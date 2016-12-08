Video: Hollywood Celebrities Take Part in Mock Satanic Ritual with Marina Abramovic #SpiritCooking

45 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Here is a small list of the Hollywood celebrities & politicians who attended the mock Satanic Ritual which took place at The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles on November 12, 2011. This event was said to have raised $2.5 million dollars for the museum. This “performance art” brought to you by #SpiritCooking artist Marina Abramovic.

Governor of California Jerry Brown,

Former Mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa,

Gwen Stefani,

Kirsten Dunst,

Rose McGowan,

Pamela Anderson

Minnie Driver,

Rosanna Arquette,

Tilda Swinton,

Kimberly

Albert Brooks,

Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin-Ferrell,

Stine and Alex Van Halen,

Dita Von Teese,

Jonny Lee Miller,

Lisa Edelstein,

Stephen Nichols,

Miranda July,

Donovan Leitch,

Abigail Spencer,

Dakota Johnson,

Michele Hicks,

George Kotsiopoulo,

Rachel Zoe

Image Source: https://sli.mg/a/mdv0hG

The question remains if any of these celebrities, politicians, guests, know the hidden meaning of the exhibition they attended.

Via: Ascension with Mother Earth

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!