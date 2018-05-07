Washington D.C. Daycare Caught ‘Pimping Children’ – Pedophile Ring Busted

104 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Police have conducted a raid at one of the largest daycare chains in the Washington D.C. region following allegations the children left in the care of the facility were being “pimped out” to a D.C. pedophile ring.

Officers in unmarked vehicles were seen at Minnieland Academy in Bristow, Virginia late Tuesday night, carrying computers and evidence including brown paper bags full of materials.

Bristow is a mostly upper-middle class commuter town located 30 miles from Washington D.C. populated by high-profile Democrat and Republican government officials and influential lobbyists.

Fox5 reports that former Minnieland employee Taylor Boykin has been accused of aggravated battery and indecent liberties. Boykin happens to live just a few blocks away from the daycare. His home was also raided by investigators earlier this week.

It’s the latest case of child abuse to hit the popular Northern Virginia daycare chain. The company has also dealt with lawsuits from a child cruelty scandal at Woodbridge in 2013 and a sexual assault incident at Centreville in 2010.

The company claims they conducted a background check on Boykin when he started working for Minnieland seven years ago. But maintaining records is a different story.

FOX 5 examined Minnieland’s records through the Department of Social Services and found multiple occasions of expired criminal background checks for employees at several locations.

Two separate investigations

The state has now launched two separate investigations into Minnieland’s operations. In an interview with FOX 5, the company says it has decided to launch a third-party, independent audit across all locations to do its own review of procedures.

The news of the D.C. pedophile ring bust follows President Trump’s announcement of a federal investigation into the elite pedophile scandal involving human trafficking, declaring that we must put an end to the “horrific, really horrific crimes taking place.”

The president held a short, dramatic press conference after meeting with human trafficking experts to announce that he will direct “the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies” to devote more resources and personnel to the investigation.

Appearing at the press conference for less than two minutes, President Trump said that the issue has been on the radar of federal government “for some time” but since taking office in January the investigation has become “much more focused.”

“It has been much more focused over the last four weeks, I can tell you that.”

Trump made it clear that the investigation intends to go all the way to the top, promising to bring the “full force and weight of our government” to eradicate the insidious problem.

It’s happening

“I want to make it clear today that my administration will focus on ending the absolutely horrific practice of human trafficking and I am prepared to bring the full force and weight of our government at the federal level in order to solve this horrific problem that is getting worse,” Trump said.

Former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney welcomed the news on Twitter and provided D.C insider information: if Trump goes straight all the way with the investigation, senior Democrats and Republicans in D.C are going to be bought down.

Forewarning: this brings down Dems and Repubs! He needs to go straight all the way because this goes to the top!… https://t.co/hGjdJsujnq — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) February 24, 2017

