The Vatican has Paid Close to $4 Billion to Settle Child Molestation Lawsuits

By Shem El-Jamal

We are currently living in what could be considered the most progressive time in the last millennia. These times have brought more eye-opening experiences, more earth-shaking revelations, and more disclosures of systemic official corruption than any other time in recent history.

These disclosures seem to be the start of something bigger. We are seeing the old systems of power and control falling to pieces and the illusion of benevolence of those who have controlled, it revealed for what they truly are. We see massive pedophilia rings and political involvement within these rings at the highest levels. We have even seen corporate media flirt with defending these corrupt pedophiles.

New York Times Demonstrates the Establishment’s Stance of, “Dismiss the Victim. Have Sympathy for the Perpetrator”

It seems clear that the Cabal that has controlled the old system is in a mode a damage control. Everything we see from the defense of excessive corruption to the media’s attack on the new-comer who they seem to fear will destabilize it further—all this seems to be little more than image management for a failing system which is steadily being replaced. However, from what we have clearly seen, the system that is crumbling never truly had the interests of the general public in mind. These people and their like have been completely self-focused and self-interested for a century of time, and have stopped at nothing to achieve their destructive goals.

In all of this, we can be sure that further disclosures will be coming forward. However, this does not guarantee that we will receive the whole and absolute truth. The accuracy of the information we trust depends completely upon our own initiative to learn accurate journalism and responsible research. In a social climate where numerous sources are misinforming the public and spinning their own version of the truth, it becomes our task to prove our own ability to tell the difference.

The Pitfalls of Partial Disclosure – Examining the Process of Disclosure and the Reasons why a String of Half-Truths Just Won’t Cut It

As we know, the Catholic Church has a long history of child molestation lawsuits on record. This organization which is supposedly the representation of God on Earth has more violations against children then they care to admit publicly. At some point, I would like to discuss the history of this organization further, but for now let’s get to the article of interest.

* * * * *

The Vatican has Paid Close to $4 Billion to Settle Child Molestation Lawsuits

Originally Published: August 12, 2016

By Alexa Erickson

The reality of child molestation by the Roman Catholic Church has surfaced time and time again, and yet, somehow, it continues to happen. If you watched the movie Spotlight, perhaps you have an idea of just how things are going down. But let’s break it down to date.

While you can’t put a price on the innocence of a child, you can put a price on just how much the Roman Catholic Church has paid out in lawsuits over the never-ending epidemic of child molestation wreaking havoc in its ranks.

Child Sex Trafficking through Child “Protection” Services Exposed – Kidnapping Children for Sex

According to Jack and Diane Ruhl of the National Catholic Reporter, who decided to research this particular topic, since 1950, the Vatican has spent a disgusting $3,994,797,060.10. That’s nearly $4 billion to keep things hush hush. That number may even be a bit conservative, as we cannot know for sure the agreed upon “under the table” amount.

The figure is based on a three-month investigation of data, which includes a review of over 7,800 articles from LexisNexis Academic and NCR databases and information from BishopAccountability.org. Reports from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops were also used.

If the amount of money dished out was divided evenly amongst the U.S.’s 197 dioceses, each one would get almost $20 million. An incredible amount of cash from hard working people who support the good faith and intentions of the Church — people who are parents to little boys being sexually abused — is being used to cover up unfathomable crimes executed by priests.

Illuminating the Templars and the Maltese Cross – Surprising Correlations between the Photon and Numerous Historical Symbols

In the early nineties, a monk who worked at the Vatican opened up to The New Yorker, admitting: “You wouldn’t believe the amounts of money the church is spending to settle these priestly sexual-abuse cases.” By 1992, U.S. Catholic dioceses had given 400 million dollars to settle hundreds of molestation cases. That was a shocking chunk of change then, and that figure has only risen exponentially since. The men running the Vatican are well aware of the problem, and yet they refuse to provide justice.

When Pope Francis addressed hundreds of bishops on the issue, he said:

I realize how much the pain of recent years has weighed upon you, and I have supported your generous commitment to bring healing to victims — in the knowledge that in healing we too are healed — and to work to ensure that such crimes will never be repeated.

His words of “generous commitment” only further show just how tightly knit the Church truly is — worried more about reputation than morality.

“The people he was talking to are the people who moved the pedophiles around to prey on kids,” said John Salveson, a 59-year-old Philadelphia businessman who was abused as a child by a priest. “If you gave me 100 years to pick a word to describe the U.S. bishops’ reaction to this crisis, ‘generous’ would never make the list.”

Read more at: CollectiveEvolution.com

Via: Discerning the Mystery

