesta, Campaign Chair, and Maya Harris, Senior Policy Advisor and special guest Chef James Alefantis of Comet Ping Pong

Why does Comet Pizza’s James Alefantis push artwork that is downright Satanic?

James Alefantis Says Comet Ping Pong Pizzaria Doesn’t Have A Basement

Addtional references

Huge Breakthrough in D.C. Pedophilia Ring

Massive Repository of Indisputable Pizzagate Evidence

PIZZAGATE: It’s Much Worse Than You Will Ever Know

The PIZZAGATE Evidence You Will NEVER See In The Mainstream Media

The Mountain of Evidence for a Massive International Pedophile Ring Protected by Police and Intelligence Agencies

Did Rudy Giuliani really post the PIZZAGATE statement and tweets?

SCOTTISH CHILDREN MURDERED IN PAEDO SNUFF FILMS (updated)

Who Did Snuff Film Maker, Torturing Paedophile And Child Murderer Peter Scully Really Work For?

For those who do not believe that there is a Cannibal Club in Los Angeles CA

NAMBLA: Yes, There Is A North American Man/Boy Love Association

Israel Becoming a ‘Refuge for Pedophiles,’ Warns Advocate for Child Sex Abuse Victims

California Democrats legalize child prostitution

Why is the Comet Ping Pong Pizza Restaurant located at the bottom point of a D.C. Pentagram?

Pictorial Evidence

#Pizzagate: Comet Pizza Owner James Alefantis’ Posted Hundreds of Suspicious Instagram Pictures Like These

This article (Where are the thousands of missing children in America?) was originally published on AIM4truth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.