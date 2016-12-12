43 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Lance Schuttler

“Desperation is a stinky odor.” What we are seeing is a very desperate banking and political cabal on the run. They are no longer jogging, but are now in a full out sprint in attempt to flee from the truth. But the truth has caught up and the world is awakening quicker each day. If you have not seen part 1 of this evolving story, please read before beginning this article.

11. November 20, 2016: Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte continues to defy the cabal by aligning with Eastern nations like China and Russia and moving away from U.S. relations, which have resulted primarily in control over the Philippines by the U.S. cabal.

12. November 20, 2016: A growing movement in the UK is calling for the Royal Monarchy to be abolished. We are all equal and no longer need rulers.

13. November 20, 2016: Norwegian police arrest over 20 and are investigating even more in the nation’s largest crackdown on pedophilia. Included in those arrested were well known politicians and lawyers. The worldwide pedophile ring is being dismantled and exposed.

14. November 23, 2016: Dutch politician, and favorite to become the next Prime Minister of The Netherlands in March 2017, Geert Wilders issued an incredibly powerful statement, calling out the global elite/cabal.

A worldwide movement is emerging that puts an end to the politically correct doctrines of the elites and the media that are subordinate to them. That has been proven by Brexit. That has been proven by the US elections. That is about to be proven in Austria and Italy. That will be proven next year in France, Germany, and The Netherlands. The course of things is about to take a different turn. Citizens no longer tolerate it. And I tell you, the battle of the elite against the people will be won by the people.

Here, too, you will not be able to stop this, but rather accelerate it. We will win, the Dutch people will win, and it will be remembered well who was on the right side of history. Common sense will prevail over politically correct arrogance. The voice of freedom cannot be imprisoned; it rings like a bell. Everywhere, ever more people are saying what they think. They demand politicians who take them seriously, who listen to them, who speak on their behalf. It is a genuine democratic revolt. The wind of change and renewal blows everywhere.”

15. November 29, 2016: Egypt defies the U.S. cabal and backs Syria and Russia to eliminate ISIL from Syria, Iraq and Libya. The ISIL lies spread by the cabal are quickly fading.

16. December 4, 2016: Russian President Vladimir Putin calls out the new world order by issuing a statement that took many by surprise.

“I believe that it is not a secret, everyone can see, that many of our partners prefer to refer to the principles of international law, because the balance of power is gradually being restored in our world. But this is inevitable. Attempts to create a unipolar world have not succeeded. We are living in a different dimension.”

In other words, the unipolar world attempts (one world order, new world order) have failed.

17. December 4, 2016: The Army Corps of Engineers have officially denied the route for the Dakota Access pipeline. Thought it has since been reported that Dakota Access will continue it’s drilling and it’s attempt to put pipe under the river, it is a positive step forward. In addition to this, over two thousand military veterans came to support the water protectors offered an apology to the Sioux leaders for what the U.S. Military has done over the years. Deep healing is taking place everywhere.

18. December 5, 2016: Over twenty UK footballers have come forward alleging sexual abuse by high profile coaches and businessmen in the past three weeks. A special hotline setup in the UK dedicated specifically for sexual abuse of footballers received over 860 calls in the first week. Additionally, the Madeleine McCann case has been reopened due to an “important new lead” discovered by Scotland Yard police. Again, the worldwide pedophile ring ran by the elite is being uncovered and exposed. So much more is yet to come regarding this topic. Perhaps there is something more to the “Pizzagate” story than just a conspiracy “theory,” as labeled by the mainstream media. Whatever the truth is, it will be known.

19. December 9, 2016: The situation in Aleppo, Syria is coming to a close as ISIL fighters are now enclosed by Syrian and Russian forces. Russia has stated that the fighting there could be over by the end of 2016, just a few weeks ago. Civilians are now being evacuated and humanitarian relief is taking place in parts of Aleppo that have formerly been in control of ISIL since 2012. Again, ISIL is being defeated by Assad and Putin, much to the dismay of the cabal who backed the creation of ISIL. With surrender as an option, one can only wonder if certain ISIL fighters will begin talking and revealing certain information that the U.S., Israel and Saudi Arabia specifically, do not want publicly known. Massive revelations could be coming. Intend and pray for surrender and truth-telling to come from ISIL fighters.

20. December 10, 2016: The U.S. House and Senate both pass the bill known as H.R. 6393, Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017. Or simply, the “fake news, Russian propaganda bill.” Though this is not something positive for free speech and freedom in general for our world, it is perhaps the most obvious sign of desperation by the political and banking cabal. When over 200 websites have been targeted for questioning the narrative put out by the “Establishment,” then you know that truth telling is winning. The cabal knows they are losing the information battle. They know the truth is spreading. Regardless of how this plays out in the days ahead, remember, that it will backfire.

As I have stated in several other articles before, continue to dream big my friends. We are seeing the downfall of the Elite that have controlled this planet for a very, very long time. Continue to spread truth and light. True freedom is upon us.

Source: The Mind Unleashed

