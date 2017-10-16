Are We Witnessing An Utterly Brilliant Bannon Scheme To Take Down The Elite?

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Left Turn Upon Each Other Like Rabid Dogs

By Susan Duclos

With the emergence of the “sh*tty media men” list now being circulated among media outlets, I believe we are witnessing a coordinated 4-pronged war against the establishment liberal “elite.” 1) Expose them 2)Forcing them to eat their own by using their own ‘victimhood’ mentality against them to 3) Destroy them, in order to 4) Take away their influence on the general population.

First accusations against Hollywood moguls have divided celebrities, and now liberal media outlets are seeing their “media men” exposed for sexual misconduct with the emergence of the “sh*tty media men” document that has circulated via email, with claims that Google has already removed the document from their servers, yet the media outlet that first exposed existence of the “sh*tty media men” document, has so far refused to actually produce the names on the list, namely Buzzfeed, who just so happens to have at least one of their own employees on the list.

BuzzFeed’s concluding paragraph in their article about the existence of the list, admits it:

The accused work at some of the most well-known places in the industry, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New Yorker, Mother Jones, and BuzzFeed. These are places that have written about the Weinstein allegations, and other sexual harassment allegations in tech and other industries. What will their response be when the call is coming from inside the house?

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SH*TTY MEDIA MEN LIST

According to Buzzfeed, the allegations against the media personalities on the list, range from “flirting” and “weird lunch dates” to accusations of rape, assault, stalking, harassment, and physical violence, which even the writer admits the disclaimer that came with the emailed list states “This document is only a collection of misconduct allegations and rumors. Take everything with a grain of salt.”

So, a bunch of “claims” are being thrown out there, the allegations are conflating “dog” behavior with actual sexual crimes, much like some of the Harvey Weinstein “accusers,” where some are claiming harassment simply because he hit on them, with others claiming actual sexual crimes, but the point of it all is not to take down individual men, it is to literally make the left eat it’s own, using the one issue that forces them to take a side and attack each other, because liberals are huge on convincing everyone that America is one big “rape culture” society.

As many who are discussing this “sh*tty media men” men list are pointing out, BuzzFeed is the outlet that published the fake “Trump Dossier,” even acknowledging when they published it that many accusations could not be confirmed and were outright false, yet it is being noted that they have not published this media men list, nor delved into the actual detailed allegations against them.

Via BuzzFeed, apparently in an attempt to justify not publishing the list:

But things do get complicated when you start lumping all of this behavior together in a big anonymous spreadsheet of unsubstantiated allegations against dozens of named men — who were not given the chance to respond — that, by Wednesday night, seemed to have spread far and wide. At various points on Wednesday, dozens of anonymous accounts were looking at the spreadsheet. This was by design; because of the way the document was structured it meant that anyone could look at it, download and share it, and so there was no way to know if they were all the intended female recipients. Several men who were on the spreadsheet had reached out to other staffers at BuzzFeed News because they had seen it. As The Nation contributor Collier Meyerson tweeted earlier on Wednesday, “There is a difference between serial sexual assaulters, harassers, rapists and dogs. There are tons of both in media. In the coming days, as aggregated lists of men are created, it’s important to distinguish who are dogs and who are sexual assaulters.” Does a spreadsheet of this size and breadth of allegations accomplish its goal, which is presumably to warn women about predators? I’m not totally sure, but the fact of the spreadsheet’s existence is itself a feature of this new social media age, of email hacks and document leaks, and a time when things that had just been whispered about are put into digital form, and shared, and take on a life of their own.

Is the real reason they didn’t publish the list itself because one or more of their own are on the list, or because the media personalities named are all liberally biased in their coverage?

ChicksOnTheRight highlights what many are thinking and stating on social media, “Yeah, yeah. We get it. There are different levels of pervy behavior. But I have to wonder. Why didn’t BuzzFeed publish this document? If it contained a list of high profile conservatives who were rumored dogs, they would’ve published it. I’m almost positive.”

So are we.

WHAT DOES THE MSM AND HOLLYWOOD HAVE IN COMMON?

They media outlets named and the Hollywood actors and moguls being highlighted now all consider themselves liberal “elites” that think they have the right to tell the public what to do. Weinstein was a Hillary Clinton mega-donor, and Ben Affleck, who is now in the crosshairs and had apologized for groping some’s “boob” was on Hillary Clinton’s email list. Liberal media outlets and the loudest voices in Hollywood are all part of the “globalism” crowd.

Who can forget the videos of all those hollywood celebrities making a point to highlight how “important” it was to get “lots of famous people” or as one stated a “sh*t ton of famous people” to tell the public who to vote for. The narcissistic tone of how they explain why they (Famous people!) are needed to tell the public how to vote, was one of the most disturbing things I saw during the presidential election.

The MSM, much like those narcissistic “elitist” celebrities, did the same thing, with a constant barrage of negative coverage for Trump the GOP nominee, with studies showing that 91 percent of the biased coverage in a twelve week period after the party conventions, was hostile against Trump, as the MSM attempted to influence the public into doing what the media wanted. That did not even include the newspapers, that was just the television news from ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts!

Then after the election, just look to the Vulgar Vagina March with a bunch of p*ssy-hat wearing celebrities, some declaring they were “nasty women” (Ashley Judd), while grabbing her crotch, and others stating how they dreamed of “blowing up the White House” (Madonna) all gathered to protest the election results. The media, again, showed their bias as the first hundred days of coverage was 89 percent negative against President Trump.

I think it is pretty safe to say with confidence that the majority of the MSM and the loudest, most obnoxious of the Hollywood crowd, are all the establishment, liberal, globalist “elite.”

Is it a coincidence that we are seeing Hollywood tear itself apart over sexual allegations against some very big names, or that now the next target chosen is liberal media outlets and personalities?

THIS IS A COORDINATED ATTACK TO TAKE DOWN THE LIBERAL ELITE

If we take a step back from focusing on “names” like Weinstein, Affleck, or the yet to be released names on the “sh*tty media men” list and look at the bigger picture of watching two industries (liberal Hollywood and liberal MSM) targeted for destruction, we note that both have attempted to use their “influence” on the public, and failed during the 2016 election cycle, they both have made their liberal elitism and globalism biases clear, they both have relentlessly attacked President Trump, before the election and after.

Both industries are now under fire over “sexual” misconduct allegations, forcing other members in their respective industries to speak out or be accused of complicity if they do not speak out, which is dividing them and forcing them to “eat their own,” making them basically destroy themselves using the one issue guaranteed to divide them because of their own constant harping on America’s “rape culture” and a supposed “war on women.”

Leading to the ultimate goal of going after these two particular industries, taking away whatever influence they have left, going forward, over the American people.

BOTTOM LINE

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that someone with large pockets, and extensive contacts, most likely a Trump supporter, (Maybe Steve Bannon?) has devised an utterly brilliant scheme to expose these allegations against the liberal “elite” in both of these industries, to force them to destroy themselves from within.

Related: Did Bannon Just Take Down Harvey Weinstein?

It is no coincidence that sexual allegations caused the fastest fall of a Hollywood mogul in history, and immediately on the heels of it, as the Hollywood fallout continues, a list of names is being circulated with the exact same type of allegations, against the liberal MSM industry, hitting some of the biggest outlets.

After the names on this “sh*tty media men” list are finally revealed and the same type of fallout that is hitting Hollywood starts to hit the liberal MSM outlets named, what will the next target be? Perhaps the social media giants that have been accused of censoring conservatives news and views? Or maybe the anti-Trump big tech industries names?

This article (Are We Witnessing An Utterly Brilliant Bannon Scheme To Take Down The Elite?) was originally published on All News Pipeline and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

SaveSave