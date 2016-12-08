Video: Hollywood Celebrities Take Part in Mock Satanic Ritual with Marina Abramovic #SpiritCooking

Here is a small list of the Hollywood celebrities & politicians who attended the mock Satanic Ritual which took place at The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles on November 12, 2011. This event was said to have raised $2.5 million dollars for the museum. This “performance art” brought to you by #SpiritCooking artist Marina Abramovic.
- Governor of California Jerry Brown,
- Former Mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa,
- Gwen Stefani,
- Kirsten Dunst,
- Rose McGowan,
- Pamela Anderson
- Minnie Driver,
- Rosanna Arquette,
- Tilda Swinton,
- Kimberly
- Albert Brooks,
- Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin-Ferrell,
- Stine and Alex Van Halen,
- Dita Von Teese,
- Jonny Lee Miller,
- Lisa Edelstein,
- Stephen Nichols,
- Miranda July,
- Donovan Leitch,
- Abigail Spencer,
- Dakota Johnson,
- Michele Hicks,
- George Kotsiopoulo,
- Rachel Zoe
Image Source: https://sli.mg/a/mdv0hG
The question remains if any of these celebrities, politicians, guests, know the hidden meaning of the exhibition they attended.
Via: Ascension with Mother Earth