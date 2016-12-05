UPDATE: Mass Arrests Continue — Alliance Forces Targeting Pedophilia Rings, According to Reports – Video, Commentary and Links

79 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Shem El-Jamal

Reports continue to come in about the ongoing efforts to arrest the Cabal wherever they may be hiding. This recent report comes to us once again from Gary Larrabee and Kent Dunn, and is on the subject of the massive pedophilia ring we have been hearing about from multiple media sources. According to Dunn, these pedophiles are being systematically arrested by Alliance forces.

Many of us are well aware of the rampant problem of pedophilia in Hollywood. We have heard from celebrities such as Roseanne Barr, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Elijah Wood and others about the rampant problems they have seen and experienced of pedophilia and MK Ultra programming. We will get into the details in a moment. Right now, here is Kent Dunn and Gary Larabee on what Dunn refers to as Operation West Coast Round-up.



Kent Dunn: White Knights are Stepping Up The Pace against The Cabal and Pedophiles

The epidemic of pedophilia among elitist circles in America has been ongoing for decades now. This problem has been particularly significant in places where talented actors and performers are recruited–making Hollywood an ideal location for elite pedophiles to target their victims.

Child Sex Trafficking through Child “Protection” Services Exposed – Kidnapping Children for Sex

As stated, numerous former child actors and performers have come forward giving testimony of their own experiences and dealings with pedophiles in Hollywood. Many of the pedophiles are prominent figures in the production industry. This has given them open access to new victims, and has made them difficult to prosecute if ever they were accused. Despite the difficulty of revealing the issue to the public, there are those who choose to speak up in hopes of putting an end to the madness. The following article features the testimony of one of these former child actors. Here is Elijah Wood and The Daily Beast.

Elijah Wood may be most famous for his role as Frodo Baggins, the hobbit protagonist of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but as a child star in Hollywood he appeared in a remake of Flipper and co-starred with Macaulay Culkin in The Good Son. And, in an extensive interview with the (paywalled) Sunday Times this weekend, he has made the explosive allegation that Hollywood is in the grip of a child sexual abuse epidemic, with rich and powerful industry figures abusing child actors with impunity. The 35-year-old former child star said in the interview, tabled to promote his latest film, The Trust, about corrupt cops planning to steal drug money, that he had been protected from abuse by his mother, Debra, and “never went to parties where that kind of thing was going on,” but said that other child actors had been regularly “preyed upon” by “vipers” in Hollywood. “Clearly something major was going on in Hollywood. It was all organized. There are a lot of vipers in this industry, people who only have their own interests in mind,” said Wood. “There is darkness in the underbelly. What bums me about these situations is that the victims can’t speak as loudly as the people in power. That’s the tragedy of attempting to reveal what is happening to innocent people: they can be squashed, but their lives have been irreparably damaged.” Oliver Thring, the author of the Sunday Times article, which appeared on the front page of the Sunday Times’ News Review section yesterday, delves into the history of pedophilia in Hollywood, quoting Corey Feldman who, in 2011, gave a frank account of the abuse he had witnessed as a young actor. “The No. 1 problem in Hollywood was and is—and always will be—pedophilia,” Feldman said, adding that by the time he was 14 he was “surrounded” by molesters. The piece also includes an extensive interview with Anne Henry, co-founder of the BizParentz Foundation, an organization established to protect child actors, who says: “We estimate that about 75 percent of the child actors who ‘went off the rails’ suffered earlier abuse. Drug addiction, alcoholism, suicide attempts, wandering through life without a purpose—they can all be symptoms.” Henry adds, “We believe Hollywood is currently sheltering about 100 active abusers.” http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/05/23/elijah-wood-claims-hollywood-is-in-the-grip-of-massive-pedophilia-epidemic.html



It is clear that the problem of pedophilia in Hollywood and in numerous elite circles is rampant, and has been going on for a long time. The line for child actors seems to have been long and has yielded quite a bit of talent over the decades. Yet in all of the productions these kids participate in, I cannot help but wonder what horrendous abuses they may have endured when the camera wasn’t rolling.

The Vatican has Paid Close to $4 Billion to Settle Child Molestation Lawsuits – Links and Commentary



I think about stars like Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber who seem to have unnaturally changed over night into people who were barely recognizable from their former years. It is difficult to think of the strong possibility that these kids and young adults made so many people smile, and yet they themselves were enduring torture behind their performances.We cannot yet say what happened to these kids. Nor can we definitely determine what is taking place at present. What we can do is to continually set our intention for the complete defeat and arrest of the Cabal, and for complete liberation of their victims and the world as a whole.

