Alternative Media is the New Guerrilla Warfare: Time for Citizens to Expose Globalists

32 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Millennium Report Exclusive

We the People have hired Donald J. Trump, our George Washington of the Second American Revolution, to lead us in victory of defeating the Globalists. This movement, by and for the People,reclaims American nationalism, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights before they were adulterated by the globalists while We the People were not paying attention. Frankly, We the People are sick and tired of watching their fake news propaganda channels, being mind-controlled by their shadow government, watching their heinous and sub-human blackmailing techniques come to fore (i.e. #Pizzagate), and killing us with their Monsanto poisons and chemtrailed skies.

In order to support “the general” who we elected to head our revolution, we all need to educate ourselves as to the real truth behind the globalists’ distorted version of history and current affairs. When armed with the truth, which will never come from the traditional media outlets, we can begin to round up and prosecute the enemies of our state. Like the 19,000 Continentals and ragtag militiamen who supported George Washington, those of us who read these articles and disseminate truth to our reader and viewer constituency are a small group of Patriots that can change the course of history. Washington’s militia were not professional fighters, but merchants, artisans, and farmers using guerrilla warfare tactics on the British Empire. Likewise, we are not professional reporters, writers, journalists, or videographers. Yet our guerrilla warfare tactics are evident in how we are using the alternative and social media to take down the media empire which will eventually take down the GLOBALISTS.

Look at what this new form of guerrilla warfare has done so far:

We woke up to the globalist’s trick that had us thinking that the two “sides” in this fight were Republicans and Democrats. By electing Trump, we told the globalists that we know who our foe is—THEM– against US. Once we knew our enemy, we could start vanquishing them. Had Hillary Clinton been elected, the United States of America would have become another nation ruled by the United Nations and its globalist leaders. The sword of globalism would have struck us quickly and ruthlessly.

In order to stay the course of annihilating our enemy, we need to have a serious conversation about the people responsible for crimes that got us here in the first place. It is time to call out the former presidents and political leaders that sold out America to the globalist agenda and, frankly, it is time to rip away their presidential facades and see them for who they are—ENEMIES OF OUR STATE. Enemies of the state, no matter what illustrious title they hold or may have held, should never be given conventional pardons and immunity for their premeditated, criminal activities against the citizens of the world.

In this article we will show you the crimes of George Bush, Sr., the Clintons, George Bush, Jr., and Barak Obama. You may think that you have read all of this material before, but perhaps this article can give you better insight on why calling these past presidents “enemies of the state” is not as crazy as it sounds. Towards the end of the article we have provided Patriots with a list of items that could use your talents in teaching others through your articles, videos, and blogs.

We ask you to disseminate this information to your constituents in a manner that will support the Second American Revolution. We need everyone on the ground to be well-informed so that when General Trump calls for a new 9/11 investigation, for the new Department of Justice to go ahead with indictments, or for the “swamp to be drained” as many people as possible are awake to TRUTH and can support these actions.

Who Would Have Thought American Presidents Could Be Evil?

Our school history lessons always identified evil leaders as anyone but Americans. This is brainwashing, Patriots. We have been programmed so that we can’t see the evil in our own backyard.

Time to call out the real truth: George Bush Junior and Senior, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama are die-hard globalists who personally benefit from destroying America.

Oil cartels, warlord bankers and their corporations, and the rogue CIA are the tools that globalist presidents use to manipulate world politics for personal gain. For example, George Bush Sr. joined the Carlyle Group after his presidency and became a billionaire overnight due to oil theft, bank schemes, and gold manipulation through his company Barrick Gold. We wrote about this extensively in our 9/11 article and demonstrate the criminal actions of George Bush Jr., Richard Cheney, and others: Treason: Who Did 9/11 and Why Did They Do It. We highly recommend this article to fellow Truth Disseminators.

The Clinton’s have skimmed $1.8 billion from their many fraudulent charities based upon political pay-to-play deals with foreign enemies of America. Obama is making billions by bombing countries without a declaration of war and creating millions of refugees and migrants that swell the coffers of the charities who supposedly serve them. The “Obama bombings” (with Hillary’s help) have created the largest human refugee crisis in modern history – which is a great money-maker for charities. (Please see our article on Pedophilia and Charities to see how extensive these operations are and to see the relationship of bombings-refugees-human trafficking-charities-big money.)

Arrest Criminals So Have a Fighting Chance to Be Great Again

Our new leader of independence might consider investigating, if he hasn’t done so already, the sordid history of his presidential predecessors to distance himself from the heinous crimes that his office has inherited. The White House needs to be razed—politically, structurally, and spiritually—for our country’s new beginning. Frankly, we are delighted to see that Trump will not be moving into the White House for the time being. The entire operation and facility needs to be gutted and rebuilt.

KEY QUESTION: Why have U.S. presidents been called war criminals by the United Nations, World Court, and many other judicial bodies around the world?

Bush Junior and Obama have both been called war criminals and no one knows the true tally of lives that have been lost and ruined, both American and otherwise. Entire nations have been turned into enemies of America because of our criminal presidents and their unlawful actions. Their crimes against humanity have gone unpunished.

Taking a complete inventory of the recent past to discover the skeletons in the closet would be much advised before the larger task of dismantling the tentacles of globalism that have crept into every corner of U.S. federal agencies that are often run by secret executive orders and policy statements. The globalist infiltrators (traitors) must be eradicated from positions of power. Then, a full-scale investigation of the crimes of the federal government against American citizens and the world must follow.

Our new Commander-in-Chief will need us to be informed and ready.

How can you help?

Once our new leadership has discovered the roots of anti-American globalism, complete inventories of U.S. assets and liabilities concerning these discoveries must be forthcoming. Not only an investigation of the true culprits of 9/11, the fall of the Russian economy, the Clinton Foundation pay-to-play scandal, political crimes of pedophilia and human trafficking, and economic warfare conducted by the rogue CIA will produce enough criminals to fill FEMA camps that some claim the globalists intend to use on nationalists.

The dismantling of the transnational (globalist) systems that are currently built into our government as “self-regulating agencies” needs to take place carefully and in the proper order so that the sub-structure does not erode any further. Some systems will have to be re-imagined and re-invented as the new focus of America Firstleads the restructuring. Some ideas will seem like “isolationism” and outmoded in a global economy, but they are necessary to separate our country from the larger plans of the United Nations and other international organizations that wish to reduce all countries to the lowest common denominator. The larger vision is one that rebuilds America’s substructure with supports from within the United States of America rather than foreign nations. Once America has risen again to the greatness it enjoyed before the globalist presidents sold out American civil liberties for money, we can re-enter the global arena as a sovereign nation instead of the servant of cartels, bankers and warlords.

The Bush Crime Family

Ever since George Bush Sr. called for a New World Order in his now historic United Nations speech, globalism has run rampant over the earth like the imperialism of the East India Companies – corporate warlords who traded with a sword in their hand. Freedom is secondary to the Bush/Clinton/Obama criminals who feed humans, literally, as fuel into the global oil, banking, and war cartels. No wonder that refugee crises, human trafficking, slavery, and pedophilia are at an all-time high through the halls of power in Washington, London, and the Vatican. Like a form of soylent green, humans are used to feed the military-industrial complex, big banks, and the globalist agenda of neo-feudalism whose goal is to depopulate the Earth and keep a few remaining humans alive as their serfs and slaves.

The agenda of the United Nations, the European Union, the Vatican, and the White House administration is clear – bomb countries that will not allow central banks to take over the country’s economy and align it with the Bank of International Settlement (The City of London bankers), the World Bank (the United Nations), and International Monetary Fund (America). Once the bombs fall, the refugees and “migrants” then become a money-maker for the Vatican’s Catholic charities which make billions from managing “displaced” populations. Can you see why the Pope continuously calls for open borders? Refugees are big money for the Big Church. This is the real New World Order that Bush Senior called out and his presidential successors nurtured for decades.

Our Constitutional rights and our freedoms afforded by the Bill of Rights were abnegated repeatedly by George Brush Senior who used the United Nations to bypass the U.S. Congress to go to war with Iraq illegally through a UN resolution in 1991, thus using the UN in place of the US Congress as his personal tool for globalism and his clearly stated intentions of creating “A New World Order.”

KEY POINT: This act of treason, taking actions of war without Congressional approval, was done to promote Bush Senior’s own personal greed and power through his associations with the Carlyle Group (oil and bank cartels) and Barrick Gold (rogue CIA gold).

UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan said of Bush’s actions: “From our point of view and the UN Charter point of view, it [the Iraq war]was illegal.” Bush Sr. supported the Iraqi war to promote his oil cartel and their agenda to control oil resources worldwide. Remember that Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld, Rice and most of the other Bush cronies were top oil executives who continued to manipulate oil reserves in China, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Angola, Albania, Kazakhstan, Nicaragua, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Chechnya, and Kosovo and throughout the world. Bush’s dirty business of oil theft also involved banking schemes that took down Russia’s economy and stole much of the oil, gold, and other Russian assets. Most people don’t realize that Bush Senior was the evil leader behind the fall of the USSR. (Educate yourself and others by understanding the real backstory of the fall of the USSR.)

The Clinton Crime Family

Globalism continued viciously with Bill Clinton who allowed China to join the World Trade Organization and gain Most Favored Nationtrading status even while China was systematically killing 20 million Tibetans. This single trade deal cost Americans trillions in lost manufacturing, jobs, and exports. Clinton also created the North American Free Trade Act (NSFTA) which ostensibly cost America $5 trillion in trade deficits. Bill Clinton, and later Hillary, used their power to strong-arm $1.8 billion in donations into their personal “charity,” which does very little to help others in need. The Clinton’s are what all politicians become under the globalist’s idea of “A New World Order,” controlled by one world government centered in the United Nations.

KEY POINT: America was sold out by Bush Senior and gutted by Clinton, his wife, and presidential successors.

The governments of all three of the countries which Clinton blamed for funding terrorism have contributed lavishly to the Clinton Foundation. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has given the Clinton Foundation an unspecified amount between $10 -25 million. The State of Kuwait has donated between $5 – 10 million the Clinton Foundation. The State of Qatar has given the Clinton Foundation between $1 – 5 million and $5. Four billionaire Saudis, along with the Dubai Foundation and Friends of Saudi Arabia, contributed another $30 million to the Clinton Foundation, according to the foundation’s website.

In 2005, Bill personally advised Dubai on the controversial deal where the emirate would own six U.S. ports. The deal was vigorously opposed by intelligence officials who viewed the port as vulnerable to terrorist infiltration. Facing ferocious opposition in Congress, Dubai withdrew its effort to purchase the U.S. ports. But still, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan gave between $1-5 million the Clinton Foundation.

In 2015, the annual budget of the Clinton Foundation was over $223 million. While Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, Clinton Foundation officials used an obscure New York state charity board filing to disclose that the nonprofit received nearly $17.7 million in donations from foreign governments. During Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State, the foundation operated in at least 29 countries, including places that contained rampant corruption such as Nigeria, Uganda, Ukraine, Haiti, Mozambique, China and South Africa.

KEY POINT: Wake up, Patriots. These pay-to-play schemes do not benefit Americans. They sell out EACH ONE OF US to global interests.

In the foundation’s revised 2010 filing, $7.8 million of $8.8 million in all government grants originated from foreign governments. In 2011, $2 million of the $3 million were foreign donations. In 2012, $3.5 million came from foreign governments while only $300,000 came from domestic government sources. And in 2013, nearly 100 percent of the $4.4 million of the government donations came from overseas governments. Only $23,000 came from U.S. government entities.

Bush Junior Declares War without Evidence or Congressional Approval

George Bush Jr. was complicit with the “false flag” of 911 that created the continuous war on terror. PERIOD. Do your homework. Educate your constituency with your own recent articles, videos, and graphics. Remember that We the People are now the Fifth Estate and it is our duty as citizens to disclose the truth.

Terrorists were blamed for the attacks instead of the intelligence agencies that actually designed and executed the attacks. There were many reasons for the attack that the 9/11 Commission did not examine. But one thing is for sure, Bush Junior and The Patriot Act usurped American civil rights and put American into a continuous state of war against terrorists – most of whom work for the U.S., Saudi, British, and Israeli intelligence networks. The truth of 9/11 can be found in our article Treason: Who Did 9/11 and Why Did They Do It.

Basically, 9/11 was the brainchild of Bush Senior and the rogue CIA that conducts massive international warfare through economic means. Bush Senior’s repatriation of his fake Brady Bonds, the theft of the gold reserves in tower six, and the destruction of evidence in offices located in towers 1, 2, 6 & 7 were a hidden part of the original motivation. The loss of life mattered nothing to these criminals and the subsequently ridiculous assertions that Al Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden were responsible for the attacks was absolutely absurd.

9/11 was a pre-meditated “false flag” that would be the excuse for attacking Iraq and Afghanistan continuously for the next 15 years. No evidence of Iraqi or Osama Bin Laden connections to 9/11 have ever been found but, in fact, the contrary. Bush Junior is a war-monger under the control of the Bush criminal family oil cartel – which also includes Henry Kissinger, James Baker III, Lloyd Bentsen, Zibigniew Brzezinski, Dick Cheney, Brent Scowcroft and John Sununu.

Countries Attacked by Bush and Obama

WAKE UP CALL: If We the People don’t so something about these ongoing criminal operations, we are complicit with their crimes. And that includes pedophilia, human trafficking, and all things Pizzagate. If you truly want to take down the pedophiles and satanists, you must take down all the globalists whose tentacles reach throughout our government.

In our name as U.S. citizens, our leaders have committed these atrocities:

Afghanistan: (since 2001) Following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, Afghanistan would become the first country America would bomb after the Taliban refused to hand over Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. Starting with the country’s largest cities – Kabul, Kandahar and Jalalabad, the U.S. and its allies have become involved in a protracted conflict, which has seen tens of thousands of casualties inflicted. The U.S. has spent more than $100 billion on aid in Afghanistan since 2001 to train and equip the country’s security forces and upgrade its infrastructure. 2,500 American troops have been killed in Afghanistan since 2001, with 20,000 wounded.

Somewhere around 220,000 Afghans have died since the 2001 U.S. invasion, and millions of others are refugees. The U.S. and its allies have suffered close to 2,500 dead and more than 20,000 wounded, and the war is far from over. The cost to the U.S. runs close to $700 billion, not counting long-term expenses that could run as high as $2 trillion.

Libya: U.S. leaders were instrumental in drumming up support to try and topple former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in March 2011. Barack Obama had given Gaddafi an ultimatum which alluded to: “Step down, or we will bomb you.” When he refused to listen to Washington’s demands, European and NATO forces ruthlessly bombed until some 30,000 people died and another 50,000 were wounded. Civil war ensued. Hundreds of thousands have become refugees. The U.S. cost for bombing was $1.1 billion, but the war and subsequent instability created a flood of weapons and refugees that then spread to Syria and ISIS, Mali, Niger, and the Central African Republic.

Iraq: (since 2003) U.S. bombing campaigns proved to be disastrous for the Iraqi civilian population. Anywhere from 400,000 to over 1 million people have died from U.S. bombing and other causes since the 2003 invasion. Over 2 million have fled the country and another 2 million are internally displaced. The cost: close to $1 trillion will rise to approximately $4 trillion once all the long-term costs are added. The war continues against the Islamic State and Sunni insurgency aimed against the U.S. installed government.

KEY QUESTION: Who is making money off of all of these undeclared wars? Follow the money trail which leads to the pots of gold in our articles on Armageddon, the military-industrial complex, the banksters, pedophilia, and 9/11.

Syria: Syria has become the latest country to have been openly targeted by the U.S., with Washington having no approval of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The U.S. and NATO started a bombing campaign in Syria, allegedly against Islamic State militants. It is now common knowledge that Obama created and funds ISIS or ISIL, as he calls them, and provides money, weapons and equipment. There are three different factions funded by Obama in Syria and often they are fighting against each other. Over 250,000 have died in the war, and half the country’s population has been displaced (11.5 million) — including four million Syrian refugees abroad. The country’s major cities have been ruthlessly bombed.

Pakistan (since 2004) While drone attacks in Pakistan may have started under Bush Junior, the Obama administration has increased its frequency to unprecedented levels. There have been 390 drone strikes in Pakistan since 2004, of which a staggering 339 have been conducted since Obama came to power. This has led to almost 4,000 deaths, of which around one-quarter have been civilians.

Somalia: (since 2007) In January 2007, the US launched airstrikes against suspected Al-Qaeda leaders in Somalia, who Washington believed were guilty of bombing attacks on US Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed more than 200 people. The US airstrikes had the backing of the Somali President Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed but not the US Congress.

Yemen: Over 6,000 Yemenis have been killed and another 27,000 wounded in US supported bombing of Yemen. According to the UN, most of them are civilians. Ten million Yeminis don’t have enough to eat, and 13 million have no access to clean water. Yemen is highly dependent on imported food, but a U.S.-Saudi blockade has choked off most imports.

Ukraine: The death toll now exceeds 8,000, with 18,000 wounded. Several cities in the eastern part of the country have been heavily damaged. The fighting has tapered off, although tensions remain high.

Obama’s War Crimes Continue Bush’s Killing Agenda

Although the U.S. has not declared war since 1942, Barack Obama, the holder of the Nobel Peace Prize, has bombed 7 countries in 7 years. No other president has ever been continuously “at war” for two full terms. Obama’s perpetual warfare is due to his failure to combat terrorism in favor of “regime change” against secular governments. Between 2009 and December 31, 2015, the administration claimed that it launched 473 strikes, mostly with drones, that killed between what it said were 2,372 and 2,581 terrorist “combatants.” These numbers are very low estimates which actually range to as much as six times higher with thousands of civilian deaths.

Bush launched about 60 strikes in Somalia, Pakistan and Yemen killing a maximum of about 400 militants. Obama, on the other hand, has launched more than 500 strikes in those three countries, killing anywhere between 2,700 and 4,000 militants. The heaviest covert drone warfare has taken place in Afghanistan, with about 1,000 strikes there as of 2014. In 2015 and 2016, the Air Force reported more than 500 strikes combined.

A 2015 report estimates that the number of Taliban deaths in Afghanistan may have been between 5,000 and 15,000 total over the course of the Bush administration, but up to 5,000 per year during the Obama administration – 40,000 total. The Washington Post reports a total between Bush and Obama to be approximately 65,800 to 88,600. This does not count the tens of thousands of civilians.

It is estimated that 2,499 U.S. soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan (1,906) and Iraq (593) so far under President Obama. Obama has conducted airstrikes on seven countries: Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Syria, all of which are summarized above. U.S. combat forces are currently deployed on the ground in three countries: Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

Amnesty International has accused the U.S. of “deadly hypocrisy” for its massive arms deals with Middle East governments that have carried out war crimes and other violations of international law like Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey and Egypt. Israel is the largest recipient of U.S. military aid which averages more than $3 billion a year. Egypt received $1.5 billion and Saudi Arabia received $110 billion in arms sales. Throughout the past year US weapons have kept flowing to Saudi Arabia, even while the United Nations and human rights groups have documented a slew of Saudi war crimes in Yemen. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have condemned the U.S. and U.K. governments for providing weapons, military intelligence and support to the Saudi-led coalition that has since March 2015 launched thousands of air strikes in Yemen, warning that they may be complicit in war crimes.

The bombing campaign has ravaged Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle East. Nearly 4,000 civilians have been killed and thousands more have been injured. The violence has displaced millions, incited mass hunger, fueled extremism and pushed more than 80 percent of the population into what the U.N. has for more than a year called a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

KEY POINT: The United States, under the power of the globalists and their control over the U.S. presidency, military-industrial complex, and Congress, has become the largest KILLING MACHINE in the world’s history. Patriots, the only way to stop the torture, murder, rapes, pedophilia is through citizen action. We have to first educate as many folks as possible to undo the years of propaganda from our media and lies from our politicians.

Each of you reading this article, plays an important role in disseminating truth. Following are our suggestions, which we hope that you can use in your own blogs, YouTubes, Twitters, Reddit and Steemit threads, and wherever truth is allowed to ring.

Time to GLEXIT: Dismantling Globalism in the U. S.

In general, all U.S. organizations with ties to other countries must be investigated and audited. This would include the CIA, Highland Forum, and the Department of Defense contractors. Any existing assets should be seized and brought back to America, e.g. Barrick Gold Corporation. A plan can then be developed to exit transnational, international, and global organizations that are not in total and complete alignment with the U.S. Constitution. This includes all existing treaties, agreements and accords and any organization that claims to have world oversight like the United Nations.

A short list is given below that suggests some of the more dangerous and anti-American organizations that need to be investigated, audited and withdrawn from as we seek a FINAL SOLUTION to globalism. This is our GLEXIT, or global exit, list and is based upon the disclosures we have provided in numerous articles. These articles can be also be found at Project: Full Disclosure.

The United Nations and all of its many agencies, treaties, accords, and trade deals.

U.N. General Assembly, UN Security Council, International Refugee Organization, World Bank Group, International Monetary Fund, UN Economic and Social Council, Food and Agriculture Organization, International Labor Organization, , UNESCO, World Intellectual Property Organization, etc.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

The Council on Foreign Relations

The Highland Forum

Bank of International Settlement

European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)

Catholic Charities Inc., USA (160 separate charities)

Reduce military bases throughout the world. Currently the U.S. has 662 overseas bases in 38 foreign countries.

End the Central Bank System that Controls Globalism

It will take delicate care to investigate, audit, and gain control of America’s U.S. Federal Reserve System and its central banks throughout the USA. A complete audit of U.S. gold holdings and the gold holdings of all central banks in the U.S. will need to be coordinated at the same time. Once the Federal Reserve (a private corporation) is audited and all of its assets frozen by the U.S. Treasury, the U.S. will default on the debt to the Federal Reserve. The Fed will declare bankruptcy and the U.S. Treasury will seize all assets of the Federal Reserve System, which includes 12 central banks throughout America.

The gold, fiat currencies and bonds will be given to the Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund which currently already establishes US monetary policy for the Federal Reserve. The $24.5 trillion owed to the Federal Reserve will either be dropped in the bankruptcy or the Treasury can print useless fiat currency to pay the debt as they recently did for $4.5 trillion to cover the purchase of U.S. bonds being sold by China, Saudi Arabia and other countries. (See our articles on exiting the Federal Reserve and on how to transition to U.S. Treasury currency from the federal reserve notes.)

It is important to remember that ending the Federal Reserve will not crash the currency, bond or stock markets. All three of those are controlled currently by the Exchange Stabilization Fund through back door trading done by the ESF and the U.S. Treasury. (See our article on ICE and CME Exchanges.) It has been demonstrated that the ESF controls all three markets. As we have seen through the many gold, silver, and interest rate “fixing” lawsuits brought against the major international banks, the U.S. Treasury, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is well aware that the markets are “fixed.” Billions in penalties have been brought against these major banks for fixing the markets.

Eventually end U.S. fiat currency and create a new currency with a basket of commodities to back it up including gold, silver, other precious metals and commodities. The old “Federal Reserve notes” will become useless after a recall of old currency that weeds out money that has not been taxed. This immediately eradicates all off-shore tax haven money, illegal drug money, stolen and laundered money and currency held by foreign nations that have left America illegally.

KEY POINT: The new gold-backed currency can be established after the hidden CIA gold and assets have been audited and seized by the U.S. Treasury.

No one knows how many thousand tons of stolen war gold the CIA (Barrick Gold Corporation) has amassed, but it is enough to tip the balance of world gold holdings to America. This gold will cushion the radical but simple changes that must take place to eradicate globalism from the current U.S. systems that are controlled by the same shareholders who own the majority of shares in the top military contractor corporations – who are, by the way, almost all globalists bankers who loan money to, and sell weapons to the very enemies we are fighting. See our articles on the Military-Industrial Complex for details. Part 1 and Part 2.)

End Gambling on Stock Markets and Derivatives

Seemingly as radical as severing ties with the foreign owners of the private corporation called the U.S. Federal Reserve System is the severing of ties with the New York Stock Exchange and its owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE is the most powerful player in stock, bonds, mortgage-backed securities, futures and derivatives. Basically, ICE is the biggest “gambling casino” in the world where fractional investments, high-speed trading and the total control of the “private tax shelter” called markets rules American investment and retirement capital.

One quadrillion in trades happen on the New York Stock Exchange per year – all of which are basically tax-free throughout the year of investing. Markets are scams run by a state-sanctioned gambling casino. They don’t need to exist at all. Each of the 12,000 or so companies can raise their own capital privately and then there would be no “longs and shorts”, “puts and calls”, futures, derivatives or other “legal forms of gambling.” The stock markets can simply close – they are private corporations that work hard to steal and lie to the US government.

End the Mortgage Electronic Registration System, (MERS) and stop gambling with American home mortgages on the stock market by bundling them into mortgage-backed securities. Use U.S. land and mortgages as a new type of Land Bank backed by mortgages that are tracked by the counties where the title is issued, not the lending institutions and banks who are members of MERS.

Citizen Action Needed for World-Wide GLEXIT

Key Point: Citizens around the world can participate in dismantling globalism in your country using these suggestions. The more that all of us join the United Kingdom in Brexit, the sooner we can all GLEXIT and crush globalism before it takes another step forward.

This list is lengthy, but certainly not complete. We offer it as a guide of what citizen journalists and investigators could be focusing on in our internet alt media guerilla warfare. If you have a particular item on this list that resonates with you, then please start blogging, posting, or videoing about it. We cannot make any country great again if we do not expose the globalism and its actors within our systems.

Banking rules: end derivative swaps, fractional banking, investment banking, and replace them with state banks, land banks, community banks, postal banks, etc. Before taking down the banksters, review this article that we presented that explains the three types of bankers—all which have a different agenda. In the U.S., we recommend that this be a controlled demolition of the three types of bankers, so to speak. First, we eliminate the federal reserve note (which will take down the old world bankers and central banks) by using the CIA gold to back the new U.S. treasury notes (which takes down the CIA bankers). This leaves the third group of bankers intact—the broker bankers who are not loyal to anyone but themselves. They can be dismantled with the banking rules set forth above. We have then collapsed the banksters.

Stop corporate control of the Food and Drug Administration: The FDA should be working for the health and safety of We the Peopleand not for the benefit of pushing Monsanto poisons, pharmaceutical poisons, pharmaceutical control of vaccines, immunity for drug companies, etc. on to us. This would include:

Eliminate mandatory vaccinations.

End the use of glyphosates – or any other poisons on our food supply.

Immediate cessation of the use of GMO food products and prosecute Monsanto executives for adulterating and compromising the food supply with their poisons.

Secure American borders to protect US citizens. Enforce all immigration laws and rules. End all sanctuary cities. Deport all illegals and respect all US laws.

Create term limits for all state and federal congress members. Reform election rules so that only public dollars support candidates. End lobbying on behalf of foreign governments.

No Lawyers Allowed in Public Office. Re-establish the 13thAmendment which prohibits attorneys from holding Congressional office.

Allow no “dual-citizenship” for any elected federal office, high court positions, and positions within the executive branch. Only American citizens without dual citizenship may hold office. Give anyone in these groups that hold dual citizenship up to 60 days to renounce their second citizenship or resign from their office.

Audit and find the missing $9.5 trillion dollars from the Department of Defense. Prosecute the culprits, including corporations that gouged or stole from the DoD.

Audit the Housing and Urban Development Agency which has traditionally been known for being the slush-fund for the CIA.

IMMEDIATELY Arrest George Soros, and others like him, for treason and sedition for fomenting violence and death through a conspiracy of anti-America political organizations.

Revamp the IRS and make filing and paying taxes as simple as possible. End the need for tax lawyers and accountants from helping folks complete their tax returns. When revamping the IRS, make its machinations more transparent so that citizens know where their money is going, especially when it is being spent on nefarious, globalist purposes.

Rescind the National Defense Authorization Act’s references allowing propaganda to be used on American citizens overtly or through subliminal messaging of any type.

IMMEDIATELY ban the operation of globalist organizations that have demonstrated ill-will towards America through undermining U.S. Constitutional rights for the superiority of corporate rights: Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg Society, Knights of Malta, Council on Foreign Relations, Highland Forum Group, etc.

End tech monopolies that were originally designed and funded by the use of military resources through DARPA, In-Q-Tel and other Department of Defense agencies: Internet, Sysco Systems, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Facebook, and many, many others. We highly recommend that operations like Facebook, Google, and other high-tech operations that were created and sustained with taxpayer funds become U.S. utilities. In today’s world, these operate more like public utilities and are as needed as telephone lines once were.

For heaven’s sakes, STOP THE CHEMTRAILS. End all climate control efforts: chemtrails, HAARP, microwave transmissions, etc.

Do not allow any consideration for laws that are contrary to U.S. laws: Sharia law, United Nations treaties, etc.

Start a moratorium on all genetic manipulation, growing of clones for embryos, stem cell recovery programs, etc.

Audit all charities in America, especially those associated with placing refugees in America through the United Nations programs for resettling refugees.

No CIA or FBI members should be permitted to hold public office until they have left employment of those agencies.

End the illegal Department of Education and re-establish the state’s right to administer education. End the Common Core curriculum movement and teach Civics to students so that they know how their government runs.

Repeal the Patriot Act and all Obama executive orders that take civil rights from Americans.

End all off-shore banking, tax havens, and other methods of stealing American money without paying taxes.

End all bombing of foreign countries and remove any troops that are not fully sanctioned by the U.S. Congress.

Take away the Catholic Church’s tax-exempt status for the crimes its priests have inflicted upon children and others. End all formal and financial ties with the Vatican or any of its affiliates.

End Planned Parenthood abortions and the use of fetal tissue, embryo harvesting and other inhumane practices concerning birth.

“Hence to fight and conquer in all your battles is not supreme excellence; supreme excellence consists in breaking the enemy’s resistance without fighting.” Sun Tzu

Source: The Millennium Report

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!