An interview with David Hawkins from Abel Danger: Secret Society Technologies, Rothschilds, Serco & More

Editor’s Note: Thanks to Alan for sharing this information with me.

By Kerry Cassidy

I interview David Hawkins from Abel Danger about his latest research….

DAVID HAWKINS is an investigator with a vast background looking into 911 and various corporations involved in threatening our freedoms, secret societies and the technology they use.

We discuss this in addition to other subjects related:

…”Please accept Brief 257 from Field McConnell – United States Marine Corps whistle-blower and Global Operations Director of Abel Danger (AD) – on the late chemical-warfare expert Victor Rothschild’s colleagues at Serco‘s investment banker N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd. who apparently tasked Nicholas and Rupert Soames, two of Winston Churchill’s grandsons, with transferring keys to ‘Churchill’s Toyshop’ – a British weapon R&D organisation of WWII – to the federal bridge certification authority (FBCA) network so that agents for Serco‘s Prisoner Escorting and Court Services and the U.S. Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System could equip Conair SWAT team networks per Jerome H. Lemelson’s Prisoner tracking and warning system and corresponding methods US6054928A with “Dum-dum” ammunition per Darren Rubin’s Biological active bullets, …”–www.abeldanger.org/kelly-257-sercos-dum-dum-ethnic-toyshop-conair-marcys-skripal-coma-ses-facebooks-buck/

***

Continues from Abel Danger…

Kelly 257: Serco’s Dum-dum Ethnic Toyshop, ConAir Marcy’s Skripal Coma, SES Facebook’s Buck – Abel Danger

Letter to John F. Kelly from Field McConnell

General John F. Kelly

White House Chief of Staff

Washington, D.C. 20528

Open letter from the Cloud Centric Crime Scene Investigators of Abel Danger

April 21, 2018

Dear General Kelly:

Please accept Brief 257 from Field McConnell – United States Marine Corps whistle-blower and Global Operations Director of Abel Danger (AD) – on the late chemical-warfare expert Victor Rothschild’s colleagues at Serco‘s investment banker N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd. who apparently tasked Nicholas and Rupert Soames, two of Winston Churchill’s grandsons, with transferring keys to ‘Churchill’s Toyshop’ – a British weapon R&D organisation of WWII – to the federal bridge certification authority (FBCA) network so that agents for Serco‘s Prisoner Escorting and Court Services and the U.S. Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System could equip Conair SWAT team networks per Jerome H. Lemelson’s Prisoner tracking and warning system and corresponding methods US6054928A with “Dum-dum” ammunition per Darren Rubin’s Biological active bullets, systems, and methods US9200877B1 designed to neutralise ethnically-selected victims through coma, hallucination, paralysis, bleeding or death.

“The Dumdum Arsenal was a British military facility located near the town of Dum-dum in modern West Bengal, India.[1] The arsenal was at the centre of the Indian Rebellion of 1857, caused in part by rumours that the paper cartridges for their muzzle-loading rifles, which they were expected to bite open, were greased with pig lard (a problem for Muslims) or cow fat (a problem for Hindus).[2] It was at this arsenal that Captain Neville Bertie-Clay developed the Mark IV cartridge, the so-called “Dum-dum bullet”, a soft-point bullet, and a hollow point version designed to mushroom on striking. This was one of the first series of expanding bullets for military use. They were later banned in warfare by the Hague Convention as being “too inhumane.””

McConnell claims that Serco has supplied up to 1.4 billion rounds of potentially biological-active bullets as Dum-dum ammunition to ConAir SWAT teams and HUBZone weapons caches controlled through various government agencies by members of the U.S. Senior Executive Service (SES) including Kristine Marcy, Field McConnell’s sister and SES, ConAir and DOJ Pride founder, who allegedly developed a USMS prisoner medical services program for ethnic cleansing through the P.I.R.A.N.A. project per below:

a. Polonium – Apparently derived from the US Atomic Energy Commission (AEC)’s Method for recovering polonium-210 from bismuth US3463739A and allegedly administered through the hollowed-out spoon handle used by the late Alexander Litvinenko or his killer to stir a teapot in London’s Millenium Hotel and stop his attempted exposure of a Serco pedophile blackmail ring in the Kremlin;

b. Injectors – Apparently derived from the likes of and the predecessors to Henke Sass Wolf GmbH’s Injector for injecting pellets US20160262861A1 Application which can deliver a precise dose of medicine or poison to a patient or a victim and subsequently allow Serco to inject fake news of deaths or recovery to frame the innocent and shelter the guilty;

c. Ricin – Apparently derived from Eisai Co Ltd’s Immunopotentiator containing ricin US06389456 and alleged used to kill the late Georgi Markov, a Bulgarian dissident writer, on a London street via a pellet fired into his leg from a hollowed out umbrella;

d. Anthrax – Allegedly procured from MoD Porton Down through the Serco supply chain and mixed with Evonik Degussa GmbH’s Pyrogenically produced silicon dioxide powder and dispersion thereof US7537833B2 – for the Amerithtrax attacks post 9/11;

e. Novichok – Allegedly mixed with BZ or “Buzz” gas derived from FMC Corp’s Process for making 3-quinuclidinyl benzilate US3118896A and fired through Dum-dum bullets which put Sergei and Yulia Skripal into a coma in Salisbury U.K. on April 8, 2018;

f. Ammunition – Hollow point or Dum-dum bullets with contents developed from Darren Rubin’s Biological active bullets, systems, and methods US9200877B1 and allegedly cached in Serco‘s 3PL supply chains for use in the ethnic cleansing of hostile states.

McConnell claims that Serco arranged for Conair prisoners to be given Buzz to administer oath-taking rituals at a BC pig farm (1996 -2002) where invited U.S. Senior Executive Service (SES) and Greek Life guests were apparently filmed as they witnessed the murder and bet on the time of death of predominantly First Nations prostitutes as they were fed through a patented device described as Bandit Industries Inc.’s Drum assembly for a wood chipper US6032707A;

McConnell claims that Serco is using threats of Dum-dum assassinations to block President Donald Trump and his counterparts including French president Emmanuel Macron, a former investment banker at Rothschild & Cie Banque, from investigating Conair SWAT team crimes dating back to the bombing of Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland on 21 December 1988.

McConnell claims that Serco is using Boeing Co’s Encryption for asymmetric data links US7023996B2 Priority date 2001-05-04, allegedly developed by Serco‘s former Boeing Phantom Works director Dr. Pamela Drew, to sabotage investigation into SWAT team crimes allegedly committed by J. Ray Dettling of Saratoga, CA (heavily involved in the Unabomber operation) and the late Jerome “Jerry” Hal Lemelson (amongst 605 patents invented ConAir tracking system and elements of sex, lies and videotape recorders) as proxy assignees for various Toyshop devices which allow Serco agents and BBCscriptwriters to mingle encrypted SWAT team commands with news and propaganda at sabotage, assassination and mass-casualty events.

McConnell claims the Soames Brothers are using Mendenhall’s Baby or pedophile/pig farm oath rituals recorded on Facebook and other social media by Oliver ‘Buck’ Revell, former Marine Corps Captain and former SES-6 Director for FBI Criminal Investigative, Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Intelligence, to blackmail the likes of his sister Kristine Marcy and further claims that Serco issued visas to ConAir SWAT teams embedded in the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency to execute assassination or ethnic-cleansing Dun-dum missions per examples below:

1. SES Conair’s Prisoner tracking (US6054928A) with expert-system (i.e. including fuzzy logic, reinforcement learning, neural networks, artificial intelligence, etc.) algorithms – allegedly used by Robert Mueller, former FBI director and Marine Corps veteran, to sabotage the investigations into the murder of John O’Neill in the WTC complex on 9/11 and ethnic cleansing attacks with binary chemical ammunition on Douma, Syria;

2. Mysis International Banking Systems Limited (London, GB)’s System and method for leveraging location to enhance banking services US 9875478 – Allegedly used by Rupert Soames to track payments to the Serco ConAir SWAT teams for the Skripal BZ attacks and warn actors via social networking websites of the fates of prospective Dum-dum whistleblowers;

3. Howard Lutnick’s Real-time interactive wagering on event outcomes CA 2460367 A – allegedly used by one of Serco‘s private equity investors, the late Gen. Alexander Haig; the Greek Life associates of Bill Clinton (Phi Beta Kappa) and Wilbur Ross (Kappa Beta Phi – 25 years N M Rothschild!) and Serco director Dr. Pamela Drew for Dum-dum wagers on 9/11 through the federal bridge to Boeing Phantom Works in Boeing’s new Chicago HQ;

4. Lockheed Martin’s Rocket-boosted guided hard target penetrator US6276277B12001-08-21 Grant – allegedly used by Dr. Drew’s Boeing Phantom Works colleagues with guidance and control units on delivery aircraft to steer bomb dive lines into WTC 1 & 2 on 9/11 and ignite explosives after target penetration;

5. QinetiQ North America Inc’s Social Engineering Protection Appliance US9123027B2 – allegedly used by the UK’s National Crime Squad (NCS) and Buck Revell to capture Facebook oath-taking images and silence witnesses to the crimes associated with an attempted coup d’état on 9/11.

McConnell reminds you that Buck Revell (warned by Serco‘s Rothschild banker or ConAir sister?) pulled his son and daughter-in-law off Pan Am Flight 103 just before takeoff from London’s Heathrow airport at 18:25 hours on 21 December 1988 (a few weeks after McConnell told his sister how to drone ConAir aircraft) and saved his family from a Marine Corps SMEAC (Situation Mission Execution Ambush Cover up!) Unabomb event over Lockerbie, Scotland at 19:02:50 with a body count of 270 = 243 passengers + 16 crew + 11 people on the ground.

With this the 257th Kelly public briefing and references at http://www.abeldanger.org, we ask you to pre-empt the continuing use or phantom development of Dum-dum ethnic-cleansing bullets in the Marcy and Drew’s PIRANA Project by stripping Serco, ConAir and the Senior Executive Service out of any federal bridge contracts and transferring Boeing’s Encryption for asymmetric data links US7023996B2 from Serco‘s Rothschild bankers to U.S. President Trump and the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity.

Internet – weapon of destruction, each slogan is dum-dum bullet

SERCO GROUP PLC: List of Subsidiaries AND Shareholders! [Note representatives of Serco‘s private-equity groups, investment banker N M Rothschild (Wilbur Ross?) and shareholders, including the British and Saudi governments, AXA, Allianz, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and the TIAA pension fund met, in a junket (wagering command center) room on the 47th Floor of North Tower (WTC1) on 9/11!]

Yours sincerely,

Field McConnell

USMC 0116513

P O Box 39

Plum City WI 54761″

+001-715-307-8222

“Digital Fires Instructor Serco – [Marine Corps Base!] Camp Pendleton, CA Uses information derived from all military disciplines (e.g., aviation, ground combat, command and control, combat service support, intelligence, and opposing forces) to determine changes in enemy capabilities, vulnerabilities, and probable courses of action.”

“During the Hague Convention of 1899, the British delegation attempted to justify the use of the dumdum bullet by pointing to its utility when putting down colonial unrest. Barbara Tuchman writes that, “Developed by the British to stop the rush of fanatical tribesman, the bullets were vigorously defended by Sir John Ardagh against the heated attack of all except the American military delegate, Captain Crozier, whose country was about to make use of them in the Philippines. In warfare against savages, Ardagh explained to an absorbed audience, ‘men penetrated through and through several times by our latest pattern of small calibre projectiles, which make small clean holes,’ were nevertheless able to rush on and come to close quarters. Some means had to be found to stop them. ‘The civilized soldier when shot recognizes that he is wounded and knows that the sooner he is attended to the sooner he will recover. He lies down on his stretcher and is taken off the field to his ambulance, where he is dressed or bandaged. Your fanatical barbarian, similarly wounded, continues to rush on, spear or sword in hand; and before you have the time to represent to him that his conduct is in flagrant violation of the understanding relative to the proper course for the wounded man to follow—he may have cut off your head.’”[19] However, the rest of the delegates at the Hague Convention 1899 did not accept this justification and voted 22–2 to prohibit the future use of the dumdum bullet.”

“Genetic Bullets – Ethnically Specific Bioweapons

By R. Roy Blake

Free Press contributor

SpeakEasy.org

… Israel is probably not alone in this sort of bioweapons development. Michael Risconscuito, the principal informant for investigative reporter Danny Casalaro (Casalaro died mysteriously a decade ago while researching the Justice Department’s purported theft of an intelligence software called PROMIS), alleged to Pacifica Radio that he had also been part of a secret intelligence effort to develop genetically specific bioweapons that could potentially reduce the earth’s population by a full two-thirds. After Casalaro’s death, Risconscuito went public and was strangely then almost immediately arrested on drug charges. He remains in prison.”

“While In Coma: Yulia Skripal Logged Into Her VKontakte Page? (Russian Version of Facebook)

By Joaquin Flores

Global Research, April 01, 2018

Fort Russ

Theme: Intelligence, Media Disinformation

The 33-year-old daughter of Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal, visited her “Vkontakte” page – sort of a Russian version of Facebook – on the morning of March 7th, three days after the “assassination” attempt that put her allegedly in a coma, until just a few days ago. She was poisoned, according to the British government, along side her father Sergei, and according to the official version, hasn’t regained consciousness until quite recently.

There is the theoretical possibility that her page was hacked or an agency entered through her handheld device, if they were not protected by a password. Any hacking would probably be by employees of the British special services, though Russian agencies would also have an interest. There is also the curious statement by the head physician of the hospital, where she allegedly is with her father, that she came to her senses for a short time, before falling back in a coma.

Another possibility is that, in line with the statement of the head physician, she ‘came to her senses’ and actually wasn’t in a coma at all, or never ‘fell back’ into a coma.

It is especially strange that all this comes as we have news from the UK that the Foreign Office has said it is “considering Russia’s request for consular access to Yulia Skripal”.

We should keep in mind that the UK has utterly failed its obligations, legal and otherwise, to be transparent and grant access to Russia – given that Yulia is a Russian citizen. ‘Considering Russia’s request’ is itself reflective of an abrogation of international norms. It is not a ‘request’ which leaves the receiver of said request with any room for any answer than compliance. ‘Request’ is one of these legal terms which layman interprets as something other than a ‘demand’.

Is it not strange that within a day of Russia putting forward its ‘request’, suddenly Yulia has recovered from her ‘coma’ and is now talking and interacting with people?”

Is this to prevent Russian consular authorities from confirming her condition, as they are legally obliged to do?”

“As of 26 January 2007, British officials said police had solved the murder of Litvinenko. They discovered “a ‘hot’ teapot at London’s Millennium Hotel with an off-the-charts reading for polonium-210, the radioactive material used in the killing.” In addition, a senior official said investigators had concluded the murder of Litvinenko was “a ‘state-sponsored’ assassination orchestrated by Russian security services.” The police want to charge former Russian spy Andrei Lugovoy, who met Litvinenko on 1 November 2006, the day officials believe the lethal dose of polonium-210 was administered.[112]”

In an article written by Litvinenko in July 2006, and published online on Zakayev’s Chechenpress website, he claimed that Vladimir Putin is a paedophile.[83] Litvinenko also claimed that Anatoly Trofimov and Artyom Borovik knew of the alleged paedophilia.[84] The claims have been called “wild” and “sensational and unsubstantiated”[85] in the British media. Litvinenko made the allegation after Putin kissed a boy on his stomach while stopping to chat with some tourists during a walk in the Kremlin grounds on 28 June 2006. The incident was recalled in a webcast organised by the BBC and Yandex, in which over 11,000 people asked Putin to explain the act, to which he responded, “He seemed very independent and serious… I wanted to cuddle him like a kitten and it came out in this gesture. He seemed so nice. … There is nothing behind it.”[86]”

“Method for recovering polonium-210 from bismuth Original Assignee US Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) 1969-08-26 US3463739A Grant”

“Georgi Ivanov Markov (Bulgarian: Георги Иванов Марков; 1 March 1929 – 11 September 1978) was a Bulgarian dissident writer. Markov originally worked as a novelist and playwright in his native country, the People’s Republic of Bulgaria, until his defection in 1968. After relocating, he worked as a broadcaster and journalist for the BBC World Service, the US-funded Radio Free Europe, and Germany’s Deutsche Welle. Markov used such forums to conduct a campaign of sarcastic criticism against the incumbent Bulgarian regime, which, according to his wife at the time of death, eventually became “vitriolic” and included “really smearing mud on the people in the inner circles”.[1] Georgi Markov was assassinated on a London street via a micro-engineered pellet containing ricin, fired into his leg from an umbrella wielded by someone associated with the Bulgarian Secret Service. It has been speculated that they asked the KGB for help.[2]”

“Eisai Co Ltd’s Immunopotentiator containing ricin US06389456 An immunopotentiator comprising ricin as an active ingredient. Ricin is a glucoprotein having a molecular weight of about 65,000 and can be used in the form of an aqueous solution. It is useful for prevention and treatment of bacterial and viral infections and cancer.”

“Henke Sass Wolf GmbH’s Injector for injecting pellets US20160262861A1Application An injector for injecting pellets includes a main body, a delivery opening which is formed on the main body and to which a hollow-bore needle can be connected and a magazine guide formed in the main body for a magazine which, for accommodating the pellets, comprises several barrels. Each barrel includes a hollow cylindrical compartment with an open front end and an open rear end. The magazine guide brings the magazine, barrel by barrel, into an injection position, in which a plunger of the injector can be introduced into the barrel via the rear end of the barrel positioned in the injection position and moved in the direction of the delivery opening in order to deliver the pellet provided in the barrel via the delivery opening. A drawer is formed in the main body for accommodating a replacement hollow-bore needle.”

“Serco Processes 2 Millionth Patent Application for U.S. Patent and Trademark Office March 19, 2013 RESTON, VIRGINIA – March 18, 2013 – Serco Inc., a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services to the federal government, announced today that their Pre-Grant Publication (PGPubs) Classification Services team recently processed their 2 millionth patent application for the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Each application was also processed within the contractually required 28-day window.”

“Biological active bullets, systems, and methods Abstract A novel biological active bullet able to be discharged from a firearm, the ammunition essentially comprising a bullet in a cartridge, the bullet associated with/containing at least one biological active substance, along with a method of use of delivering with this bullet at least one biological active substance having at least one biological effect in the target upon impact and penetration, in addition to the bullet wound, and thus, having additional functions and applications than prior art bullets. Inventor Darren Rubin Original Assignee Darren Rubin Priority date 2012-05-02 15-12-01 US9200877B1 Grant

At least one active substance may be selected from nerve agents, including, but not limited to, organophosphates, such as G-agents, including tabun (GA), sarin (GB), soman (GD), cyclosarin (GF), and GV, V-agents, including EA-3148, VE, VG, VM, VR, and VX, Novichok agents, and any combinations thereof.

At least one active substance may be selected from neurotoxins, including, but not limited to, ion channel inhibitors, such as sodium channel inhibitors, such as tetrodotoxin, potassium channel inhibitors, chloride channel inhibitors, such as curare, calcium channel inhibitors, such as conotoxin, inhibitors of synaptic vesicle release, such as botulinum toxin, and receptor inhibitors, such as bungarotoxin and 3-quinuclidinyl benzilate (QNB), and any combinations thereof, so as to interrupt at least some of a biological target’s function.

In some embodiments of the invention, the cavity of the tip of the bullet serves as a hollow point cavity, such that the bullet expands upon entering a target in order to decrease penetration and disrupt more tissue, and dissipate more energy, as it travels through the target, while reducing the risk of collateral damage. Such a hollow point cavity feature makes it very likely that the bullet will remain in the target to deliver biological active substances effectively, instead of exiting the target and risking injury to an unintentional target.

The present invention is able to deliver a wide variety of biological active substances and combinations of biological active substances. This includes, but is not limited to: catalysts, enzymes, or inhibitors, such as to cause or inhibit biochemical reactions in the target; vasodilators and anticoagulants, such as to cause enhanced wound bleeding in the target; radioactive substances, such as to cause cellular and DNA damage, or to detect a wounded target trying to pass through airport security instruments, or to track a wounded target, such as by detecting radiation in dripping blood; nerve agents and neurotoxins, such as to damage, incapacitate, or kill a target from a non-fatal bullet wound; blistering agents, nettle agents, urticants, and corrosives, to cause tissue damage and to incapacitate the target with excessive pain; other pain-inducing agents; muscle relaxants, paralytics, and sedatives to slow or stop a target, such as when not trying to kill the target; spasmodic agents and convulsives to incapacitate and potentially kill the target; hallucinogenic agents to disorient a target; infectious agents, such as to inoculate a target so as to infect that target; as well as, delivering curative agents to a target at a distance when it would be otherwise unsafe to administer the curative agent in close contact, such as when the target is hostile.

The bullet of the present invention is capable of being associated with biological active substances in a variety of formats, such as solids, liquids, gels, pastes, films, fast-dissolving formats, slow-release formats, along with a variety of excipients that may aid the delivery of the substance(s). Also, the bullet of the present invention is capable of delivering a wide range of biological active substance quantity, such as up to and over one gram of material. Some biological active substances are lethal in small quantities. For example, the toxic protein ricin is lethal at under 2 mg when administered to a target’s body. Such a quantity of ricin can occupy a volume of space less than 0.5% the size of an average aspirin tablet, and thus have minimal effect on the bullet’s ballistics.

The present invention also includes methods associated with adding the biological active substance to the bullet, such as during manufacture, or out in the field. The present invention also includes methods of using the biological active bullet cartridge, including loading and discharging the cartridge to affect the target with the unique features of this novel invention.

In this respect, before explaining at least one embodiment of the invention in detail, it is to be understood that the invention is not limited in its application to the details of construction and to the arrangements of the components set forth in the following description or illustrated in the drawings. The invention is capable of other embodiments and of being practiced and carried out in various ways. Also, it is to be understood that the phraseology and terminology employed herein are for the purpose of descriptions and should not be regarded as limiting. As such, those skilled in the art will appreciate that the conception, upon which this disclosure is based, may readily be utilized as a basis for the designing of other structures, methods and systems for carrying out the several purposes of the present invention. It is important, therefore, that the claims be regarded as including such equivalent constructions insofar as they do not depart from the spirit and scope of the present invention.

It therefore an object of the present invention to provide a new and improved biological active bullet which has all of the advantages of prior art bullets of known designs and configurations and none of the disadvantages.

It is another object of the present invention to provide a new and improved biological active bullet and cartridge which may be easily and efficiently manufactured and marketed.

It is further object of the present invention to provide a new and improved biological active bullet system which is of durable and reliable constructions.

An even further object of the present invention is to provide a new and improved biological active bullet system which is susceptible of a low cost of manufacture with regard to both materials and labor, and which accordingly is then susceptible of low prices of sale, thereby making such biological active bullet system economical. Because the biological active bullet has the ability to kill a target that would otherwise survive a non-fatal gunshot wound, this invention also has potential to conserve ammunition.

Even still another object of the present invention is to provide a biological active bullet system for delivering at least one biological active substance to the body of a target upon bullet impact and penetration.”

Prior to SBA, [Field McConnell’s sister] Ms. [Kristine] Marcy served in several roles at the Department of Justice, including Senior Counsel for Detention and Deportation at the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS), where she oversaw the full range of INS detention and deportation programs and addressed multiple infrastructure and management problems stemming from rapid growth (up 45 percent) in the detention program. Prior to her position at INS, Ms. Marcy served for five years as the Associate Director for Operations Support of the Department of Justice, U.S. Marshals Service (USMS). There, she directed DOJ’s detention program for more than 23,000 prisoners (the nation’s largest). In 1995, she was assigned responsibility by the Attorney General for developing a DOJ-wide transportation system [ConAir] known as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System, or JPATS-a nationwide network of leased commercial and government-owned aircraft and ground vehicles. While at the USMS, she also developed a prisoner medical services program [with BZ hallucinogenic for Conair SWAT teams]and directed the agency’s $1.6 billion seized assets program that redirected proceeds forfeited by criminals and crime organizations to local and Federal law enforcement. Prior to the USMS, she was the Associate Deputy Attorney General for the Department of Justice, where she served as a lawyer who prepared the Deputy Attorney General for duties related to budget and appropriations, executive personnel, and other management areas. She also oversaw activities of the Justice Management Division, Bureau of Prisons, Office of Justice Programs, the Inspector General, and the U.S. Trustees (bankruptcy program).”

“Pirahna – Big Data Analytics

The Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Computational Data Analytics Group’s has worked over 12 years in creating text analytics systems to quickly discover meaningful information from raw data. These capabilities focus on six key areas, emphasizing high performance over very large sets of raw documents.

Collecting and Extracting: Collecting millions of documents from databases, Internet, Social Media, and hard drives; extracting text from hundreds of file formats; and translating this information into multiple languages.

This work has resulted in eight issued ( 7,072,883 7,315,858 7,693,903 7,805,446 7,937,389 8,473,314 8,825,710 9,256,649 ) and one pending patents , several commercial licenses (including Pro2Serve and TextOre), a spin off company (Global Security Information Analysts LLC (GSIA)), an R&D 100 Awards, and scores of peer reviewed research publications.”

“Police drop investigation into Serco prisoner transport contract

The outsourcing group said there was no evidence of individual or corporate wrongdoing

By Marion Dakers

7:42AM GMT 19 Dec 2014

The City of London Police has closed an investigation into Serco’s prisoner transport contract after more than a year of work, enabling the firm to continue with the contract until 2018.

The Ministry of Justice called in the police in August 2013 to examine whether Serco had misleadingly recorded prisoners as being ready for court when they were not, in order to meet the performance criteria of the contract.

However, Serco said on Friday that the probe into the Prisoner Escort and Custody Services (PECS) contract had been closed after the police found no evidence to support bringing charges against the outsourcing firm or its staff.

“The information obtained was also sufficient for the City of London Police to conclude there was no evidence of any corporate-wide conspiracy or an intention to falsify figures to meet the DRACT [designated ready and available for court time]contract requirement by senior Serco management or at the board level of the company,” the firm said in a statement.

The Ministry of Justice had said it would end the contract immediately if the firm’s board was found to have done wrong.”

“Prisoner tracking and warning system and corresponding method Abstract A system and method for tracking, monitoring and learning prisoner or parolee behavior involves obtaining prisoner or parolee data and monitoring data for at least one individual prisoner or parolee, storing the prisoner or parolee data and monitored data into a database, learning prisoner or parolee behavior from the prisoner or parolee data and the monitored data in the database, and updating the prisoner or parolee data and the monitored data in the database. Expert system (i.e. including but not limited to fuzzy logic, reinforcement learning, neural networks, artificial intelligence, etc.) algorithms are executed for determining and analyzing deviated behavior by the prisoner or parolee. A parole level is assigned to the prisoner or parolee and it is determined whether the prisoner or parolee is to be moved up or down a parole level depending on whether the prisoner or parolee behavior does not constitute or does constitute prisoner or parolee violations. Furthermore, the system tracks, monitors, and learns the behavior of the prisoner or parolee by controlling and regulating the permitted/prohibited locations or sectors, the permitted/prohibited location or sector dwell times, the permitted/prohibited travel routes, the permitted/prohibited travel times that the prisoner or parolee spends at or between various locations.

Inventor Jerome H. Lemelson, deceased Dorothy Lemelson executrix by Robert D. Pedersen John H. Hiett Original Assignee Lemelson Jerome H. Pedersen; Robert D. Hiett; John H. Priority date 1998-06-04 2000-04-25 US6054928A Grant 2000 US09514771Active”

“Winston Churchill‘s shocking use of chemical weapons The use of chemical weapons in Syria has outraged the world. But it is easy to forget that Britain has used them – and that Winston Churchill was a powerful advocate for them Secrecy was paramount. Britain’s imperial general staff knew there would be outrage if it became known that the government was intending to use its secret stockpile of chemical weapons. But Winston Churchill, then secretary of state for war, brushed aside their concerns. As a long-term advocate of chemical warfare, he was determined to use them against the Russian Bolsheviks. In the summer of 1919, 94 years before the devastating strike in Syria, Churchill planned and executed a sustained chemical attack on northern Russia. The British were no strangers to the use of chemical weapons. During the third battle of Gaza in 1917, General Edmund Allenby had fired 10,000 cans of asphyxiating gas at enemy positions, to limited effect. But in the final months of the first world war, scientists at the governmental laboratories at Porton in Wiltshire developed a far more devastating weapon: the top secret “M Device”, an exploding shell containing a highly toxic gas called diphenylaminechloroarsine. The man in charge of developing it, Major General CharlesFoulkes, called it “the most effective chemical weapon ever devised”.”

“SHARON WEINBERGER SECURITY 04.06.07 ARMY’S HALLUCINOGENIC WEAPONS UNVEILED

SO MUCH CONSPIRACY and disinformation surrounds the military’s past work on LSD and other chemical agents that it’s been difficult to separate fact from fiction. That’s starting to change, however.

…. Army doctors gave soldier volunteers synthetic marijuana, LSD and two dozen other psychoactive drugs during experiments aimed at developing chemical weapons that could incapacitate enemy soldiers, a psychiatrist who performed the research says in a new memoir.

The program, which ran at the Army’s Edgewood, Md., arsenal from 1955 until about 1972, concluded that counterculture staples such as acid and pot were either too unpredictable or too mellow to be useful as weapons, psychiatrist James Ketchum said in an interview.

The program did yield one hallucinogenic weapon: softball-size artillery rounds that were filled with powdered quinuclidinyl benzilate or BZ, a deliriant of the belladonnoid family that had placed some research subjects in a sleeplike state and left them impaired for days.

*Ketchum says the BZ bombs were stockpiled at an Army arsenal in Arkansas but never deployed. They were later destroyed. *

The Army acknowledged the program’s existence in 1975. Follow-up studies by the Army in 1978 and the National Academy of Sciences in 1981 found that volunteers suffered no long-term effects.”

“Prisoner Escorting and Court Services

Serco delivers safe and secure prisoner Escort services on behalf of justice departments. We quickly and efficiently move people between prisons or police stations and court appearances, and care for them within the court environment.

We deliver the Prison Escort Contract (PECS) in London and the East of England.

We escort on average 24,000 prisoners per month using a fleet of nearly 200 specialist cellular and multi-purpose vehicles and a workforce of 1,200 staff based at 76 locations across the service area.

We transport prisoners to and from 24 crown courts, 43 magistrates’ courts, 24 prisons and 131 police stations.

We provide services to many of the most high profile courts in England and Wales, including the Royal Courts of Justice, the Central Criminal Court and Westminster Magistrates’ Courts.

We are working with the Ministry of Justice and HMCTS to reduce the number of people that have to travel, using Mobile Video Court Services to link courts with the prisoner.”

“Ministry of Defence 1 (MD1), also known as “Churchill’s Toyshop”, was a British weapon research and development organisation of the Second World War.”

“UK’s Crime Squad picks face-recognition tech

December 3, 2001 Posted: 9:07 a.m. EST (1407 GMT)

LONDON, England (IDG) — Imagis Technologies Inc. [Chairman Buck Revell] and Serco Group PLC are working with the UK’s National Crime Squad (NCS) to develop a facial-recognition application for use in crime fighting.

The squad is working on a national database based on Imagis ID-2000 facial-recognition technology to use as a tool for keeping track of convicted pedophiles and other criminals, Imagis announced at the Biometrics 2001 Conference here on Thursday.

“We are working with both Imagis and Serco on the technology,” an NCS spokesman confirmed.”

“Salisbury’s Nerve Agent and The $70 M Pentagon Program at Porton Down

April 4, 2018

By Dilyana Gaytandzhieva

The Pentagon has spent at least $70 million on military experiments involving tests with deadly viruses and chemical agents at Porton Down -– the UK military laboratory near the city of Salisbury. The secretive biological and chemical research facility is located just 13 km from where on 4th March former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a bench following an alleged Novichok nerve agent poisoning.

The Porton Down Lab is located just 13 km from the site where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found and from where they were rushed to hospital.

Information obtained from the US federal contracts registry reveals that the Pentagon’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) has funded a number of military projects performed at the UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), or Porton Down, over the last decade.

Among them: experimental respiratory infection of non-human primates (marmosets) with Anthrax, Ebola virus, Marburg virus, Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus, Western equine encephalitis virus, and Eastern equine encephalitis virus. The US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) has also funded experiments on animals which were exposed to chemical agents such as Sulfur Mustard and Phosgene gas. Phosgene gas was used as a chemical weapon during World War I where it was responsible for about 85 % of the 100,000 deaths caused by chemical weapons.

DTRA has also been granted full access to DSTL scientific and technical capabilities, and test data under a 2011 contract for the collaboration and exchange of scientific and technical capabilities with the UK Ministry of Defence.”

“Rupert Christopher Soames OBE (born 18 May 1959) is a British businessman, CEO of the outsourcing company Serco. .. His brother is the Conservative MP Sir Nicholas Soames .. Soames was educated at St. Aubyns Preparatory School in Rottingdean, East Sussex and Eton College,[2] and then Worcester College at the University of Oxford,[3] during which time he worked as a DJ at the London nightclub Annabel’s, as well as being elected to the Presidency of the Oxford Union.[3] .. Upon graduation, he was offered a position at GEC by the managing director Arnold Weinstock. He remained at GEC for 15 years, working in the company’s avionics and computing divisions, and became managing director of Avery Berkel, running the company’s UK, India, Asia and Africa operations.[4] .. After leaving GEC in 1997, Soames joined the software company Misys as chief executive of its Midas-Kapiti division. He was promoted to chief executive of the Banking and Securities Division in June 2000.[5] Soames left Misys after a disagreement with Misys founder Kevin Lomax on the company’s direction, and was appointed chief executive of power hire group Aggreko in June 2003,[6] replacing Philip Harrower who died when his car collided with a train in the United States.[7]”

“Sir Arthur Nicholas Winston Soames (born 12 February 1948), sometimes known as Nick Soames, is a British Conservative Party politician who has been the Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex since 1997. He is a grandson of Winston Churchill.

Soames was first elected to Parliament in 1983 for Crawley. He was Minister of State for the Armed Forces from 1994 to 1997 in the government of John Major. His main political interests are defence, international relations, rural affairs and industry. ..

In 1970, he was appointed Equerry to HRH The Prince of Wales; he has remained a close friend of the Prince ever since and publicly criticised Diana, Princess of Wales, during the couple’s estrangement. When Diana first accused the Prince of Wales of adultery with Camilla Parker Bowles, Soames told the BBC that the accusation, and Diana’s fear of being slandered by her husband’s courtiers, stemmed merely from Diana’s mental illness, and “the advanced stages of paranoia”.[5] Charles later admitted his adultery and Soames apologised. When questioned by the inquest into the death of Diana, Soames said that he saw his job as “to speak up for the Prince of Wales”. He denied threatening Diana [who may have been seen as a prospective whistleblower for ConAir pedophile or Mendenhall oath rituals], and warning her, “accidents happen” in the months before she died.[6]

In 1972, he left Kensington Palace and the army to work as a stockbroker. In 1974, he became a personal assistant; first to Sir James Goldsmith and then in 1976 to United States Senator Mark Hatfield, whose employ he left in 1978 [was he at Kristine Marcy’s Mendenhall Baby conception in November 1978?] to become a director of Bland Welch, Lloyd’s Brokers. Between 1979–81, he was an assistant director of the Sedgwick Group.[citation needed]He fought Central Dunbartonshire in Scotland in 1979, where Labour’s Hugh McCartney defeated him by 12,003 votes.”

“‘Now You Can Be Both’ Mother, Professional

By Judy Mann August 8, 1979

Kristine Mary, now a supergrade in the Office of Personnel Management, had her first chile 2 1/2 years ago, when she was a budget examiner in the Office of Management and Budget. At nights she was finishing up her law degree at George Washington University.

“My baby was due the 17th of December. My last exam was on the 15th. I went to work, took off a little early, took my exam, went home,wondering why I felt so bad. Immediately, I went into labor. It blew everybody’s mind that I could wrap up everything at work, wrap up everything at school and have my baby. That was of the all-time coup.”

She had succeeded, beyond a question, in proving that she could do it all — that she could work during her entire pregnancy in the high-pressure atmosphere of OMB and also finish law school.

Kristine Marcy’s second child was due August 5 and again, she has worked throughout her pregnancy, this time as assistant director for human resources for veterans and labor programs. She has turned 32 and has been in demanding, supergrade jobs since her daughter was 8 months old. Her husband, Eric Marcy, is an assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia in the fraud division.

Kristine Marcy has noticed subtle but important changes in her working environment since her last pregnancy. People, she says, are a little more realistic about working mothers and pregnant women. Maybe a little more relaxed about it.And she says she doesn’t feel she has to prove a point anymore.

“There’s just a lot more familiarity with pregnant women in major jobs around government. It’s not such a shock.” Several years ago, she believes, women felt they had to be either mothers or professionals. “Now you can be both,” she says. It’s acceptable to show some emotion, it’s acceptable to alter your job style. I think that’s happening across the board, though, for men and for women.”

She worked to the end of her first pregnancy to prove that it could be done. Had she felt sick, she says, she would have stayed home if necessary and found some other way of explaning her absence to the office. “Now, I would just say, look, I feel rotten and I’m staying home, even if it was obvious it was pregnancy related. I don’t feel it’s really a question of having to prove yoursele anymore . . . I’ve proved myself. Obviously, I can stay up all night [with a sick child]and still come into work. I don’t think I carry that burden anymore.”

She feels pregnancy and motherhood are accepted “in stride” by her coworkers. “I don’t get probing questions or the advice I got the first time. I just couldn’t walk down the hall without people saying it’s a boy or it’s a girl. I haven’t gotten nearly the unsolicited comments.

“I was very conscious that all the men whe worked for me would go home and ask their wives what it’s like, so they would know how to deal with me. I assumed that. I don’t know that any of them did. I tried to keep my pregnancy secret as long as possible and have them find out I’ve been pregnant for four months and hadn’t behaved any differently.”

Mendenhall’s baby [Conceived by Nicholas Soames?] was due in early August [1979]. “I now work from about 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everybody at work has so afraid of being offensive, that they ignore it.””

“Subject: “Con-Air” in 1/6 San Diego Union Tribune [news article] You won’t need a reservation on this airline — no matter how many travelers flood the airport. .. Call it ConAir and Little knows what you mean. It’s the name the air transport system has picked up inside the U.S. Marshals Service, which flies a fleet of 13 airplanes on regular routes across the country every day. During the past year, the prisoner airline spent $24 million moving more than 100,000 federal inmates — including 12,000 from San Diego — to and from trials, prisons and medical centers nationwide. … Among the most infamous of its recent travelers were Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski and the men accused in the bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building, Terry Nichols and Timothy McVeigh. Nichols and McVeigh were transported in the dead of night in an operation much akin to a clandestine military operation, Little said. He did not want to go into details but mentioned that a decoy plane was among the ploys used to guard against possible attempts by supporters to free the suspects.

Federal officials have always been circumspect about the fine points of prisoner movement. But ConAir soon could gain a higher public profile with the planned release in June of a movie by the same name. In the Disney film, Nicolas Cage plays a hapless prisoner who wanders into a hijack plot aboard a Marshals Service plane carrying a group of high-security inmates.

The Hollywood marshals rough up some of the prisoners, and the plane crashes, leaving the real Marshals Service frowning on the silver screen’s invention, said Kristine Marcy, a top official in charge of detentions. … Prisoners — mostly people being held for entering the country with false documents — are flown from San Diego to Las Vegas, where they are housed in the city jail. They are flown back a few days later for deportation hearings. .. Because of the San Diego jail space problem, there was no holiday break here for ConAir. While flights in other parts of the country were cut back during the Christmas season, San Diego continued its rigorous schedule of two flights every weekday and one each Saturday and Sunday.

Marcy said the air transportation system inspires a high level of commitment in its personnel. “People are always willing to be on standby or to work overtime,” she said, noting that the planes are not always used for prisoner transport. After a hurricane flattened parts of the Virgin Islands last year, the prisoner transportation system flew in some of the first reinforcements to help establish law and order, she said.

After the Oklahoma City bombing, the airline flew evidence to the FBI crime laboratory in Washington, D.C., she said.

With planes crisscrossing the country, traveling through multiple time zones and even venturing around the globe, scheduling and tracking have gone high-tech. It’s all accomplished from a scheduling center in Kansas City, Mo., referred to as the “travel agency” for ConAir. It handles up to 500 electronic requests for flights each day, federal officials say.

Flight tracking begins an hour before the first plane takes off. Throughout the day, employees monitor the movements of every plane until the last craft is safely on the ground.

On board, a crew of deputy U.S. marshals, aviation enforcement officers and contract guards keeps order in the rear of the plane. Passengers are loaded under high security at a remote area of an airport. Seat assignments are not optional.

The planes fly out of a hub in Oklahoma City, the center of the country, making large loops east and west, dropping off and picking up passengers as they land at 40 major cities.

The planes also loop along separate West Coast and East Coast circuits.

.. He said jail cells, which generally are rented by the Marshals Service to hold federal prisoners until they are sentenced to a long-term facility, can cost up to $100 a night on the East Coast, while in Texas or Louisiana the cost of a cell might run as low as $35 a night.

“You make up the cost of moving a prisoner pretty quickly at that rate,” Little said.

He said other reasons for moving prisoners include the need to separate gang members or suspects testifying against each other.

ConAir also moves inmates for the federal Bureau of Prisons, which may want to transfer someone from a high-to low-security facility.

Higher-security prison space is most expensive, Little explained, so prison authorities like to quickly move people who do not need the extra supervision.”

“Opened in 1994 as the successor to the Transitional Immigrant Visa Processing Center in Rosslyn, Va., the NVC centralizes all immigrant visa pre-processing and appointment scheduling for overseas posts. The NVC collects paperwork and fees before forwarding a case, ready for adjudication, to the responsible post.

The center also handles immigrant and fiancé visa petitions, and while it does not adjudicate visa applications, it provides technical assistance and support to visa-adjudicating consular officials overseas.

Only two Foreign Service officers, the director and deputy director, work at the center, along with just five Civil Service employees. They work with almost 500 contract employees doing preprocessing of visas, making the center one of the largest employers in the Portsmouth area.

The contractor, Serco, Inc., has worked with the NVC since its inception and with the Department for almost 18 years.

The NVC houses more than 2.6 million immigrant visa files, receives almost two million pieces of mail per year and received more than half a million petitions from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) in 2011. Its file rooms’ high-density shelves are stacked floor-to-ceiling with files, each a collection of someone’s hopes and dreams and each requiring proper handling. ….

The NVC also preprocesses the chief of mission (COM) application required for the filing of a petition for a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV). Such visas, for foreign nationals who have performed services for the U.S. government in Iraq and Afghanistan, require COM concurrence before the applicant can file a petition with USCIS. The NVC collects the requisite documents from such applicants and, when complete, forwards the package to the U.S. embassies in Baghdad or Kabul for COM approval”

Serco farewell to NPL after 19 years of innovation

Download PDF

Published: 8 Jan 2015

Serco said goodbye to the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) at the end of December 2014 after 19 years of extraordinary innovation and science that has seen the establishment build a world-leading reputation and deliver billions of pounds of benefit for the UK economy. During that period under Serco‘s management and leadership, NPL has delivered an extraordinary variety and breadth of accomplishments for the UK’s economy and industry. Some of the key achievements during that time have been: – .. It has been estimated that work carried out by the Centre of Carbon Measurement at NPL will save eight million tonnes of carbon emissions reductions (2% of UK footprint) and over half a billion pounds in economic benefit over the next decade. … NPL’s caesium fountain atomic clock is accurate to 1 second in 158 million years and NPL is playing a key role in introducing rigour to high frequency trading in the City through NPLTime. .. “I’m also immensely proud of Serco‘s track record in managing and operating a key UK asset. NPL is quite rightly recognised as one of the top three NMIs in the world, despite having a limited budget compared with many others. .. We leave the NPL in a very healthy state.”

“CBRNE (pronounced “C-B-R-N-E”) is an acronym for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive materials. These materials are very dangerous, and can hurt many people. When they are used on purpose, CBRNE materials are weapons of mass destruction. However, CBRNE events can also happen accidentally.[1] A report from the White House in 2011 said “there is no greater danger to the [United States] than a terrorist attack with a weapon of mass destruction.”[2] Because CBRNE weapons are so dangerous, countries around the world are working on preventing CBRNE attacks, and learning how to react to them if they do happen.[3]”

“The Emergency Planning College also known as “the Hawkhills” is a company based in the United Kingdom which is involved in activities to promote organisational resilience. Since 2010 the college has been operated by Serco, delivering training approved by the Civil Contingencies Secretariat (CCS) of the Cabinet Office. The college buildings are located at Easingwold near York in England. … Simulation and Media Support The method of delivering an exercise is flexible and will be designed with the client to meet their requirements with options ranging from simple paper-based delivery through to full use of their real communications systems and advance computer simulation. In addition, media play can also be added in the form of news injects and the provision of experienced journalists and television crews to help test procedures and also assist in training key staff.”

“The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) is an agency within the United States Department of Defense (DoD) and is the official Combat Support Agency for countering weapons of mass destruction (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high explosives). According to the agency’s Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2018 to 2022, the DTRA mission “enables DoD and the U.S. Government to prepare for and combat weapons of mass destruction and improvised threats and to ensure nuclear deterrence.”[1] The agency is headquartered in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.”

“We would like to extend a warm welcome to our newly appointed or transferring members of the Senior Executive Service. We hope you find DTRA to be a stimulating and rewarding environment where senior leaders work collaboratively across the spectrum of the 3 organizations that comprise our “one team” to resolve some of our most challenging national security issues.

The following charts provide a list of SES benefits and onboarding requirements. The J1 Executive Resources Management Office will provide additional information during in-processing.

Certification of Appointment/Lapel Pin: Given to newly appointed SES members. The Certificate of Appointment is signed by the Secretary of Defense with a welcome letter from the Office of Personnel Management.

Professional Liability Insurance: Optional for members of the SES. Provisions are in place for partial reimbursement of professional liability insurance, up to $150 a year.

SES Induction Ceremony: Offered to newly appointed career SES. The ceremony celebrates your appointment to the SES and is an opportunity to formally introduce you to the Agency.

SES Flag: You will be issued an SES flag to display in your office while at DTRA. The flags are purchased with federal funds and are considered the property of the U.S. Government.

Stationery: Upon arrival, you will be provided a package of SES stationery and envelopes.

Parking Decal: You will receive a parking decal specifically designed for member of the SES. The decal allows you to park in any designed parking spaces for SES and General/Flag Officers when in DoD properties.

Official Photo/Biography: You will be required to complete an official photo and biography. Senior leadership pictures are posted on boards throughout the Headquarters and biographies placed on DTRA1.

Financial Interest Disclosure: Members of the SES are required to file a Public Financial Disclosure Report (SF-278) within 30 days of appointment to the SES.

Defense Talent Management System (DTMS): SES in the DoD are required to participate in the Defense Talent and Succession Management (T&SM) process. The T&SM panel annually assesses competencies available in the career SES corps, reviews/ recommends individual executive development needs, and slates candidates for all Tier 2 and 3 positions. SES career biographies, position information, and career goals are maintained on the DTMS website.

Performance Management: Within the first 30 days at DTRA, you should work with your Rating Official to develop a performance plan. The SES performance cycle is October 1 – September 30, annually. Performance plans are established, monitored, and completed via the DoD Executive Performance Appraisal Tool (EPAT). EPAT is a CAC enabled web-based performance system.

Executive Development Plans (EDPs): SES members are expected to participate in leadership development training and other activities for career growth/personal development. Executive Development Plans are used to document your training/ leadership activities over a 3-year period. Progress is reviewed in conjunction with the performance management cycle.”

“Project Inspire – Site rationalisation programme

27. The aim of the site rationalisation programme is to achieve more effective working between staff, originally spread over 15 different sites. After detailed study, the Dstl Board decided to rationalise Dstl’s activities onto three core sites-Porton Down, Fort Halstead and Portsdown West with an enclave at Alvestoke) by 2009. The plan was approved by Ministers in November 2003.

28. Following this, Dstl set up a project to cover the construction needed at Porton Down and Portsdown West to achieve the 3 core site plan and the provision of facilities management for these sites. An invitation to tender for the contract was produced, a preferred bidder selected and detailed contract negotiations concluded.

29. Prior to Serco’s appointment as Preferred Bidder on 10th August 2005 the tender evaluation had resulted in a clear understanding of the 3 bidders’ proposals and how they would impact upon Dstl in due diligence and beyond. As a result the 15-year facilities management contract was awarded to Serco Defence and Aerospace on 24th July 2006.”

“NEWS RELEASE API Technologies to Purchase Casino-ID Software Application from Facial Recognition Developer, Imagis Technologies

Vancouver, Canada – November 6, 2001: Imagis Technologies Inc. (OTCBB: IGSTF; CDNX: NAB; Germany: IGY),a leading biometric facial recognition company, today announced that API Technologies LLC will purchase the rights to Imagis’ Casino-ID product and will pay royalty fees to Imagis associated with API product sales that incorporate the Casino-ID software application. Casino-ID is an advanced software application for tracking incident-based information and images within the Casino environment..

.. About IMAGIS Imagis (OTCBB: IGSTF; CDNX: NAB; Germany: IGY) is a developer and marketer of software applications and advanced biometric facial recognition software solutions both as products and as a Software Development Kit. These applications provide a range of security solutions in various industry sectors including airports, law enforcement, customs, immigration and other government agencies, and gaming. Imagis currently has over 130 national and international installations within excess of a thousand users of its biometric facial recognition technology, including at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, the world’s 16th busiest airport and Oakland International Airport, which serves more than 10 million travelers per year, and several installations throughout Canada, Mexico, and the UK. Imagis markets its products through a network of business partners located in North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Imagis’ Chairman is Oliver “Buck” Revell, who served for over 30 years in the FBI, and during his career advanced to the number two-career post of Associate Deputy Director. Imagis is on the web at http://www.imagistechnologies.com.

1300 – 1075 W. Georgia

Vancouver, BC Canada V6E 3C9

Tel: (604) 684-2449 Fax: (604) 684-4601

email: [email protected]”

This article (Kelly 257: Serco’s Dum-dum Ethnic Toyshop, ConAir Marcy’s Skripal Coma, SES Facebook’s Buck – Abel Danger) was originally published on Abel Danger and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via WEBSITE.

